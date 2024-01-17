Skip to Main content
Olys malasadas
Olys Malasadas
Malasadas
Savory
A la Carte
Malasadas
Malasada
$4.50
Choice of flavor
specialty Malasada
$7.00
originals
$3.25
Savory
Corned beef rolls
$6.50
Spam and cheese rolls
$6.50
Brisket havarti rolls
$6.50
Pizza rolls
$6.50
Cheese dog rolls
$6.50
pesto ham + cheese
$6.50
ham + cheese
$6.50
A la Carte
Lumpia
$4.00
Spam musubi
$4.25
Pani popo (coconut bread)
$3.75
Macadamia nut roll
$5.00
Bread pudding
$6.50
Concha
$4.00
Cassava
$4.00
Tamale
$5.00
black sesame honey sticky bun
$6.00
chicken and waffles
$10.00
matcha honey buns
$6.00
guava cake slice
$6.00
haupia cake slice
$6.00
honey cinnamon rolls
$6.00
Beverage Menu
Beverages
Drip coffee
$3.85
Hawaiian sun
$3.50
Minor figures oat latte
$4.00
OCR cold brew
$4.25
Topo chico
$4.00
Tepache
$3.75
Guarana
$3.50
Retail
Merchandise
T-shirt
$23.00
Tote bag
$18.00
Diner mug
$22.00
To-go mug
$30.00
Sticker
$3.00
Olys malasadas Location and Ordering Hours
(360) 489-0854
1001 Fourth Ave E, Olympia, WA 98506
Closed
• Opens Friday at 8AM
All hours
Order online
