One Bar + Kitchen
Food
Appetizer
- Crisy Lobster Nuggets$15.00
Light and Crispy Deep Fried Lobster Pieces
- Salmon Nuggets$13.00
Seasoned Griiled or Fried Salmon Bites
- Chicken Wings$10.50
Crispy Fried Chicken Wings
- Truffle Fries$12.00
Regular Fries, tossed in Truffle Oil
- 3 Tacos$10.00
- 2 Tacos$10.00
Small Plates
Greens
Main Course
- Honey Glazed Salmon$30.00
Sticky and sweet honey garlic glazed slamon
- Chicken Parmesan$25.00
Breaded Chicken Breast covered in tomato sauce and mozzarella
- Fried Fish Sandwich$17.00
Crispy Deep Fried Whiting Fish
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Seasoned Deep Fried Crispy Chicken
- Fried Tofu Sandwich$18.00
Deep Fried Seasoned Tofu on Roll
- City Flatbread$15.00
Turkey Sausage with Peppers and onions smothered in mozzarella cheese on a flatbread
- Chow Mein$18.00
Stir Fried Noodles with Vegatables
Specialty
- Lobster Macaroni and Cheese$40.00
Six Cheese Macaroni and Cheese mixed with sweet buttery lobster chunks
- Stuffed Salmon with Crab$35.00
Grilled Salmon stuffed with seasoned lumped crab
- Fried Fish with Grilled Shrimp$35.00
Crispy Fried fish with garlic butter shrimp
- Shrimp Tostones$16.00
Garlic Butter Shrimp on tostones and guacamole
- Montreal Burger$16.00
Beef Burger with Grilled Shrimp on a Buttery Roll
- Canoas$18.00
Sweet Plaintins stuffed with fish in a tomato sauce
- Rasta Pasta with Salmon or Shrimp$35.00
Curry Pasta with Vegtables topped with Salmon or Shrimp
- Stuffed Salmon with Crab Alfredo$40.00
Stuffed Salmon with spinach and crab over cheese alfedo pasta
- Grilled Lamb or Lobster over Mash Potatoes with Broccoli$35.00
Grilled Lamb Chops or Buttery Lobster over Garlic Mash potatoes
- Jam Roc$20.00
Grilled Jerk Chicken over Rice and Peas
- Jerk Chicken Meal$25.00
Dessert
Sides
- Macaroni and Cheese$7.00
Cheese Mac and Cheese
- Candied Yams$5.00
Sweet Yams
- Grilled Aspargus$5.00
Butter Sauce Grilled Seasoned Aspargus
- Broccoli Florets$6.00
Garlic Sauce Broccoli Florets
- Garlic Mash$6.00
Creamy Mash potatoes infused with roasted garlic
- French Fries$5.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
- Garlic & Herb Fries$8.00