Omelet House Summerlin 2227 North Rampart Boulevard
Beverages☕
N/A Beverages
- Apple Juice$2.49+
- Cappuccino$3.75
- Chocolate Milk$2.49+
- Coffee$3.99
- Coke$2.49+
- Cranberry$2.49+
- Decaf Coffee$3.99
- Diet Coke$2.49+
- Espresso$3.75
- Freshen Up$2.49+
A mouth watering combo of Orange Juice, Sprite and Special Ingredients.
- Grapefruit Juice$2.49+
- Hot Chocolate$3.99
- Hot Tea$3.99
- Iced Mocha$4.19
- Iced Tea$3.89
- Milk$2.49+
- Milk Shake$5.99
- Mr. Pibb$2.49+
- Orange Juice$2.49+
- Pink Lemonade$2.49+
- Raspberry Iced Tea$2.49+
- Sprite$2.49+
- Tomato$2.49+
- Water
- Club Soda$3.89
Beers & Wine
Breakfast Specials
Egg-ceptional
- Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$15.99
- Eggs, Any Style$10.59
- Country Style Ham & Eggs$15.59
- Bacon (4) & Eggs$13.29
- Sausage Patties & Egg$13.29
- Turkey Sausage & Eggs$13.59
- Polish Sausage & Eggs$14.29
- Homemade Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$15.99
- Spec #4 New$11.79
- Eggs Benedict$15.59
Two basted eggs, thin sliced ham, atop of an English Muffin.
- Eggs Benedict Florentine$15.59
Two basted eggs, with spinach and mushrooms atop an English Muffin.
- Eggs Benedict Lobster$16.99
Two basted eggs, chunks of our special blend of real lobster, with fresh avocado, atop of an English Muffin.
- Egg Benedict Corn Beef$15.99
- Eggs Benedict Crab Cake$16.99
- Biscuits & Homemade Sausage Gravy$14.99
Omelettes
Signature Omelettes
- #6 Just Cheese$12.59+
Choice of Cheddar, Jack, American, or Swiss.
- #7 Pigskin$15.59+
For all you sports-buffs! Filled with tavern ham and cheddar cheese.
- #8 Mile High City$15.59+
Ham, bell pepper and onion. Add cheese - .59¢
- #9 Petunia Pig$15.59+
Stuffed with bacon and cheddar cheese.
- #10 Porky Pig$15.59+
Stuffed with sausage and cheddar cheese.
- #11 Nonnas Apple Pie$14.59+
- #12 The Toadstool$14.59+
- #13 Green Hornet$15.59+
Avocado, tomato and cheddar cheese.
- #14 The Guac$15.99+
Shredded beef, pepper, onion, mushroom, with cheese sauce.
- #15 Cowboy Special$15.59+
Homemade chili, cheddar cheese and onions - folks come from far & near for this one!
- #16 Meat Lover's$15.59+
- #17 Californian$15.59+
Sausage, avocado & jack cheese.
- #18 Chezzy Steak$15.99+
- #19 Health Nut$15.99+
Zucchini, green peppers, Jack cheese, mushrooms and onions.
- #20 The Polish$15.99+
This one’s no joke! Polish sausage and cheddar cheese, try it scrambled.
- #21 Rio Grande Surfer$15.99+
Chorizo - a spicy Mexican sausage - onion and cheddar cheese served inside the omelet, or we’ll be happy to scramble the whole McGillicuddy.
- #22 B. B. & C.$15.99+
Broccoli, bacon and cheddar cheese.
- #23 The Kitchen Sink$18.29
For adventurers only, this one really has it all.
- #24 Farmer Juan$15.59+
Bacon, onion, tomato and cheddar cheese.
- #25 Jolly Green Giant$15.59+
Broccoli, zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes and cheddar cheese - ho! ho! ho!
- #26 Popeye$15.59+
Guaranteed to build muscles! Spinach, mushrooms and Jack cheese
- #27 Italian$15.59+
Meatballs, Marinara sauce and Mozzarella cheese.
- #28 The Sparticus$15.59+
Stuffed with asparagus, mushrooms, cheddar cheese and special cheese sauce on the side, upon request.
