One Bite 18241 SW Mountain Home Rd
Breakfast
- Chorizo burrito$9.00
- Ham burrito$9.00
Ham, eggs, hash brown, sour cream and sauce
- Bacon burrito$9.00
Bacon, eggs, hash brown, cream and sauce
- Ham croissant$8.50
Two slices of croissant, two eggs, american cheese and ham
- Bacon croissant$8.50
Two slices of croissant, two eggs, american cheese and bacon
- Chorizo quesadilla$7.50
Chorizo, mozzarella cheese on flour tortilla.
- Sausage burrito$9.00
Sausage, eggs, hash brown, cream and sauce
- Grill cheese$5.50
Whole grain bread and all American cheese
Lunch/dinner
- Birria tacos$4.50
Birria taco on the grill with cilantro and onion.
- Fish tacos$4.00
Cod fish tacos with Cabbage, mayo and house sauce.
- Fries$4.00
- Kids cheeseburger meal$9.00
Cheeseburger with fries
- One bite burger$10.00
Burger patty topped with bacon, cheese, tomato, letuse, grilled onion, pickles, ketchup, mayo, and mustard.
- One Bite Chicken Pineapple doggo$10.00
- One bite doggo$9.50
Bacon wrapped hotdog on the grill topped with grilled onions, chopped tomato, jalapeños, mayo, ketchup, mustard and pickles
- Plant based sausage doggo$10.50
- Quesabirria$5.00
Quesabirria on corn tortilla mozzarella cheese.
- Quesadilla$7.50
Chorizo quesadilla on flower tortilla.
- Plant based burger$11.50
- Low carb burger$11.00
Lettuce, plant based patty vegan mayo and kechup