Cafe Botanica, Smoothies & Juice Bar 10319 Pacific Street
Coffee & Lattes
Cappuccino
espresso with milk of choice and sweetener of choice. customize with extra add ons.
Latte
organic espresso with milk of choice and sweetener of choice. customize with extra add ons.
Drip Coffee
Cold Brew
Housemade organic Cold Brew. Add oat or almond milk and your choice of sweetener. 16 oz served over ice
Espresso Shot
organic espresso shot (2.0 oz)
Blue Lavender Latte
Balanced, calming and smooth, this dreamy latte helps soothe restlessness and acts as a natural anxiety reliever. Blue spirulina, lavender, coconut milk powder & coconut sugar. Mixed with your choice of milk and served over ice.
SuperLattes
Chai
stable energy & focus from black tea & lion's mane. stress support from reishi & ashwagandha. probiotics to aid in digestion. MAKE IT DIRTY WITH A SHOT OF ESPRESSO
Matcha
stable energy & focus from matcha, naturally occurring L-theanine and lion's mane. stress support from reishi & ashwagandha. antioxidants from catechins in matcha. probiotics to aid in digestion.
Mocha
stable energy without jitters or crash. mood boost from cacao. stress support from reishi & ashwagandha. neuroprotection from lion's mane.
Iced Super Teas
Dragonberry Hibiscus
functional hibiscus iced tea sweetened with dragonfruit & raspberry to keep you cool, calm & quenched. gut health & digestion support from probiotics & slippery elm. energy, stress relief & vitality from cordyceps. skin hydration from tremella.
Passionfruit Guava Green
Gently energize with this cold brewed green tea, infused with tropical guava and tart passionfruit. gut health & digestion support from probiotics and slippery elm. energy, stress relief & vitality from cordyceps. skin hydration from tremella.
Botanical Teas (hot)
Butterfly Pea Flower
These flowers have a high content of anthocyanins, pigments that are widely consumed for their flavonoid benefits.
Chamomile Blend
a calming ensemble of chamomile with hints of refreshing citrus & mint. organic chamomile, organic lemongrass, organic lemon verbena, organic spearmint.
Lavender Mint
soothing mint, sage & lavender make for perfect harmony. organic peppermint, organic sage, organic licorice, organic lavender.
Peppermint
calms the body and soothes the digestive system. organic peppermint.
Cold Press Juice
Blue Lagoon
lime, pineapple, blue spirulina, maple syrup & filtered water cold pressed
Chia Coco H2O
chia seeds & coconut water
Choco Mylk
cashew, maple, cinnamon, vanilla, cacao & pink sea salt
Create Your Own
create your own custom cold press juices! choose one of our countertop juices or use your own custom recipe. minimum 3 bottle order. 5-7 day shelf life. please allow 24-48 hours to prepare.
Golden Mylk
cashew, maple, cinnamon, vanilla, turmeric, black pepper, ginger, cardamom & pink sea salt
Green Machine
apple, cucumber, celery, kale, lemon, parsley & ginger
Lemon Kick
lemon, maple, cayenne & filtered water
Mylk
cashew, maple, cinnamon, vanilla & pink sea salt
Orange You Glad
carrot, orange, apple, lemon & turmeric
Pink Dragon
lemon, maple, pitaya & filtered water
Runners Red
apple, carrot, beet, lemon & ginger
Cold Press Juice Cleanse
Active Reset
1 - orange 2 - coco chia H2O 3 - mylk 4 - green 5 - red 6 - choco mylk 7 - botanical tea of your choice to aid in relaxation This cleanse is for our more active individuals. It is designed to flood your body with essential vitamins and nutrients that aid in physical performance and enhanced recovery while also revitalizing your mind and body.
Beginners Detox
1 - green 2 - orange 3 - red 4 - lemon kick or pink dragon This is a great cleanse for anyone new to cleansing that is looking to reset and kickstart a healthy lifestyle. Juice will replace breakfast, morning snack, lunch and afternoon snack. Finish the day with a healthy dinner.
Custom Reset
create your own custom cleanse to reset your way! pick up to 6 juices per day and one botanical tea.
Reset
1 - orange 2 - coco chia H2O 3 - green 4 - lemon kick 5 - red 6 - mylk 7 - evening botanical tea of your choice to aid in relaxation A cleanse designed to nourish the body, boost the immune system & aid in digestion and detoxification. Great for anyone looking to heal, repair, detox and rejuvenate the mind and body.
Grab and Go
Chocolate Chia Mousse
a healthy dessert made with natural sweetener that satisfies any chocolate craving. almond milk, chia seeds, cacao, maple & vanilla topped with granola & cacao nibs.
Energy Balls
peanut butter, oats, chia seeds, hemp seeds, honey & pink sea salt. Pack of 2.
Overnight Oats
cold blend of almond milk, oats, maple, chia seeds, peanut butter & vanilla topped with granola, banana, coconut chips & pumpkin seeds.
