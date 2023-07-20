one22west 122 W Lincoln St
Food
Drinks
Appetizers
Vegan Boneless Wings - 6oz
Bang Bang Chicken
Diced chicken tenders, fried and tossed in sweet and spicy bang bang sauce
Bang Bang Shrimp
Battered and fried shrimp tossed in sweet and spicy bang bang sauce
Chips & Cheese
Chips & Salsa
Fried Mushrooms
Battered, fried fresh button mushrooms, served with our special dipping sauce
Fried Pickles
Light and crispy, battered and fried fresh, never frozen pickle chips served with ranch dressing
Fried Ravioli
A generous portion of crispy fried cheese-filled ravioli with a side of house-made marinara
Nachos
White corn tortilla chips topped with creamy queso blanco, jalapenos, lettuce, and tomatoes
Southwest Eggrolls
Four chicken, black bean, and corn egg rolls made from scratch served with ranch dipping sauce
Spinach Artichoke Dip
6 Wings
Dozen Wings
Steak & Seafood
Prime Rib
Tender Black Angus beef, slow roasted for hours and seasoned to perfection
20 oz Prime Rib For 2
Filet
12 oz Tender Black Angus beef
Ribeye
12 oz Tender Black Angus beef
Sirloin
Hand-cut Black Angus beef
Chopped Steak
8 oz chopped Black Angus steak topped with brown gravy, sautéed mushrooms and onions
40oz Ribeye
40oz Ribeye for 2
Steak Tips
Caribbean Salmon
Broiled Atlantic salmon with a sweet Caribbean glaze topped with a zesty gluten-free panko topping
Fried Cod Filet
Seared red snapper in a tequila orange glaze
Fish & Chips
Red Snapper
Salmon
Atlantic salmon filet broiled and lightly seasoned OR blackened with lemon cream sauce
Shrimp Dinner
Twelve grilled OR lightly battered and fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce and lemon
32oz Bone-In Ribeye
32oz Bone-In Ribeye for 2
9 Oz NY Strip
Hand-cut, locally sourced Farmington Angus beef
Lamb Chops
Chicken & Pork
Lollipop Pork Chop
Juicy tenderloin bone-in pork chop served on a bed of spinach
Chicken Breast
Juicy 8 oz all white meat chicken breast seasoned with cajun, teriyaki, or lemon pepper
2 Chicken Tenders
Two hand battered and fried tenders OR flame grilled served with your choice of dipping sauce
3 Chicken Tenders
Three hand battered and fried tenders OR flame grilled served with your choice of dipping sauce
Parmesan Crusted Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with our own Parmesan cream and fresh mozzarella cheese, then crusted with panko
Chicken Florentine
Vegan Chicken Bites
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Ribs
Pasta & Salads
BYO Pasta
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Parmesan encrusted chicken served over fettuccini Alfredo covered in house Marinara sauce
Fiesty Feta
Spicy feta cheese sauce served over fettuccini
Rattlesnake Pasta
Cavatappi pasta simmered in a smooth, spicy cream sauce with fresh spinach and tomatoes
Steak Gorgonzola
6 oz of fresh cut Black Angus steak tips served over cavatappi pasta with our house made creamy alfredo, asparagus, and Gorgonzola crumbles
Lasagna
Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce with creamy Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, and croutons
Southwest Chicken Salad
Quart Of Soup
Burgers & Sandwiches
Beer-Cheese & Bacon Jam Burger
This burger will slap you in the face with flavor. Soft beer cheese, sweet bacon jam, and crispy onion straws set this 1/2 lb burger over the top.
Whiskey Burger
Basted in locally distilled whiskey, sautéed onions, and Swiss cheese
122 Burger
Traditional house burger with choice of cheese and toppings
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved sirloin on a toasted roll topped with mozzarella cheese, sautéed peppers and onions
French Dip
Shaved Black Angus beef and Swiss cheese on a toasted roll and a side of au jus. Creamy horseradish sauce available upon request.
BLT
A generous portion of crispy fried bacon, fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and mayo on hoagie bread
Prime Sandwich
Pizza, Calzone, & Stromboli
Child's Menu
Desserts
Gluten-Free Chocolate Tort
Served with ice cream upon request