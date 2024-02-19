One Wall Cafe
Grab and Go
- Deep River Mesquite BBQ Chips$1.95
- Deep River Sweet Maui Onion Chips$1.95
- Deep River Sea Salt Chips$1.95
- Deep River Zesty Jalapeno Chips$1.95
- Prepped Grilled Chicken Caesar$9.50
- Prepped Spring Carden Salad$9.50
- Minute Made Lemonade$2.49
- Gold Peak Green Tea$2.49
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea$2.49
- Gold Peak Georgia Peach Tea$2.49
- Tropicana Orange Juice$2.25
- Tropicana Cranberry$2.25
- Tropicana Ruby Red$2.25
- Smart Water$2.95
- Poland Spring Water$2.49
- Power Ade Lemon Lime$2.95
- Power Ade Fruit Punch$2.95
- Power Ade Grape$2.95
- Power Ade Mountain Berry Blast$2.95
- Coke Diet$2.49
- Coke$2.49
- Canada Dry Ginger Ale$2.49
- Coke Zero$2.49
- Dr. Pepper$2.49
- Fresca Grapefruit Citrus$2.49
- Amy's Ravioli Spinach & Ricotta$6.25
- Evol Truffle Parmesean Mac & Cheese$6.25
- Blue Bunny Chips Galore Sandwich$2.25
- Blue Ribbon Chocolate Eclair$1.50
- Blue Ribbon Strawberry Short Cake$1.50
- Blue Bunny Big Alaska$2.25
- Healthy Choice Power Bowl Korean Style Beef$6.95
- Banquet Mega Bowl Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese$7.25
- Awake Caramel Chocolate Bite$1.25
- Healthy Life Unsalted Cashews$6.95
- Ghirardelli Intense Dark$0.85
- Hu Snacking Chocolate Gems Salty$2.95
- Dentyne Artic Chill$2.25
- Dentyne Spearmint$2.25
- Dentyne Winter Chill$2.25
- Vermints Peppermint$1.25
- Vermints Wintergreen$1.25
- Elite Dark Chocolate Cashews$4.25
- Healthy Life High Energy Mix$4.25
- Healthy Life Nutrition Mix$4.25
- Healthy Life Yogurt Raisins$3.50
- Healthy Life Yogurt Pretzels$3.50
- Kind Fruit & Nut$2.95
- Kind Cranberry Almond$2.95
- Kind Almond & Coconut$2.95
- Awake Milk Chocolate Bite$1.25
- Kind Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate$2.95
- Moodibars Chill$2.49
- Moodibars Blah$2.49
- Moodibars Grumpy$2.49
- Ingredients Pink Himalayan Sea Salt Chocolate$2.49
- NuGo Dark Chocolate Pretzel$2.95
- NuGo Dark Mocha Chocolate$2.95
- NuGo Dark Chocolate Chip$2.95
- NuGo Organic Chocolate Cherry$2.95
- NuGo Dark Chocolate Almond$2.95
- Red Bull Sugar Free 8oz$3.25
- Red Bull Blueberry 12oz$3.95
- Red Bull Tropical 12oz$3.95
- Red Bull 12oz$3.95
Pudding Parfait
One Wall Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(781) 272-4100
Closed • Opens Monday at 7:30AM