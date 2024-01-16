On The Edge
Beverages
Appetizers
- Baked Spinach Dip
Served with toasted crostini’s$9.00
- The Devil Inside
Deviled eggs with candied bacon & jam relish.$8.00
- Mozzarella Sticks
Served w/ house made marinara & red chili ranch$9.00
- Dill With It
Fried pickles, horseradish, and red chili ranch.$7.00
- Thick Skinned
Potato skins with queso, guacamole, smoked brisket, salsa, jalapenos, and sour cream.$12.00
- Baja Fish Tacos
Crispy cod, mashed avocado, jalapenos, & coleslaw.$10.00
Salads
Kids Corner
Entrees
- Dbl Smash Burger
Two 3oz patties, American cheese, griddled onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and Edge sauce$13.00
- 1/2 Pd Meatloaf
Bacon wrapped, glazed (sweet or spicy)$14.00
- Fried Chicken
1/2 Chicken buttermilk brined and breaded to order$17.00
- Chicken Fried Steak
Top sirloin with country sausage gravy$16.00
- Dble Bone In Pork Chops
Roasted apple honey mustard$26.00
- Nina's Pot Roast
Beef chuck roast with roasted vegetables and red wine sauce$15.00
- Roasted Chicken Pot Pie
Potato and asparagus with a biscuit crust$13.00
- Fried American Catfish
French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, and tartar sauce lemon and herb vinaigrette$11.00+
- Seared Salmon
Lemon and herb vinaigrette$17.00