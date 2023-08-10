Food

Appetizers

Appetizers, Small Plates, Shareables

Fries Basket

$8.00

A pound of our fresh-cut fries. Add Garlic, Truffle, or Loaded with Chili, Cheese, and Sour Cream.

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Smoked Chicken Wings

$15.00

Smoked and tossed in your choice of sauce

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$14.00

Served with house BBQ sauce

Bruschetta

$9.00

Crostinis topped with fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, and Basil

Soup & Salad

Fresh Salad Selections, House made Chili, and daily soups

House Salad Entree

$11.00

Our house salad with mixed Greens, Cucumber, shredded Carrots, and diced Onion

Classic Caesar Entree

$10.00

Served with shaved Parmesan and Croutons

Strawberry Balsamic

$14.00

Strawberries and Blueberries, smoked Almonds, Bleu Cheese, Strawberry Balsamic vinaigrette

Chili & Cinn Roll

$12.00

Bowl of Homemade Chili, add our house Cinnamon Roll for a classic Huntley/Shepherd meal.

Chili Bowl

$8.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Gourmet Sandwiches and Handhelds

House Burger

$16.00

6oz patty, bacon onion jam, spicy garlic aioli, gruyere, mixed greens, and tomato on a potato bun

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Mixed greens, onion, lettuce, tomato, and pickles served with 1000 Island

French Dip

$19.00

Sliced prime rib, gruyere, and au jus

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Entrees

Seafood, Pastas, and more

Salmon & Pilaf

$27.00

Served skin up with Pilaf.

Linguine Alfredo

$13.00

Traditional scratch-made Alfredo.

Steaks

Selection of Beef and Pork Steaks

Sirloin

$29.00Out of stock

10 oz Coffee rubbed, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed Broccolini

New York Strip

$34.00

12 oz New York, served with mashed potatoes and broccolini.

Tenderloin

$38.00

8oz with our Secret Seasoning, served with bite-sized Baked Potatoes and Asparagus.

Prime Rib

$36.00

Slow roasted, cut to order. Served with choice of sides.

Chicken Fried Steak

$23.00

A heaping portion served with slaw, mashed potatoes and gravy.

The Vermillian

$61.00

Sides A La Carte

Our selection of side dishes to add individually

Broccolini

$3.00

Asparagus

$3.75

Carrots

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mini Potatoes

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Serving of Chicken Tenders with Fries and choice of sauce

Kids Hamburger

$12.00

Plain Hamburger, choice of side

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Cheese and choice of side

Butter Noodles

$5.00

Plain noodles with melted butter and choice of side

Kids Sautéed Chicken

$10.00

Sautéed Chicken, mashed potatoes, vegetables

Dessert

Cinnamon Bread Pudding

$6.00

Made with our signature Cinnamon Rolls and served with Vanilla ice cream

Créme Brulée

$6.00

Vanilla with berries

Cheesecake

$8.00

Rotating flavors of Cheesecake

Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Lunch

Smash Burger

$15.00

Parfait

$7.00

Caprese

$12.00

CHX Sand

$15.00

Chili & Cinnamon Roll

$11.00

N/A Drinks

Fountain Drinks

7up

$3.50

Diet 7 Up

$3.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Diet Mtn Dew

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Mtn Dew

$3.50

Mug Rootbeer

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Pepsi Wild Cherry

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Sunkist

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Other

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

half ice tea half lemonade

Glass of Milk

$2.75+

Glass Tomato Juice

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$2.00

iced tea

Lemonade

$2.00

lemonade

Cans

Tonic Water

$2.00