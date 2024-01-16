Skip to Main content
OMG Hot Chicken - 3 5253 Frankford Avenue
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
OMG Hot Chicken - 3 5253 Frankford Avenue
We are not accepting online orders right now.
5253 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19124
Food
Dessert & Drinks
Food
Sliders/Sandwiches
3 piece tenders
$7.49
2 Chicken Sandwich /w Fries
$13.99
3 Piece Chicken Tender /w Fries
$11.99
Loaded Fries
$13.99
chicken sandwich
$7.99
chicken sandwich w/fries
$11.99
Wings
6 Wings /w Fries
$9.99
10 Wings /w Fries
$14.99
20 Wings /w Fries
$21.99
30 Wings /w Fries
$29.99
Sides
Small Waffle Fries
$2.99
Large Waffle Fries
$5.49
Loaded Waffle Fries
$10.99
Macaroni and Cheese
$4.99
Mash Potatoes & Gravy
$4.99
Corn on the Cob
$3.99
Chicken Donut
$2.99
4 Pack Chicken Donut
$9.99
Dessert & Drinks
Drinks & Dessert
Soda Fountain
$1.99+
Soda bottle
$3.00
Water
$2.25
Smoothie
$6.99
Banana Caramel Cheesecake
$5.99
OMG Hot Chicken - 3 5253 Frankford Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(264) 467-0787
5253 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19124
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 8AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement