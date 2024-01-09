One Luv 2305 Willis Road
Breakfast
Breakfast Platters
- One Luv Breakfast Platter$10.99
2 eggs, 2 pieces of bacon, 2 pieces of sausage, Potatoes and French Toast or Pancakes
- 2 Egg Breakfast$8.99
Choice of sausage or bacon, comes with 2 pieces of toast
- 3 Egg Breakfast$10.99
Choice of sausage or bacon, comes with 2 pieces of toast
- Biscuits And Gravy$10.99
Comes with 2 eggs with a choice of sausage or bacon
- Pancake Platter$9.99
Comes with 2 eggs with a choice of sausage or bacon
- Waffle Platter$9.99
Comes with 2 eggs with a choice of sausage or bacon
- French Toast Platter$9.99
Comes with 2 eggs with a choice of sausage or bacon
- Bacon And Cheese Omelette$10.99
choice of sausage or bacon
- Philly Cheesesteak Omelette$12.99
choice of sausage or bacon
- Sausage And Cheese Omelette$10.99
choice of sausage or bacon
Breakfast Sandwiches
Food
On A Bun
Plates
- Pork BBQ Plate Minced$14.99
Served with two sides and a roll
- Pork BBQ Plate Sliced$20.99
- Beef BBQ Plate$19.99
Served with two sides and a roll
- Chicken BBQ Plate$15.99
Served with two sides and a roll
- Chicken Tender Platter$14.99
Served with two sides and a roll
- Hamburger Steak$13.99
Comes with gravy, peppers, & onions.
- Beef Ribs$18.99
Served with two sides and a roll
- Prime Rib$27.99
Served with two sides and a roll
- Pop's Finger Lickin Half Rack Of Ribs$21.99
Served with two sides and a roll
- Pop's Finger Lickin Full Rack Of Ribs$35.99
Served with two sides and a roll
- Pop's Finger Lickin Half Rack Of Ribs And 6 Shrimp$26.99
Grilled or fried shrimp.
- Pop's Finger Lickin Full Rack Of Ribs And 6 Shrimp$40.99
Grilled or fried shrimp.
Subs & Sandwiches
Seafood
- Fried Catfish Basket$12.99
Come with a choice of one side
- Grilled Scallops$19.99
Come with a choice of one side
- Fried Flounder Basket$13.99
Come with a choice of one side
- Fried Oyster Basket$14.99
Come with a choice of one side
- Fried Scallop Basket$15.99
Come with a choice of one side
- Fried Shrimp Basket$13.99
Come with a choice of one side
- One Luv's Grand Seafood Platter$28.99
6 Shrimp, 1 Crab Cake, 4 fried oysters, 1 piece of catfish
- Fried Catfish Dinner$16.99
Come with a choice of one side
- Fried Flounder Dinner$17.99
Come with a choice of one side
- Fried Oysters Dinner$18.99
Come with a choice of one side
- Fried Scallops Dinner$19.99
Come with a choice of one side
- Fried Shrimp Dinner$18.99
Come with a choice of one side
- Grilled Shrimp$18.99
Come with a choice of one side
Salads
Sides
Homemade Fudge
Cakes & Desserts
- Chocolate Cake$35.00
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake$35.00
- Strawberry Cake$35.00
- Coconut Cake$35.00
- Caramel Carrot Cake$45.00
- Carrot Cake$35.00
- Oreo Cake$45.00
- French Vanilla Cake$35.00
- Apple Cake$45.00
- Banana Pudding$25.00
- Pineapple Pudding$25.00
- Pecan Pie$25.00
- Chocolate Fudge Pie$25.00
- Lemon Meringue Pie$25.00
- German Chocolate Pie$25.00
- Coconut Custard Pie$25.00
- Strawberry Cobbler$40.00
- Peach Cobbler$40.00
- Apple Cobbler$40.00
- Marble Cake$35.00
- Red Velvet Cake$35.00
- Chocolate Meringue Pie$25.00
- Chocolate Covered Oreos$10.99
- White Chocolate Covered Oreos$10.99