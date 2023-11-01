OMG Coffee Excellence 10401 Hwy 441 Unit 322
Bagged Coffee
Breakfast & Bakery
BAKERY
Our Exclusive Birdy Bakes Original Cheesecake, made in House!
Baked Fresh in House!
Loaded with Blueberries!
Chocolate and more Chocolate!
Our Exclusive Pappy's Peanut Butter Pie, made in House!
BREAKFAST
Oven roasted turkey, egg and American cheese served on our Signature NY Bagel (Plain or Everything) or gluten free bun.
Sweet Deli Ham, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, topped with a generous slather of our OMG Sauce, served on our Signature NY Bagel (Plain or Everything) or gluten free bun. Served on our Signature NY Bagel (Plain or Everything) or gluten free bun.
Sausage, Egg and American Cheese. Choice of Condiments. Served on our Signature NY Bagel (Plain or Everything) or gluten free bun.
3 Pancakes served with butter and syrup.
Choose Sausage or Bacon, Egg and American Cheese between 2 fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes. Served with Pancake Syrup for dipping. It's so dang good!!
3 Eggs, Diced Sweet Deli Ham and Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon and Provolone Cheese drizzled with our Signature OMG Sauce. Keto friendly with 434 calories, 29 grams of Protein and only 4 grams Net Carbs.
Sweet Deli Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Egg and Provolone Cheese. Served on our Signature NY Bagel (Plain or Everything) or gluten free bun.
Sweet Deli Ham, Egg and American Cheese served on our Signature NY Bagel (Plain or Everything) or gluten free bun.
Egg and American Cheese served on our Signature NY Bagel (Plain or Everything) or gluten free bun.
Ham, Pulled Pork, Pickles Provolone Cheese over 3 eggs, served with Yellow Mustard.
Our Signature Recipe. Roast Beef, Green Peppers, Onions and Provolone Cheese over 3 eggs in a perfect blend.
Egg, Provolone, OMG Sauce between 2 Flour Tortillas
just Bagels Brand New York Water Bagels from the Bronx
Bacon, Egg and American Cheese served on our Signature NY Bagel (Plain or Everything) or gluten free bun.
DONUTS
Made Fresh in House Every Morning! Regular (12-14 count)
Made Fresh in House Every Morning! French Toast Minis (12-14 count)
Made Fresh in House Every Morning! Pancake Minis (12-14 count)
Made Fresh in House Every Morning! Cinnamon Roll Minis (12-14 count)
Regular
Made Fresh in House Every Morning! 8 count
Made Fresh in House Every Morning! 35 count
Lunch
BASKETS
Our OMG Seasoned Fries topped with Chili and Melted Cheese served in a basket. Onions upon request.
A double order (8) of Hashbrowns topped with Chili and Cheese in a basket. Diced Onions upon request.
A basket of our golden OMG Seasoned Crinkle French fries served with our Signature OMG Sauce.
GOURMET HOT DOGS
A premium all beef hotdog served on a New England split top bun. Topped with 1000 island, sauerkraut and torched mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of fries, slaw or mac and cheese.
A premium all beef hotdog served in a New England split top bun. Topped with chili, mac and cheese with melted shredded cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of fries, slaw or mac and cheese.
A premium all beef hotdog served in a New England split top bun with your choice of condiments. Served with your choice of fries, slaw or mac and cheese.
A premium all beef hotdog served in a New England split top bun. Topped with mustard, chili and torched shredded cheddar cheese. Diced onions upon request. Served with your choice of fries, slaw or mac and cheese.
A premium all beef hotdog served on a New England split top bun. Topped with mayo, hot sauce, chili and slaw. Diced onions upon request. Served with your choice of fries, slaw or mac and cheese.
OMG SAUCE
PULLED PORK
OMG Pulled Pork with Sweet Coleslaw makes this Carolina Style. Sweet Tangy BBQ Sauce served on a Brioche Bun. Served with your choice of fries, slaw or mac and cheese.
Our OMG Pulled Pork served on a Brioche Bun. Topped with Sweet Tangy BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of fries, slaw or mac and cheese.
Our OMG Pulled Pork layered with Mac and Cheese topped with melted cheddar cheese. Served on a Brioche Bun. Topped with Sweet Tangy BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of fries, slaw or mac and cheese.
SANDWICHES
2 American Cheeseburger Sliders. Served on 2 soft white bread slider buns, Your choice of condiments. Served with your choice of fries, slaw or mac and cheese.
An OMG favorite! A blend of sliced seasoned Roast Beef, onions, bell peppers and provolone cheese served on Ciabatta Bread pressed in a Panini grill. Served with your choice of fries, slaw and mac and cheese.
Sweet Deli Ham, OMG Pulled Pork, Diced Pickles, Provolone Cheese, Yellow Mustard on Panini Pressed Ciabatta Bread. Served with your choice of fries, slaw or mac and cheese. This is AMAZING!!
Sliced Deli Sweet Ham with Provolone Cheese. Choice of Condiments. Served on a Ciabatta Bread or substitute a premium gluten-free bun for .75 cents. Served with your choice of fries, slaw or mac and cheese.
American and Provolone Cheese. Choice of Condiments served pressed on a Brioche bun or substitute a gluten free bun for .75 cents. Served with your choice of fries, slaw or mac and cheese.
Roast Beef & Provolone Cheese, served with au Jus on a Ciabatta Bread with your choice of fries, flaw or mac & cheese.
Roast Beef, Sweet Deli Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon and Provolone Cheese. Choice of Condiments. Served pressed on Ciabatta Bread or substitute gluten free bun for .75 cents. Served with your choice of fries, slaw or mac and cheese.
Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey, 1000 Island and Sauerkraut. Panini pressed between Ciabatta Bread. Served with your choice of fries, slaw or mac and cheese.
Turkey with American or Provolone Cheese. Choice of Condiments. Served on our Ciabatta Bread and your choice of fries, slaw or mac & cheese.
Coffee & Espresso
COFFEE
A 96oz box of OMG Coffee Excellence hot coffee. Great for offices, parties, customer/employee appreciation and more. What makes ours different? We offer many choices: OMG NOGO, OMG GOGO, GO DARK, CAROLINA PECAN, GERMAN CHOCOLATE, JUKIN JABBIN JAVA and VANILLA. We also do special orders and blends. Check out our website for description of coffees.
ESPRESSO DRINKS
Regular
Regular
ICED COLD BREW
Shakes
Your choice of either Coffee or Milk with hand scooped Blue Bell ice cream. Choose which flavor tickles your fancy. Best Shakes Ever!!