- #29 Shrimp Boat$16.29+
Cinnamon Apple stuffed with cheddar cheese.
- #30 Country Club$15.59+
Turkey, bacon, tomatoes and cheddar cheese.
- # 31 Mexi-Cali$15.59+
Ortega chilies, onion and Jack cheese.
- #32 Plymouth Rock$15.59+
Turkey, guacamole and Jack cheese.
- #33 Loch-Ness Monster$15.99+
Gulf shrimp, avocado, and cheddar cheese.
- # 34 Little Chick-A-Dee$15.59+
W.C. Field’s favorite. White chicken breast pieces, broccoli, onions and cheddar cheese.
- #35 Egg White Special$15.99+
Egg white omelet stuffed with mushrooms, spinach, zucchini and tomatoes. Add cheese - .89¢
- #36 Chili Verde$15.59+
Tender pork, green chili sauce, with jack cheese.
- #37 Black Forrest$15.59+
Ham, swiss, & mushrooms.
- #38 Sicilian Sessa$15.59+
Meatballs & Italian Sausage & Mozzarella cheese & Marinara Sauce.
- #39 King of Hearts$15.59+
Artichoke Hearts, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and Jack cheese.
- #40 Greek$15.59+
Spinach and Feta cheese.
- # 41 Azzurri$15.59+
- #42 Mediterranean$17.59+
- #43 Phil's Chicago$16.29+
- #44 St. Patrick's Day$16.99+
- CYO Omelet$10.50+
Griddle
Griddle Me This
- Single Pancake$7.99
- Short Stack (2)$10.59
- Full Stack (3)$11.99
- Flap Special$13.99
2 pieces of bacon or 1 sausage, 2 pancakes and 2 eggs - Just right for kids of all ages!”
- Waffle$11.99
- Waffle Special$15.99
2 pieces of bacon or 1 sausage and 2 eggs
- French Toast$10.59
- French Toast Special$13.99
2 pieces of bacon or 1 sausage and 2 eggs
- Gluten Free French Toast$11.59
- Gluten Free French Toast Special$14.99
2 pieces of bacon or 1 sausage and 2 eggs
- Stuffed French Toast$12.59
Thick egg bread with a spread of blueberry, Nutella, or cinnamon apple & cream cheese, dipped in egg batter, grilled to a golden brown
- Stuffed French Toast Special$14.59
Thick egg bread with a spread of blueberry, Nutella, or cinnamon apple & cream cheese, dipped in egg batter, grilled to a golden brown. Served with 2 pieces of bacon or 1 sausage and 2 eggs
Appetizers
- Fried Zucchini (Half)$9.99
With our special cheese sauce recipe or ranch dressing.
- Fried Zucchini (Full)$12.59
With our special cheese sauce recipe or ranch dressing.
- Just Chicken Fingers$12.99
All come w/cheese sauce or ranch. Fingers with spuds or salad
- Fingers With Spuds$13.99
- Fingers with Fries$13.99
- Fingers with Soup$13.99
- Fingers with Salad$13.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$11.99
- Crumbled Blue Cheese Fries$9.99
- Meatball Sliders with Fries$13.99
- Meatball Sliders with Spuds$13.99
- Vegas Sliders with Fries$13.99
- Vegas Sliders with Spuds$13.99
- Chili Cheese Fries$11.29
Hand Crafted Angus Burgers
- Just-A-Hamburger$13.29
With lettuce and tomato and our own 1,000 island dressing. Your choice of two slices of American or Jack Cheese
- Cheese Burger$13.29
- American Delight$14.59
Served with crisp bacon & American cheese, with * lettuce & tomato and our 1,000 Island dressing.
- Mushroom Burger$14.59
Sautéed mushrooms, American cheese with lettuce & tomato and our 1,000 Island dressing.
- Patty Melt$14.59
Over 1⁄2lb. pattie with American and Jack cheese - with a load of grilled onions on rye bread.
