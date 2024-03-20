Root & Sprig Smithtown
HOT WRAPS TOAST ONLINE WINTER
Hot Wraps
- Aloha Wrap - HOT (Winter)$9.98
Teriyaki glazed chicken and pineapples, roasted red peppers, bacon, Swiss cheese, caramelized onion aioli wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Hearty Harvest Wrap -HOT (Winter)$9.45
Quinoa, roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries, goat cheese, walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette wrapped in a flour tortilla (Vegetarian) (Contains Tree Nuts)
- The Goodfella - HOT (Winter)$10.50
Beef and pork meatballs, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, wrapped in flour tortilla
TOAST ONLINE MENU WINTER
Sandwiches
- Vermonter (Winter)$11.03
Roasted turkey, bacon, apples, spinach, Cabot white cheddar cheese, green goodness aioli on toasted honey wheat
- Chicken Goodness Wrap (Winter)$11.03
Green goodness chicken salad, bacon, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, roasted tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Mediterranean (Winter)$9.45
Marinated chopped chickpeas, kalamata olives, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, arugula, lemon vinaigrette on toasted ciabatta (Vegan)
- Pacific Garden (Winter)$9.45
Marinated tuna, fennel, kalamata olive aioli, arugula, lemon vinaigrette on toasted ciabatta
Salads
- P.A.L (Winter)$10.50
Pork pastor, mixed greens, pickled jalapeños, feta cheese, pickled red onions, tortilla crisps, ancho lime vinaigrette (Gluten-Free)
- Medi Bowl (Winter)$9.98
Marinated chopped chickpeas, pickled red onions, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, arugula, lemon vinaigrette (Vegan) (Gluten Free)
- Strawberry Fields (Winter)$9.98
Strawberries, cucumbers, spinach, goat cheese, walnuts, balsamic reduction, balsamic vinaigrette (Vegetarian) (Gluten Free) (Contains Nuts)
- Citrus Kick (Winter)$11.03
Teriyaki glazed chicken and pineapples, mixed greens, mandarin oranges, spicy slaw, almonds, black sesame seeds, sesame dressing (Contains Nuts)
Soup
- Tomato Basil 8oz * (Winter)$6.30
Creamy tomato basil soup garnished with fresh goat cheese (Vegetarian, Gluten Free).
- Tomato Basil 16oz * (Winter)$9.45
Creamy tomato basil soup garnished with fresh goat cheese (Vegetarian, Gluten Free).
- Corn Chowder 8oz* (Winter)$6.83
Creamy soup with corn, potato and carrots (Vegetarian).
- Corn Chowder 16oz * (Winter)$9.98
Creamy soup with corn, potato and carrots (Vegetarian).
- Chicken Vegetable 8oz * (Winter)$6.83
Savory broth with tender chicken, carrots, celery, and onions (Gluten Free).
- Chicken Vegetable 16oz * (Winter)$9.98
Savory broth with tender chicken, carrots, celery, and onions (Gluten Free)
Sides
- Marinated Chickpeas (Winter)$6.83
Marinated chopped chickpeas, roasted red peppers, arugula (Vegan, Gluten free)
- Quinoa Salad (Winter)$5.78
Quinoa, roasted red peppers, green goodness dressing, arugula (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free)
- Green Goodness Chicken Salad (Winter)$6.83
Chicken, green goodness aioli, red onions, celery, arugula (Gluten-Free)
- Spicy Slaw (Winter)$5.78
Green cabbage and shredded carrots, sriracha, lemon vinaigrette, arugula (Vegetarian, Gluten Free)
- Marinated Tuna (Winter)$6.83
Marinated tuna, arugula (Gluten free)
- Fruit Salad (Winter)$6.30
Assorted seasonal fruits (Vegetarian, Gluten Free)
- Berry Yogurt (Winter)$6.83
Greek yogurt, blueberry compote, granola (Vegetarian)
Beverages
- Americano 12 oz$2.89
- Americano 20 oz$3.94
- Au Lait 12oz$2.63
- Au Lait 20 oz$3.68
- Cappuccino 12 oz$3.68
- Cappuccino 20 oz$4.46
- Coffee 12 oz$2.36
- Coffee 20 oz$3.41
- Espresso Single$2.89
- Espresso Double$3.94
- La Colombe Brazilian Cold Brew’ Coffee$4.73
- La Colombe Vanilla Latte$4.73
- Hot tea 12oz$3.15
- Hot tea 20 oz$3.41
- Hot Chocolate 12oz$3.41
- Hot Chocolate 20oz$4.20
- latte 12 oz$3.68
- latte 20 oz$4.46
- Macchiato Single$3.15
- Macchiato Double$4.20
- Arnold Palmer 16 oz (Hibiscus)$2.89
- Arnold Palmer 24 oz (Hibiscus)$3.68
- Arnold Palmer 16oz (Black)$2.89
- Arnold Palmer 24oz (Black)$3.68
- Arnold Palmer 16oz (Green)$2.89
- Arnold Palmer 24oz (Green)$3.68
- Iced Americano 16 oz$2.89
- Iced Americano 24 oz$3.94
- Iced Cappuccino 16 oz$4.46
- Iced Cappuccino 24 oz$4.99
- Iced Latte 16oz$4.46
- Iced Latte 24oz$4.99
- Iced Coffee 16 oz$2.89
- Iced Coffee 24 oz$3.94
- Iced Tea Black 16oz$2.89
- Iced Tea Black 24oz$3.94
- Iced Tea Green 16oz$2.89
- Iced Tea Green 24oz$3.94
- Iced Tea Hibiscus 16oz$2.89
- Iced Tea Hibiscus 24 oz$3.94
- Lemonade 16 oz$4.20
- Lemonade 24 oz$4.99
- Still Water$1.58
- Sparkling Water$1.58
- Coca Cola$2.10
- Orange Juice$2.89
- Diet Coke$2.10
- Cranberry Juice$2.89
- Apple Juice$2.89
- Spindrift 'Red'$2.63
- Spindrift Lemon$2.63
Snacks
- Croissant$3.15
- David's Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.58
- David's Chocolate Chip Brownie$2.63
- Plain Bagel$2.10
- Everything Bagel$2.10
- Made Good Crispy: Vanilla$1.58
- Made Good Granola: Mixed Berry$1.58
- Made Good Mini: Red Velvet$1.58
- Made Good Mini: Snickerdoodle$1.58
- Miss Vickies Potato Chips (Sea Salt)$1.58
- Miss Vickies: BBQ$1.58
- Popcorn$1.58