Omni Coffee & Eggs 230 John Portman Boulevard Northwest
Hot Food
Jamaican Renaissance Sliders (v)
Portabella mushrooms, bell peppers, onion, fresh garlic, honey-jerk sauce, vegan herb butter, vegan cheese, Italian roll
The Scandinavian CO.
Marinated chopped flank, american cheese, caramelized onions, everything bagel
The Aristocrat
Chicken Philly Panini - sauteed chicken, bell peppers, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, Italian roll
The Monarch
Shrimp Etouffee - sauteed bell peppers, fresh garlic, onions, herb and butter sauce
Mini Omni Bowl
Applewood smoked bacon, sausage, scrambled egg, onions, roasted peppers, potato hash, white pepper cheese, Omni gold sauce
O.C.E (v)
Vegan egg and cheese on your choice of bread
Big B.E.C | Squire
Bacon or sausage, egg, and cheese on your choice of bread
Mini B.E.C | Squire
Bacon or sausage, egg, and cheese on your choice of bread
Cold Food
Supreme Kai Yogurt Bowl
Macerated berries, lemon, granola
Prince Edward of Lox
Everything bagel, smoked salmon, dill & caper cream cheese, shaved red onion, tomato, fried egg
The Azteca Avocado Toast (v)
Heirloom tomato, shaved red onion, pickled serrano, poached egg
Fruit Bowl
Assorted fresh fruits
Light Fare
Salads
Pastries & Desserts
Beverage
Lord Omni The Magnificent
Sweet Potato Latte
Queen San Amina
Dulce Apple Spice Latte
King Midas
Omni Cookie Latte
Countess Alexandria
Blueberry Lavender Latte
Lord of Castleberry
White Chocolate Strawberry Latte
Queen's Chalice
Tiramisu Cappuccino
Solomon's Dynasty
Carrot Cake Latte
Contessa's Fog
Blueberry Lavender London Fog Tea
Jasmine's Delight
Strawberry Mocha Jasmine Tea
The Sultan
Sweet Potato Chai Tea
Midas' Touch
Omni Cookie Chai Tea
Anubis OCE - Medium
Medium Roast Coffee
Anubis OCE - Dark
Dark Roast Coffee
Cafe au lait - Medium
Cafe au lait - Dark
T'Chala
Espresso Shot
Conquistador
Cortado Shot
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Pelegrino
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Retail
Lord Omni The Magnificent
Sweet Potato Syrup
Queen San Amina
Dulce Apple Spice
King Midas
Omni Cookie Syrup
Countess Alexandria
Blueberry Lavender Syrup
Lord of Castleberry
White Chocolate Strawberry Syrup
Queen's Chalice
Tiramisu Syrup
Solomon's Dynasty
Carrot Cake Syrup
Omni Queen
Medium Roast Ethiopian Yirgacheffe Coffee
Omni King
Dark Roast Ethiopian Yirgacheffe Coffee
Omni Coffee Mug
22 OZ Omni Coffee Mug
K Cup - Medium Roast
Medium Roast Ethiopian Yirgacheffe