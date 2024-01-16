2x points now for loyalty members
One Love Brewery
Featured Items
- Firecracker Nachos$17.50
Crispy Fried Wontons topped with Pulled Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella, Spicy Sour Cream, Sriracha and a Sweet Soy Drizzle.
- The Big One Pretzel$14.50
Pretzel as Big as Your Face! Served with Gouda Beer Cheese and Beer Mustard.
- Brewmasters Duck Tacos$15.50
Two Flour Tortillas loaded with slow Roasted Duck, Spring Mix, Pineapple Salsa and Curry-Lime Aioli
Starters
- North Country Poutine$13.50
Fries Topped with Cheddar Cheese Curds, Scallion and a Mushroom Gravy. A Vegetarian Favorite.
- Lamb Lollipops$18.50
Four Grilled Lamb Lollipops, Served with Local Hydroponic Greens, Red Pepper Jelly, and Drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey
- Mega Chicken Tenders$16.50
Four Beer Battered Chicken Tenders Served with your Choice of Sauce. Buffalo, Mango Habanero, Honey Mustard Jamaican Jerk or BBQ Sauce.
- Buffalo Cauliflower$14.50
Crispy Fried Cauliflower Tossed in Buffalo Sauce With a Side of Blue Cheese
- New England Clam Chowder$16.00
Classic New England Style Clam Chowder Loaded with Onion, Bacon, Potatoes and Topped with Little Neck Clams and Crispy Pork Belly.
- Wings$17.50
A Pound of Wings with our Smokehouse Maple Glaze. Or Buffalo Style.
- Basket of Sweet Potato Fries$9.50
Served with Maple Aioli
- Fried Brussel Sprouts$14.00
Crispy Fried Brussel Sprouts with our House Maple Rub.
- La Lunita$17.50
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Farmhouse Olives, Artisan Goat Cheese, Tabouli, Lemon Orzo Chickpea Salad, Garlic Confit, Teardrop Peppers, and Toasted Pita Bread.
- Basket Of Fries$7.00
Salads
- Cobb Salad$14.50
Spring Mix, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bacon, Bean Blend, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Bleu Cheese Dressing on the Side.
- Devil’s Lettuce House Salad$12.50
Spring Mix with Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, and Cucumbers, with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the Side.
- Ale Caesar! Salad$13.50
Romaine Lettuce, House Pretzel Croutons, Parmesan Cheese. Tossed with Caesar Dressing.
Desserts
Kids
- Kids Chicken & Waffles$10.50
Half of a waffle, two chicken tenders + local maple syrup.
- Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries$10.50
Two tenders served with Fries
- Kids 4 oz Hamburger and Fries$10.50
4oz Plain burger served on bun with fries
- Kids Carrots, Cucumbers, Pita Bread & Ranch$7.00
- Kids Hot Dog & Fries$10.00
One all beef hot dog with roll served with fries.
- Plain Waffle$5.00
Handhelds
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.50
House-Seasoned Pork, Topped with BBQ Sauce, Beer Cheese Sauce, Crispy Onions on a Brioche Roll. Served with Fries.
- Farmhouse Burger$20.00
Topped with House-Seasoned Pulled Pork, Beer Cheese Sauce, Crispy Onions, on a Brioche Roll. Served with Fries.
- Prohibition Burger$18.50
Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion on a Brioche Roll. Served with Fries.
- Southwest Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Crispy Chicken Breast Topped with Swiss Cheese and Bacon. Topped with a Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion on a Brioche Roll. Served with Fries .
- Veggie Head Burger$15.50
Homemade Veggie Burger Topped with House Made Salsa, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion on a Brioche Roll. Served with Fries.
- Bleu Burger$20.00
Mushrooms, Crispy Onions, Bleu Cheese on a Brioche Roll. Served with Fries.
- Lamb Gyro$17.00
Slow Roasted Lamb with Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion on Naan Bread. Served with Fries.
- Chorizo and Potato Tacos$17.00
Vegan Plant-Based Chorizo Cooked with Diced Potatoes in a Veggie Stock. Served in two Flour Tortillas with Hydroponic Field Greens and House Made Salsa.
Main Event
- Maple Blueberry Salmon$25.00
Maple Blueberry Sauce on Baked Salmon. Served with Roasted Potatoes and Vegetable of the Day.
- Baked Haddock$23.00
Baked in a Lemon Butter Sauce with a Golden Ritz Cracker Crumb Topping. Served with Roasted Potatoes and Vegetable of the Day.
- Korean BBQ Pork Mac N Cheese$23.00
Slow Cooked Pork, Korean BBQ Sauce with Cavatappi Pasta. Tossed in Rich Homemade Mac Sauce and Baked with Ritz Breadcrumbs.
- Old School Fish and Chips$18.50
Beer Battered Haddock Fillets. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Tartar Sauce.
- Chicken and Waffles$22.00
Two Beer Battered Chicken Breasts. Served on a Crispy Orange Infused Waffle and Local Maple Syrup.
- Chimichurri Steak Tips$28.00
Grilled Steak Tips. Served with Roasted Potatoes, House Made Chimichurri and Asparagus.
- One Love Lemon Garlic Chicken$24.00
Two Egg Battered Chicken Breast with a Lemon- Garlic Butter White Wine Sauce. Served with Rice Pilaf and Asparagus
- Pork Schnitzle$22.00
Breaded Pork Loin, Pan Fried and Served over Fries with a Mustard Cream Sauce.
- Chicken Tender Dinner$19.00
- Plain Mac$18.00
Gluten Free
- GF Lamb Lollipops$18.50
- GF Wings (Gluten Sensitive/Shared Fryer)$17.50
- GF Cobb Salad$14.00
- GF Devils Lettuce Salad$12.50
- GF Lunita Hummus Plate$17.50
- GF Southwest Chicken Sandwich$18.50
- GF Prohibition Burger$20.50
- GF Bleu Burger$22.00
- GF Chorizo Potato Tacos$15.50
- GF Duck Tacos$15.50
- GF Maple Blueberry Salmon$25.00
- GF Chimichurri Steak Tips$28.00
- GF Baked Haddock$23.00
Sides
- Side Sauce
- Side Salad$3.00
- Side Caesar$4.00
- Side Coleslaw$4.00
- Side Rice Pilaf$4.00
- Side Roasted Potatoes$4.00
- Side Vegetable of the day$4.00
- Side Orzo-Chickpea salad$4.00
- Side Tabouli$3.00
- Side Asparagus$6.00
- Small Side of Fries$3.00
- Side of Sweets$4.00
- Side Poutine$4.00
- Side of Gravy$2.00
- Side Mac and Cheese$6.00