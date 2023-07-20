Food

Drinks

Club Soda

$0.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Kid's Drink

$2.25

Lemonade

$3.00

Redbull

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sundrop

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Appetizers

Vegan Boneless Wings - 6oz

$8.50

Bang Bang Chicken

$12.00

Diced chicken tenders, fried and tossed in sweet and spicy bang bang sauce

Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.00

Battered and fried shrimp tossed in sweet and spicy bang bang sauce

Chips & Cheese

$7.50

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Battered, fried fresh button mushrooms, served with our special dipping sauce

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Light and crispy, battered and fried fresh, never frozen pickle chips served with ranch dressing

Fried Ravioli

$9.50

A generous portion of crispy fried cheese-filled ravioli with a side of house-made marinara

Nachos

$9.00

White corn tortilla chips topped with creamy queso blanco, jalapenos, lettuce, and tomatoes

Southwest Eggrolls

$9.00

Four chicken, black bean, and corn egg rolls made from scratch served with ranch dipping sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

6 Wings

$9.00

Dozen Wings

$14.00

Steak & Seafood

Prime Rib

$29.00+

Tender Black Angus beef, slow roasted for hours and seasoned to perfection

20 oz Prime Rib For 2

$58.00

Tender Black Angus beef, slow roasted for hours and seasoned to perfection

Filet

$49.00

12 oz Tender Black Angus beef

Ribeye

$38.00

12 oz Tender Black Angus beef

Sirloin

$22.00+

Hand-cut Black Angus beef

Chopped Steak

$16.00+

8 oz chopped Black Angus steak topped with brown gravy, sautéed mushrooms and onions

40oz Ribeye

$100.00

40oz Ribeye for 2

$100.00

Steak Tips

$22.00+

8 oz chopped Black Angus steak topped with brown gravy, sautéed mushrooms and onions

Caribbean Salmon

$23.00

Broiled Atlantic salmon with a sweet Caribbean glaze topped with a zesty gluten-free panko topping

Fried Cod Filet

$17.00

Seared red snapper in a tequila orange glaze

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Red Snapper

$21.00Out of stock

Seared red snapper in a tequila orange glaze

Salmon

$22.00

Atlantic salmon filet broiled and lightly seasoned OR blackened with lemon cream sauce

Shrimp Dinner

$20.00

Twelve grilled OR lightly battered and fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce and lemon

32oz Bone-In Ribeye

$70.00Out of stock

32oz Bone-In Ribeye for 2

$75.00Out of stock

9 Oz NY Strip

$30.00

Hand-cut, locally sourced Farmington Angus beef

Lamb Chops

$57.00Out of stock

12 oz Tender Black Angus beef

Chicken & Pork

Lollipop Pork Chop

$18.00

Juicy tenderloin bone-in pork chop served on a bed of spinach

Chicken Breast

$16.00

Juicy 8 oz all white meat chicken breast seasoned with cajun, teriyaki, or lemon pepper

2 Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Two hand battered and fried tenders OR flame grilled served with your choice of dipping sauce

3 Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Three hand battered and fried tenders OR flame grilled served with your choice of dipping sauce

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with our own Parmesan cream and fresh mozzarella cheese, then crusted with panko

Chicken Florentine

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with our own Parmesan cream and fresh mozzarella cheese, then crusted with panko

Vegan Chicken Bites

$19.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$19.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast topped with our own Parmesan cream and fresh mozzarella cheese, then crusted with panko

Ribs

$28.00+Out of stock

Juicy tenderloin bone-in pork chop served on a bed of spinach

Pasta & Salads

BYO Pasta

$14.00

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$18.00

Parmesan encrusted chicken served over fettuccini Alfredo covered in house Marinara sauce

Fiesty Feta

$14.00

Spicy feta cheese sauce served over fettuccini

Rattlesnake Pasta

$14.00

Cavatappi pasta simmered in a smooth, spicy cream sauce with fresh spinach and tomatoes

