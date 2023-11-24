Spiros Taverna - Tradition Tradition
Olympic Taverna
Appetizers
- Batter Dipped Chicken Tenders$9.95
Homemade batter dipped all white meat chicken tenders. Original or Buffalo flavor
- Calamari$12.95
Lightly breaded & served with marinara sauce, lemon & pita bread
- Dolmades$7.95
Stuffed grape leaves with lemon sauce. Served hot with pita bread
- Falafel App$9.95
Our blend of spices and ground chick peas, served with tzatziki sauce and grilled pita bread
- Flaming Cheese, Saganaki$10.95
Greek Kasseri cheese, cooked golden brown and flamed with brandy
- Greek Fries$7.95
- Greek Pizza$9.95
- Hummus App$8.95
Our own special blend, with pita bread
- Mediterranean Quesadillas$12.95
A delicious blend of imported feta cheese, jack & cheddar cheeses, chicken, pepperonchinis & tomatoes, smothered between two grilled pitas. Served with homemade salsa and tzatziki sauce. Vegetarian option available
- Spinach Pie App$10.95
Fresh filo dough stuffed with spinach, feta cheese and seasonings, baked to a golden brown. Served with tzatziki sauce
- Trio Spreads$10.95
Our homemade roasted red pepper and feta spread, homemade tzatziki and hummus served with grilled pita bread
- Tzatziki App$7.95
Fresh yogurt blended with olive oil, garlic, cucumbers, and served with pita bread
- Zesty Calamari$13.95
Lightly breaded & tossed in a spicy pepperoncini lemon sauce. Served with pita bread
Taverna Favorites
Grilled Pita Sandwiches
- Chicken Pita$10.95
Fried tenders or grilled marinated all white meat chicken breast with Swiss & American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayonnaise
- Philly Pita$12.95+
Choice of marinated chicken breast or steak with grilled onions, green peppers & Swiss cheese
- Mediterranean Pita$12.95
Hummus spread, feta cheese, tomatoes & onions. Your choice of grilled marinated chicken, grilled Mahi, or Gyro
- Tuna Pita$12.95
All white Albacore tuna, Swiss cheese, American cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes.
Angus Burgers
- Angus Burger$11.95
Served with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions
- Angus Burger w Cheese$12.95
Served with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions
- Angus Burger w Bacon and Cheese$13.95
Served with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions
- Patty Melt$11.95
Served on grilled rye with Swiss cheese and grilled onions
- Greek Burger$12.95
Served with melted feta cheese, grilled onions, lettuce & tomatoes
Sandwiches
Signature Flatbread
- Rustic Greek Flatbread$14.95
Our signature flatbread & savort marinara sauce, melted Jack & cheddar, topped with our tossed Greek salad & dressing. Your choice of seasoned shrimp, marinated chicken or gyro meat.
- Greek Vegetarian Flat Bread$14.95
Signature flatbread smothered with hummus & topped with feta cheese, cucumber, red onions, olives, eggplant & roasted red peppers
Sides
- French Fries$3.95
- Cheese Fries$4.95
- Green Beans$3.95
Stewed green beans in a tomato dill sauce
- Lemon Roasted Potatoes$3.95
Fresh cut potatoes seasoned with lemon, herbs & butter
- Onion Rings$4.95
Batter dipped
- Seasoned Rice Pilaf$3.95
Seasoned rice slow cooked with fresh vegetables
- Side of Broccoli$4.95
- Side of Beets$0.50
- Side of Feta Cheese$3.95
- Side of Greek Olives$4.95
- Side of Tzatziki$1.00
- Small Greek Salad$5.95
- Small Village Salad$6.95
- Side of Gyro Meat$6.00
- Side of Souvlaki$6.00
- Lrg Side of Chicken$6.00
- Grilled Shrimp$6.00
- Side of Tuna$6.00
- 1 Piece of Chicken$2.00
- Small Side of Hummus$1.00
- Side of Pita$1.00
- Large Side of Hummus$6.95
- Bottle of Dressing$7.95
- Side of Dressing$0.50
- Lrg Tzatziki$6.00
Traditional Greek Cuisine
- Gyro Platter$14.95
A blend of seasoned beef & lamb, sliced thin, served with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce & pita bread
- Chicken Platter$15.95
Marinated chicken breast seaved with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce & pita bread
- Souvlaki Platter$16.95
Marinated pork tenderloin served with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce & pita bread
- Combo Gyro & Souvlaki Platter$17.95
- Gyro , Souvlaki & Chicken Trio Platter$21.95
- Chicken & Gyro Platter$17.95
- Souvlaki & Chicken Platter$17.95
- Moussaka$17.95
Layers of eggplant, potatoes, ground beef & topped with our own bechamel sauce, parmesan cheese and baked to perfection
- Pastitsio$17.95
Layers of macaroni & group beef topped with our own bechamel sauce, parmesan cheese & baked to perfection
- Greek Sampler$19.95
Moussaka, pastitsio & spinach pie
- Grilled Salmon$19.95
Alaskan wild-caught salmon. Make it Greek - Onions, sliced tomatoes, melted Feta cheese.
- Lamb Shank$25.95
Braised lamb shank in a tomato based gardinaire. Melts in your mouth
- Grilled Chicken Kebab$15.95
Choice of marinated pork tenderloin or chicken breast with onions & green peppers, served with tzatziki sauce and pita bread
- Dolmades Platter$14.95
Stuffed grape leaves served hot with a lemon sauce & pita bread
- Roast Lamb$19.95
Slowly roasted leg of lamb in an Au jus sauce
- Spinach Pie Platter$17.95
Fresh filo dough with spinach, feta cheese & seasoniongs baked golden brown
- Mediterranean Rice Bowl$15.95
Choice of marinated grilled chicken, gyro, souvlaki or falafel over rice with sauteed tomatoes and onions topped with tzatziki sauce. Served on rice with choice of one side
- Center Cut Pork Chops$18.95
Lightly floured, sauteed & flavored with our own special seasoning
From the Saute Pan
- Athenian
Roasted Eggplant, Mushrooms and roasted red peppers in a sherry-lemon blush sauce
- Angelina
Kalamata olives, pepperoncinis and artichoke hearts in a lemon scented blush sauce
- Franchaise
Egg battered and sauteed with white wine and lemon sauce
- Greek Alfredo
Feta and Parmesan cheese in a cream sauce
- Lemonato
Sauteed in a light creamy lemon sauce
- Marsala
Sauteed mushrooms and our traditional mushroom marsala sauce
- Piccata
Capers and artichokes in a white lemon piccata sauce