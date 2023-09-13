Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp Olympia Fields
FOOD
Shrimp
Large Shrimp
Large wild caught Gulf shrimp, brined and breaded in-house using a family recipe. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces. Half = half pound, choice of 1 sauce.
Lightly Breaded Shrimp
Just like our famous large shrimp but with a little less breading. You can't go wrong! Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces. Half = half pound and 1 sauce.
Coconut Shrimp
Wild caught Gulf shrimp prepared with a tropical brine and shredded coconut breading. Big, crunchy and delicious. Full orders include 10 shrimp and choice of 2 sauces.
Popcorn Shrimp
Bite-sized (but still big!) portions of our wild caught Gulf shrimp, brined and breaded. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking., and choice of 2 sauces.
Fish
Whitefish Chips
A Lawrence’s staple! Boneless, skinless wild caught Alaskan Pollock fillets freshly breaded in-house daily. Originally named, "Fish Chips", new name, same recipe, does NOT come with fries. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Catfish Strips
Farm-raised but full lake flavor catfish. Coated with a homemade cornmeal breading. Big, meaty strips. A fan fave.
Ocean Perch
Mild, sweet, and lean fish breaded fresh daily, skin on.
Crunchy Cod
Sustainably sourced Atlantic cod fillet nuggets in a sweet and crunchy breading. Large = 10 pieces and 2 sauces, Regular = 6 pieces and 1 sauce.
Whole Catfish
Bone-In, headless, whole fried catfish, prepared fresh daily and cooked to perfection. About 8 oz. includes 1 sauce.
Seafood
Frog Legs
A Lawrence’s classic on the menu from the beginning. Farm raised frog legs. Tender and flavorful meat. Proprietary, timeless, breaded in-house. Large orders include about 6 legs and 2 sauces.
Oysters
Gourmet medium sized oysters. Plump and juicy with crunchy panko breadcrumbs. Large orders include about 16 oysters and 2 sauces.
Calamari
Light, crisp squid rings with a flavorful batter. No tentacles. Served with lemon and choice of sauce.
Scallops
Must Try! Sweet and buttery scallops deep fried that burst with flavor. Large = 20 scallops and 2 sauces, Regular = 10 scallos and 1 sauce.
Clam Strips
Hand shucked, domestic breaded clam strips. The “french fries” of the sea ;)
Chicken
Meal Deals
Sides
French Fries
Generous portion of straight cut, seasoned fries.
Corn Fritters
Sweet, savory and satisfying, about 9 per order.
Okra
Fried okra, about 1/4 pound per order.
Mushrooms
Breaded mushrooms, 8 pieces.
Onion Rings
Big, crunchy, battered onion rings, about 5 per order.
Slaws
Sauce
Hot Sauce ($)
Cocktail Sauce ($)
Mild Sauce ($)
Tartar Sauce ($)
BBQ ($)
Jalapeno Ranch ($)
Ranch ($)
Hot Sauce Bottle
Light heat, touch of sweet and full flavor. Our original recipe!
Cocktail Sauce Bottle
Traditional sauce with mild horseradish, seafood’s perfect mate!