Steak Gorgonzola

$23.00

6 oz of fresh cut Black Angus steak tips served over cavatappi pasta with our house made creamy alfredo, asparagus, and Gorgonzola crumbles

Lasagna

$23.00Out of stock

6 oz of fresh cut Black Angus steak tips served over cavatappi pasta with our house made creamy alfredo, asparagus, and Gorgonzola crumbles

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crispy romaine lettuce with creamy Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, and croutons

Southwest Chicken Salad

$18.00

Quart Of Soup

$12.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Beer-Cheese & Bacon Jam Burger

$17.00

This burger will slap you in the face with flavor. Soft beer cheese, sweet bacon jam, and crispy onion straws set this 1/2 lb burger over the top.

Whiskey Burger

$15.00

Basted in locally distilled whiskey, sautéed onions, and Swiss cheese

122 Burger

$14.00

Traditional house burger with choice of cheese and toppings

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.00

Shaved sirloin on a toasted roll topped with mozzarella cheese, sautéed peppers and onions

French Dip

$16.00

Shaved Black Angus beef and Swiss cheese on a toasted roll and a side of au jus. Creamy horseradish sauce available upon request.

BLT

$15.00

A generous portion of crispy fried bacon, fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and mayo on hoagie bread

Prime Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

A generous portion of crispy fried bacon, fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and mayo on hoagie bread

Pizza, Calzone, & Stromboli

9in Pizza

$10.00

Build your own

14in Pizza

$15.00

Build your own

BYO Calzone

$13.50

Made with your choice of three toppings, mozzarella, and marinara sauce inside

BYO Stromboli

$13.50

Made with your choice of three toppings, mozzarella, and marinara sauce on the side

Child's Menu

Child's Pasta Marinara

$4.50

Child's Buttered Noodles

$4.00

Child's Chicken Tender

$6.50

Served with one side

Child's Vegan Ck Bites

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with one side

Desserts

Gluten-Free Chocolate Tort

$7.00

Served with ice cream upon request

Gluten-Free Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Fudge Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Banana Fosters Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Cafe Mocha Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Cookies & Cream Cheesecake

$8.00

GF Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Plain Cheesecake

$8.00

Irish Cream Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Mint Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Rocky Road Cheesecake

$8.00

Whiskey Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

Birthday Brownie Sunday!

Whole Cheesecake

$49.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Two Scoops of Ice Cream

$5.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00Out of stock

Lava Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Sides

2 Slice Bacon

$1.50

2oz Bang Bang

$1.00

2oz Caribbean Sauce

$1.50

2oz Lemon Cream

$1.00

2oz Queso

$1.50

4oz Alfredo

$3.00

4oz Bang Bang

$3.00

4oz Queso

$3.00

4oz Ratt Sauce

$3.00

4oz Salsa

$1.00

6oz Queso

$6.00

2oz Vegan Ranch

$2.00

4oz Vegan Ranch

$4.00

Add Bun

$1.00

Add Garden

$1.00

Add Sauteèd Mushrooms

$1.00

Add Sautéed Onions

$1.00

Add Sautéed Peppers

$1.00

Extra Chips

$2.00

Extra sauce

$0.50

Fried Egg

$1.00

G Bread

$2.50

GF Bun

$1.50

GF Pasta

$3.00

Gf Pizza Crust

$2.00

Honey

$1.00

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Au Jus

$1.00

Side Baker

$4.00

Side BB Fries

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side Buttered Pasta

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side of Cheese - 2oz Jack/Cheddar

