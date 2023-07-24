Hot Food

Jamaican Renaissance Sliders (v)

$15.00

Portabella mushrooms, bell peppers, onion, fresh garlic, honey-jerk sauce, vegan herb butter, vegan cheese, Italian roll

The Scandinavian CO.

$20.00

Marinated chopped flank, american cheese, caramelized onions, everything bagel

The Aristocrat

$16.50

Chicken Philly Panini - sauteed chicken, bell peppers, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, Italian roll

The Monarch

$18.00

Shrimp Etouffee - sauteed bell peppers, fresh garlic, onions, herb and butter sauce

Mini Omni Bowl

$12.50

Applewood smoked bacon, sausage, scrambled egg, onions, roasted peppers, potato hash, white pepper cheese, Omni gold sauce

O.C.E (v)

$13.00

Vegan egg and cheese on your choice of bread

Big B.E.C | Squire

$13.00

Bacon or sausage, egg, and cheese on your choice of bread

Mini B.E.C | Squire

$12.00

Bacon or sausage, egg, and cheese on your choice of bread

Cold Food

Supreme Kai Yogurt Bowl

$8.75

Macerated berries, lemon, granola

Prince Edward of Lox

$20.00

Everything bagel, smoked salmon, dill & caper cream cheese, shaved red onion, tomato, fried egg

The Azteca Avocado Toast (v)

$15.00

Heirloom tomato, shaved red onion, pickled serrano, poached egg

Fruit Bowl

$8.75

Assorted fresh fruits

Light Fare

Saint New Orleans

$8.00

Stone ground grits, smoked gouda, chives

Potato Soup

$8.00

Vegetable stock, cheddar cheese, crème, bacon bits, scallion

Salads

Build Your Own Salad with Your Choice of Mixed Greens and Dressing

Chef salad

$10.00

Pastries & Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.00

Assorted Pastries

$6.00

Beverage

Lord Omni The Magnificent

Sweet Potato Latte

Queen San Amina

Dulce Apple Spice Latte

King Midas

Omni Cookie Latte

Countess Alexandria

Blueberry Lavender Latte

Lord of Castleberry

White Chocolate Strawberry Latte

Queen's Chalice

Tiramisu Cappuccino

Solomon's Dynasty

Carrot Cake Latte

Contessa's Fog

Blueberry Lavender London Fog Tea

Jasmine's Delight

Strawberry Mocha Jasmine Tea

The Sultan

Sweet Potato Chai Tea

Midas' Touch

Out of stock

Omni Cookie Chai Tea

Anubis OCE - Medium

$4.50

Medium Roast Coffee

Anubis OCE - Dark

$4.50

Dark Roast Coffee

Cafe au lait - Medium

$4.50

Cafe au lait - Dark

$4.50

T'Chala

$3.00

Espresso Shot

Conquistador

$4.00

Cortado Shot

Lemonade

$3.50
Orange Juice

$3.50
Apple Juice

$3.50
Pelegrino

$3.50
Coke

$3.50
Diet Coke

$3.50
Sprite

$3.50

Retail

Lord Omni The Magnificent

$9.99

Sweet Potato Syrup

Queen San Amina

$9.99

Dulce Apple Spice

King Midas

$9.99

Omni Cookie Syrup

Countess Alexandria

$9.99

Blueberry Lavender Syrup

Lord of Castleberry

$9.99

White Chocolate Strawberry Syrup

Queen's Chalice

$9.99

Tiramisu Syrup

Solomon's Dynasty

$9.99

Carrot Cake Syrup

Omni Queen

$15.99

Medium Roast Ethiopian Yirgacheffe Coffee

Omni King

$15.99

Dark Roast Ethiopian Yirgacheffe Coffee

Omni Coffee Mug

$35.99

22 OZ Omni Coffee Mug

K Cup - Medium Roast

$17.99

Medium Roast Ethiopian Yirgacheffe