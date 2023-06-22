OH MY GOSH! Brigadeiros Downtown J&H

Brownie Cake

$70.00

Guests' main goal in all events is to celebrate, 😃 the second is to have a slice of this brownie cake. Each cake is unique because our team's hands decorate it so that it won't be exactly like the one in the picture, but the love will be the same 😀 Description: - Available on the same day (2 hours with advanced); - It comes with 5-7 Brigadeiros on top (It will depend with the Brownie has any message written); - Presentation: It comes in an Elegant Cake Box; - It serves 8-10 People. Available only in Miami. We do not ship any cakes. *All products are made in a facility that contains nuts. **We do not Ship this cake to other cities or states.