$0.50

Side Corn

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Grilled HOT Pepper

$1.00

Side Jalapeños

$0.50

Side Kale

$4.00

Side Loaded Baker

$5.00

Side Loaded Mashed

$5.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Mashed

$4.00

Side Mashed w/ Gravy

$4.00

Side Mushrooms

$4.00

Side Okra

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Pizza Sauce

$2.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Snow Peas

$5.00

Side Spinach

$4.00

Side Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato

$4.00

Soup Bowl

$5.50

2oz Pesto

$2.00

A la Carte

1 Chicken Tender

$4.00

12oz Ribeye

$33.00

12oz Sirloin

$24.00

6 Shrimp

$9.00

6oz Sirloin

$17.00

6oz Vegan Chicken Bites

$7.00

Burger Patty

$9.00

Caribbean Salmon

$18.00

Chicken Breast

$11.00

Fried Cod Filet

$6.00

Salmon

$17.00

Snapper

$17.00

Veggie Patty

$8.00

Pork Chop

$13.00

16oz Prime Rib

$40.00

Cocktails

Cocktails

Absolut Stress

$7.50

Alabama Slammer

$7.25

Amaretto Paradise

$7.50

Amaretto Sour

$4.75

Amaretto Stone Sour

$5.25

American Pie

$6.25

Apple Bomb Shot

$6.25

Appletini

$7.25

B52 Shot

$5.75

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Bay Breeze

$6.25

Big Blue Sky

$8.25

Birthday Cake Shot

$5.75

Black Russian

$6.00

Blackberry Screw

$7.25

Blonde Jack

$6.25

Bloody Mary

$6.25

Blow Job Shot

$5.25

Blue Hawaiian

$7.25

Blue Valium

$7.50

Brandy Alexander

$6.75

Buttery Nipple Shot

$5.75

Cape Cod

$5.75

Cherry Limeade

$7.75

Chocolate Covered Cherry

$10.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$6.75

Cloud 9

$7.50

Coffee Drink

$6.25

Colorado Bulldog

$6.25

Cosmopolitan

$7.25

Crown Bomb

$8.25

Daiquiri

Dick Doctor

$5.75

Four Horsemen

$9.25

Fuzzy Navel

$5.75

Get in Back Bitch

$6.75

Gibson

$5.25

Gimlet

$6.25

Ginger Baby

$7.25

Girl's Best Friend

$6.75

Gold Margarita

$6.75Out of stock

Grasshopper

$6.25

Grateful Dead

$7.25

Green Gold Margarita

$7.25Out of stock

Greyhound

$5.25

Hairy Navel

$5.50

Hana Fanta

$6.75

Harpoon

$5.75

Hawaiian Long Island

$7.25

Hendrick's Fizz

$12.50

Hot Toddy

$6.25

Hurricane

$7.25

Irish Car Bomb

$8.25

Irish Coffee

$6.25

Jager Bomb

$8.00

JD Eggnog

$7.25

Jolly Rancher Shot

$5.75

Kamikaze Shot

$5.75

Killer Kool-Aid

$7.25

Knock Me Down

$7.25

Lemon Breeze

$5.75

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.25

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.75

LifeSaver Long Island

$8.25

Liquid Mary-Jane

$8.75

Long Island Beach Tea

$7.25

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.25

Long Island-Top Shelf

$10.50

Lynchburg Lemonade

$7.25

Madras

$6.00

Mai Tai

$7.25

Malexa

$7.25

Manhattan

$7.25

Margarita

$6.75

Martini

$6.25

Martini - Blow Pop

$7.25

Martini - Blue Lemon

$7.25

Martini - Caramel

$7.25

Martini - Cinnfully

$7.25

Martini - Godiva

$7.75

Martini - Italian Apple

$7.75

Martini - Key Lime

$7.75

Martini - Pixy Stick

$7.75

Midori Sour

$5.25

Mimosa

$6.25

Mint Julep

$6.25

Mojito

$7.25

Mounds

$6.75

Ms. Emiy

$7.25

Mudslide

$7.25

Nutty Irishman

$6.25

Oatmeal Cookie Shot

$5.75

Old Fashion

$6.25

Peach Bellini

$6.25

Peppermint Russian

$5.25

Pina Colada

$7.25

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$5.75

