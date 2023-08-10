On The Rocks Worden
Food
Appetizers
Fries Basket
A pound of our fresh-cut fries. Add Garlic, Truffle, or Loaded with Chili, Cheese, and Sour Cream.
Loaded Fries
Smoked Chicken Wings
Smoked and tossed in your choice of sauce
Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Served with house BBQ sauce
Bruschetta
Crostinis topped with fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, and Basil
Soup & Salad
House Salad Entree
Our house salad with mixed Greens, Cucumber, shredded Carrots, and diced Onion
Classic Caesar Entree
Served with shaved Parmesan and Croutons
Strawberry Balsamic
Strawberries and Blueberries, smoked Almonds, Bleu Cheese, Strawberry Balsamic vinaigrette
Chili & Cinn Roll
Bowl of Homemade Chili, add our house Cinnamon Roll for a classic Huntley/Shepherd meal.
Chili Bowl
Side Salad
Side Caesar
Burgers & Sandwiches
Entrees
Steaks
Sirloin
10 oz Coffee rubbed, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed Broccolini
New York Strip
12 oz New York, served with mashed potatoes and broccolini.
Tenderloin
8oz with our Secret Seasoning, served with bite-sized Baked Potatoes and Asparagus.
Prime Rib
Slow roasted, cut to order. Served with choice of sides.
Chicken Fried Steak
A heaping portion served with slaw, mashed potatoes and gravy.
The Vermillian
Sides A La Carte
Kids
Chicken Tenders
Serving of Chicken Tenders with Fries and choice of sauce
Kids Hamburger
Plain Hamburger, choice of side
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese and choice of side
Butter Noodles
Plain noodles with melted butter and choice of side
Kids Sautéed Chicken
Sautéed Chicken, mashed potatoes, vegetables