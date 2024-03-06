On the Road NEW
DRINKS
BEVERAGES
- Agua Fresca$6.00
- Soda$4.00
- Water Bottle$4.00
- Jarrito de Tamarindo$4.50
- Jarrito Grapefruit$4.50
- Jarrito Mandarina$4.50
- Mexican Coke$4.50
- Sangria Señorial$4.50
- Sidral Mundet$4.50
- Soda Water$3.99
- Squirt Can$3.25
- Diet Coke$3.50
- 1 L Mexican Coke$5.50
- 1\2 L Mex Coke$4.50
- Orange Juice$4.50
- Apple Juice$4.50
- Grapefruit Juice$4.50
- Cucumber Kiwi Juice$4.50
- Pineapple Mago Juice$4.50
- Blackberry Jamaica Juice$4.50
- Guava Juice$4.50
- Cranberry Juice$4.50
- Coffee$3.25
- Cafe de Olla$3.95
- Decaf Coffee$3.25
- Iced Tea$3.25
- Fever Tree Ginger Beer$4.50
- Fever Tree Tonic$4.50
- Lemonade$3.99
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.99
- Ice Cofee$4.99
- Hot Chocolate$3.25
- Chocolate Milk$3.25
- Hot Tea$3.25
- Milk (Whole)$3.25
- Champurrado$4.95
- Coke$3.25
- Orange Fanta$3.25
- Sprite$3.25
- Kids Agua Fresca$3.00
- Kids Apple Juice$3.25
- Kids Chocolate Milk$3.25
- Kids Cranberry Juice$3.25
- Kids Hot Chocolate$3.50
- Kids Lemonade$3.25
- Kids Milk$3.25
- Kids Orange Juice$3.25
- Kids Soda$3.00
TAQUERIA
QUESADILLA
PIZZADILLA
EARTHQUAKES MENU
EARTHQUAKES MENU ONLY
EARTHQUAKES DRINKS
On the Road NEW Location and Ordering Hours
(408) 333-4288
Closed