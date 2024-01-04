Online Ordering Coming Soon!
OMG Tacos The Colony
FOOD
Tacos
- Chicken Taco$2.50
Chicken taco comes topped with diced onions & cilantro unless requested otherwise.
- Al Pastor Taco$3.00
Al Pastor taco comes topped with diced onions & cilantro unless requested otherwise.
- Steak Taco$4.00
Steak taco comes topped with diced onions & cilantro unless requested otherwise.
- Barbacoa Taco$3.75
Barbacoa taco comes topped with diced onions & cilantro unless requested otherwise.
- Veggie Taco$3.25
OMG veggie (onions & scallions sautéed in OMG sauce) taco comes topped with pico de gallo & guacamole unless requested otherwise.
- OMG Chicken Taco$3.00
OMG Chicken (teriyaki chicken) taco comes topped with green onions, cilantro, sesame seeds and spicy sour cream drizzle unless requested otherwise.
- OMG Pork Taco$3.50
OMG Pork (special marinated pork) taco comes topped with diced onions, cilantro, pickled carrots & daikon and spicy mayo drizzle unless requested otherwise.
- OMG Steak Taco$4.50
OMG Steak (steak and scallions sautéed in sweet and savory OMG sauce) taco comes topped with diced onions, cilantro and diced tomatoes unless requested otherwise.
- Lengua Taco$4.50
Lengua (tender beef tongue) taco comes topped with diced onions & cilantro unless requested otherwise.
- Vegan Fish Taco$4.25
Vegan fish (fried tofu "fish" patty) taco comes topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced onions, cilantro and sweet chili sauce unless requested otherwise.
Entrees
- Quesadilla$8.00
14" flour tortilla with Monterey jack cheese. 3oz side of sour cream included.
- Cali Style Burrito$10.50
French fries, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. **Sour cream will be replaced with Spicy Sour Cream (if OMG Chicken protein is selected), or Spicy Mayo (if OMG Pork protein is selected)
- Tx Style Burrito$10.50
Cilantro lime rice, refried black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. **Sour cream will be replaced with Spicy Sour Cream (if OMG Chicken protein is selected), or Spicy Mayo (if OMG Pork protein is selected)
- Rice Bowl$7.00
Cilantro lime rice bowl loaded with shredded lettuce, corn, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese.
- Loaded Fries$10.50
French fries loaded with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. **Sour cream will be replaced with Spicy Sour Cream (if OMG Chicken protein is selected), or Spicy Mayo (if OMG Pork protein is selected)
- Loaded Nachos$10.50
Tortilla chips loaded with house-made white queso, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. **Sour cream will be replaced with Spicy Sour Cream (if OMG Chicken protein is selected), or Spicy Mayo (if OMG Pork protein is selected)
- Torta$10.50
Torta bread loaded with mayo, sliced onions, diced tomatoes, guacamole, lettuce and queso fresco.
Sides
- Elotes$5.50
Mexican street corn in a cup with mayo, butter and cotija cheese.
- OMG Elotes$7.00
Mexican street corn in a cup with mayo, butter, cotija cheese, Hot Cheetos crunch and lime wedge.
- Chips + Queso$4.75
Chips with side of house-made white queso topped with pico de gallo and house seasoning. IF YOU ORDER A LARGE YOU CAN ADD MEAT! Meat topping will not fit in small queso to go.
- Chips + Guacamole$5.75
Chips with guacamole.
- Chips + Salsa$3.75
Chips with roasted chip salsa.
- OMG Dip Trio + Chips - 3oz$8.00
Can't Decide? Get all 3! Chips with small queso, chip salsa and guacamole!
- Side of Chips$1.50
Seasoned chips
- Side of Queso$2.50
House-made white queso topped with pico de gallo and house seasoning.
- Side of Guacamole$3.50
- Side of Chip Salsa$2.25
Roast chip salsa
- Cilantro Lime Rice$2.25
- Black Refried Beans$2.50
Refried black beans (no lard) topped with queso fresco and cilantro.
- Side of Fries$3.25
- Flour Tortilla$0.25
- Corn Tortilla$0.25
- Grilled Sliced Onions & Jalapeño$2.00
- Grilled Sliced Onions$1.75
- Whole Jalapeño - Grilled$0.50
- Whole Jalapeño - Raw$0.50
- 1oz -- Extra Toppings (on the side)
- 3oz -- Extra Toppings (on the side)
- Extra Verde/Green Salsa
- Extra Legendary/Red Salsa
Kid's menu
- Kids Quesadilla$3.00
Monterrey jack cheese melted between 2 flour tortillas. *loading it up with protein and other toppings is optional!*
- Kids Fries$3.00
Kids size french fries. *loading it up with cheese, protein and other toppings is optional!*
- Kids Nachos$3.50
Kids size nachos topped with house-made white queso. (queso has de-seeded jalapeño, white onion and cilantro) *loading it up with protein and other toppings is optional!*
Dessert
DRINKS
Fountain drinks
Bottled drinks
Dessert drinks
Energy Drinks
HOUSE COCKTAILS
MARGARITAS/RANCH WATER
- Blue Margarita$9.00
- 16oz House Margarita$9.00
- 1/4 Gallon House Margarita$15.00
- 1/2 Gallon House Margarita$25.00
- 1 Gallon House Margarita$45.00
- Ranch Water$8.00
Ingredients: -1 oz Espolon blanco tequila -.5 oz fresh lime juice -Soda water (or topo chico if in stock) -Tajin rim -Fresh lime wedge Instructions: -Tall 12 oz glass + tajin rim -Fill glass with ice -Add tequila -Add lime juice -Top off with soda water (or topo chico bottle if in stock) -Stir -if topo chico bottle, give customer remaining bottle