Oatmeal
Juices
Big Red Beets
beet, carrot, apple, orange, ginger & lemon
CYO
Gracious Greens
kale, pear, cucumber, celery, lemon & lime
Immune to It
carrot, apple, orange, ginger, lemon & turmeric
Kale Yeah
kale, apple, celery, pineapple, ginger & lemon
Phytonutrients
kale, spinach, celery, cucumber, ginger & lemon
Pina Picante
pineapple, apple, cucumber, jalapeño & mint
Popeye Punch
spinach, apple, cucumber, ginger & lemon
Radiance
pineapple, cucumber, apple & mint
Recovery
kale, beet, cucumber, orange & lemon
Sunrise
carrot, pineapple, lime, lemon & cayenne
Tummy Tamer
spinach, pineapple, apple, lemon & mint
Smoothies
Bahama Babe
banana, pineapple, orange, coconut water, coconut oil & honey topped with coconut chips
Blue Majik
banana, pineapple, coconut, honey, blue spirulina
Choco Lover
banana, avocado, almond butter, cacao, flax seeds, maple & almond milk
CYO
Build your own custom smoothie. Get as creative as you want!
Brain Boost
banana, blueberry, spinach, date paste, flax seeds & almond milk
Good Morning
pineapple, strawberry, mango, carrot, orange, lemon & ginger
Green Machine
banana, avocado, spinach, kale, almond butter, honey & almond milk
Mango Dream
banana, mango, orange, turmeric, cinnamon, honey & almond milk
Metabolizer
pineapple, kale, apple, chia, lemon, ginger & cayenne
PB&B
banana, peanut butter, flax seeds, honey, maca & almond milk
Pretty in Pink
Mango, strawberry, apple, coconut, lemon & pitaya
Post Workout
banana, strawberry, almond butter, maple, chia & almond milk
Superfruit
apple, banana, strawberry, blueberry, coconut, açaí & honey
Smoothie Bowls
Acai
blended base: almond milk, banana, strawberry, blueberry, açaí & honey toppings: granola, banana, strawberries (seasonal), hemp seeds, goji berries & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.
Barbee
blended base: coconut water, banana, strawberry, pitaya, coconut oil & honey toppings: granola, banana, strawberries (seasonal), chia seeds, coconut chips & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.
Majikal
blended base: almond milk, banana, pineapple, blue spirulina, coconut oil & honey toppings: granola, banana, hemp seeds, coconut chips & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.
Chocoberry
blended base: almond milk, banana, strawberry, cacao, almond butter, maple & flax seeds toppings: granola, banana, strawberries (seasonal), cacao nibs & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.
Peanut Butter
blended base: almond milk, banana, peanut butter, maca, chia & honey toppings: granola, banana, cacao nibs & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.
Tropical Paradise
blended base: coconut water, banana, pineapple, mango, honey & turmeric toppings: chia pudding, granola, banana, coconut chips, goji berries & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.
Toast
Almond Butter Toast
almond butter, banana, cinnamon, hemp seed, honey & sea salt
Avo & Egg Toast
avocado, egg, microgreens, lemon, olive oil, red pepper flakes, everything seasoning
Banana Nut Toast
dairy free cream cheese, banana, walnuts, hemp seeds & honey
Cheesecake Toast
dairy free cream cheese, granola, coconut chips & honey
Classic Toast
avocado, microgreens, lemon, olive oil, red pepper flakes, everything seasoning
Egg Salad Toast
"egg salad" made with avocado, egg, red pepper flakes, garlic, black pepper & pink sea salt topped with feta
Greek Toast
housemade hummus, cucumber, feta, dill, red pepper flakes, lemon & sea salt
Hummus & Avo Toast
housemade hummus, avocado, pumpkin seeds, lemon, red pepper flakes, black sesame seeds & pink sea salt
Pestolicious Toast
avocado, microgreens, pesto, feta, lemon, everything seasoning
Spiced Waffles
housemade waffles topped with nut butter drizzle, coconut chips, banana, strawberries (seasonal) and maple syrup
Strawberries & Cream Toast
dairy free cream cheese, strawberries, walnuts & honey
Teddy Bear Kids Toast
peanut or almond butter, banana, blueberry, honey
Salads
Garden Greens Salad
spring mix, quinoa, feta, egg, cucumber, avocado, pumpkin seeds, hemp seed & everything bagel seasoning
Happy Hummus Salad
spring mix, quinoa, feta, cucumber, red bell pepper, hummus, dates, avocado, walnuts & hemp seeds
Pretty Pear Salad
spring mix, quinoa, feta, chicken, pear, avocado, walnuts & cranberries
Thai Crunch Salad
spring mix, red cabbage, carrots, quinoa, red bell pepper, feta, cucumber, avocado, pumpkin seeds, sesame seed & housemade thai peanut dressing
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
avocado, quinoa, chicken, buffalo sauce, spinach & feta
California Love Wrap
avocado, chicken, provolone, spinach, tomato, cucumber, garlic, red pepper flakes & sea salt
Egg & Cheese Wrap
avocado, egg, spinach, tomato, provolone, black pepper, pink sea salt & olive oil
Sweet & Salty Wrap
choice of nut butter, diced apple, honey, hemp seeds, cinnamon & pink sea salt
Peanut Chicken Wrap
avocado, quinoa, red cabbage, carrot, chicken, feta, cucumber, red bell pepper, spinach, sesame seeds & housemade thai peanut dressing
Veggies Only Wrap
avocado, hummus, quinoa, spinach, cucumber, red bell pepper, carrot, pink sea salt, red pepper flakes, garlic & housemade balsamic dressing