- Jack-Of-All-Trades$14.59
- Ortega Chiles Burger$14.59
- Bleu Burger$14.59
- Double Yoke Burger$18.99
Signature Sandwiches
- Caprese Steak Sandwich$18.99
- For Cheese Lovers$10.99
- B-L-T$11.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato with a touch of mayo on White Toast. With avocado........... add $2.59
- The Pilgrim$14.59
- Garden Burger$13.59
- Grilled Tuna Melt$14.59
Only the best “Albacore Tuna” - mixed with mayonnaise and celery with tomato and lettuce. Served on White Toast.
- Turkey Guac Sandwich$14.59
- Sorry Charlie$14.59
- Cajun Joe Chicken Sandwich$14.59
Seasoned Cajun Chicken with mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato.
- Sassy Chicken Ranch Sandwich$14.59
- Yummy Chicken Mushroom Sandwich$14.59
- Ultimate Chicken Club$14.59
Crisp bacon, Jack cheese, mayo, lettuce & tomato.
- Meatball$14.59
- Philly Cheese$15.59
Onion, mushrooms and sweet peppers.
- Chicago Italian Beef$15.99
- California Club$15.59
- Italian Sausage Sand$14.59
Signature Salads
- Small Salad$7.99
- Large Salad$10.99
- Cajun Chicken Salad$13.99
Baby Spinach, topped with honeycrisp Apple, crumbled Feta, red onions, and sliced almonds and walnuts.
- Plain Chicken Salad$13.99
- Guac & Jack cheese Salad$13.99
- Turkey & Cheese Salad$13.99
- Ham & Cheese Salad$13.99
- Albacore Salad$14.99
- Shrimp Salad$14.99
Soups & Chili
- Chili Bowl w/ Garlic Bread$8.59
Garlic Toast or Pumpkin-nut bread or your choice of breads, served with bowl of soup.
- Chili Cup$6.49
- Ham & Bean Bowl$8.19
Garlic Toast or Pumpkin-nut bread or your choice of breads, served with bowl of soup.
- Ham & Bean Cup$4.79
- Chicken Noodle Bowl$8.19
- Chicken Noodle Cup$4.79
- Minestrone Bowl$8.19
- Minestrone Cup$4.79
- Cup Chili Verde$6.49
- Bowl Chili Verde$8.59
Sides
- -House Extras
- 1 B&G$4.59
- 2 B&G$5.99
- Avocado$3.59
- Bacon$6.29
- Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$4.99
- Banana Nut Bread$3.89
- Broccoli$5.99
- Cheese Sauce$0.99
- Chicken Breast$4.99
- Chicken Fried Steak$6.59
- Corn Beef Hash$7.59
- Cottage Cheese$3.49
- Cream Cheese$0.99
- Egg(s)$2.39
- Fries$4.49
- Fruit Cup$4.99
- Gardinera$1.29
- Gravy$3.69
- Guacamole$3.59
- Ham Steak$5.59
- Hamburger$5.59
- Hashbrowns$4.49
- Hollandaise$2.29
- Jalapeños$2.29
- Marinara$2.29
- Meatballs$5.95
- Nutella$1.59
- Oatmeal$9.99
Oatmeal w/ mixed fruit, milk, brown sugar...With banana or strawberries (In season)
- Ortega Chiles$2.29
- Peanut Butter$1.59
- Polish Sausage$5.59
- Pumpkin Nut Bread$3.89
- Ranch$0.99
- Salsa$0.99
- Sausage$6.29
- Scoop Albacore Tuna$5.59
- Side Toast, Muffin$3.49
- Sliced Tomatoes$2.59
- Sour Cream$0.99
- Spuds$4.49
- Turkey Sausage$6.99
Specials of the Week
- Bacon & Chocolate Pancakes$11.99
- Beer Battered Fish & Chips$14.99
- Big Ass Breakfast Burrito$12.99
- Chicken Parmesan$15.99
- Gluten Free Pancakes$11.59
- Pork Chop & Eggs$17.99
- Pumpkin Walnut Pancakes$11.99
Topped with walnuts, pecans, caramel sauce, cream cheese, and syrup
- Pumpkin Walnut Spec.$17.59
- Quesadilla$12.99
- Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.99
- Steak & Eggs$25.99
- Sweet & Spicy Chicken & Waffle$12.99
- Taco Salad$12.99