Sanuki Udon 31 West 4th
Udon
- A. Kamaage Udon$6.50
Original udon w/ special soy sauce
- B. Zaru Udon$6.50
Cold udon w/ special soy sauce
- 1. Kake Udon$7.50
Udon w/ bonito soup
- 2. Wakame Udon$7.95
Udon w/ bonito soup & kelp
- 3. Kitsune Udon$9.95
Udon w/ fried tofu pouches & kelp
- 4. Pork Udon$12.95
Udon w/ bonito soy sauce soup & pork
- 5. Mapo Tofu Udon$13.95
Udon w/ bonito soup & mapo tofu
- 6. Beef Udon$13.95
Udon w/ bonito soy sauce soup & beef
- 7. Tonkotsu Udon$15.95
Udon w/ Tonkotsu soup w/ soft boiled egg & pork
- 8. Braised Pork Udon$15.95
Udon w/ braised pork & mochi
- 9. Pork, Ginger, & Egg Udon$13.95
Udon w/ bonito soup, red vinegar & pork
- 10. Mentaiko Cheese Udon$9.95
Udon w/ seasoned cod roe & cheese
- 11. Curry Udon$12.95
Udon w/ fried tofu pouches & curry
- 12. Sesame Chicken Udon$12.95
Cold udon w/ sesame sauce & chicken
- 13. Tomato Curry Udon$13.95
Udon w/ tomato, egg & curry
Tempura
- Pumpkin Tempura$1.95
- Sweet Potato Tempura$2.25
- Tofu Tempura$2.50
- Chrysanthemum Tempura$2.50
- Shrimp Tempura$2.85
- Fried Egg Tempura$2.85
- Eggplant Tempura$2.70
- Vegetable Ball Tempura$2.85
- Chicken Breast Tempura$3.30
- Chicken Karaage$3.30
- Mochi Tempura$2.70
- Fishcake Tempura$2.55
- Enoki Mushroom Tempura$2.85
- Fried Udon Tempura$2.25
- Crab Stick Tempura$2.70
- Fried Sweet Potato Ball Tempura$3.00
Sanuki Udon 31 West 4th Location and Ordering Hours
(917) 310-0313
Closed