Purple Hooter Shooter

$5.75

Red Eye Lucy

$6.75

Red Headed Shot

$6.25

Red Sangria

$7.25

Rob Roy

$7.25

Rootbeer Float

$7.25

Royal Steward

$9.75

Rum Collins

$5.50

Rum Runner

$6.25

Rusty Nail

$6.75

Salty Dog

$5.75

Salty Russian

$6.25

Scooby Snack Shot

$5.75

Screwdriver

$5.75

Sea Breeze

$5.75

Sex on the Beach

$6.75

Sex with an Alligator

$6.25

Sidecar

$6.75

Singapore Sling

$5.75

Slo Comfort Screw

$5.75

Snakebite Shot

$6.25

Southern Peach Tea

$6.25

Spiked Soda

$4.75

Springwater

$8.25

Stinger

$6.25

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.25

Strawberry Margarita

$6.25

Summer Whiskey Tea

$7.25

Sweet Mama Punch

$7.25

Tequila Sunrise

$6.25

Texas Tea

$7.25

The Cowgirl

$8.75

Thin Mint

$7.75

Toasted Almond Shot

$5.75

Tom Collins

$5.75

Tom Collins - MAD

$5.75

Tropical Punch

$6.25

Tullahoma Derby

$7.75

Twisted Trollop

$7.25

Washington Apple Shot

$6.25

Whiskey Sour

$5.25

Whiskey Sour - MAD

$5.25

White Russian

$6.00

White Sangria

$7.25

Zombie

$7.25

Signature Cocktails

Blood Orange Creamsicle

$10.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$9.00

Cherry Lemonade

$9.00

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$10.50

Dickel Black & Orange Martini

$9.00

Frozen Shamrock

$10.50

Gin Daisy

$9.00

Ghost Rail Martini

$9.00

Gingerbread Jack

$9.25

Grand Opera

$9.00

Love Potion

$9.25

Nashville Negroni

$9.25

Ole Fashion Reserve

$13.50

Peanut Butter Buckeye

$14.00

Picker's Pleasure

$9.00

Pin Up Chiller

$9.00

Pink Palmer

$9.00

Pink Lemonade Cosmo

$10.00

Pritchard's Painkiller

$9.25

Prichard's Punch

$9.25

Red Valentine

$9.25

Reaper-Infused Bloody Maria

$7.25

Reaper-Infused Margarita

$7.25

Ricco Suave

$9.00

Smooth Gentleman

$10.50

South of Manhattan

$15.50

Strawberry Lemonade Fizz

$9.00

Tart-tini

$10.00

Tennessee Gentleman

$9.00

Tennessee Mud

$9.25

Tequila Mockingbird

$10.00

Tequila Sunset

$9.00

The Sidecar

$10.00

The 86-64

$9.25

Whiskey Punch

$10.50

Beer

Draft Beer

Bearded Iris IPA

$5.00+

Common John Golden Ale

$5.00+

Common John IPA

$5.50+

Common John Special

$5.50+

Common John Vienna Lager

$5.00+

Diskin Tiki Pineapple Cider

$5.50+

Gypsy Queen Cider

$5.50+

Jackalope Bearwalker Maple Brown Ale

$5.00+

Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc

$6.50+

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

$6.50+

Mill Creek Lil' Darlin Citrus Wheat Beer

$5.00+

Ole Shed Haystack IPA

$5.00+

Ole Shed Honey Do

$5.00+

Ole Shed Potbelly Porter

$5.00+

Ole Shed Southern Pale Ale

$5.00+

Ole Shed Tenniskey

$7.00+

Ole Shed Wild Berry Seltzer

$5.00+

Tailgate Cider

$5.00+Out of stock

Tailgate Peanut Butter Stout

$5.00+

YeeHaw Dunkel

$5.00+

Wanderlinger Blackberry Hug

$5.50+

Wiseacre Coffee Milk Stout

$5.00+

122 Growler

$10.50

Round For Kitchen

$12.50

Bottled Beer

Budlight

$4.00

Coor's Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.50

Dos Equis Amber

$4.50

Dos Equis Lager

$4.50

New Grist Gluten Free Pilsner

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Canned Beer

Guinness Draught Can

$5.50

White Claw Raspberry

$4.50

White Claw Watermelon

$4.50

White Claw Lime

$4.50

Wines

Red

House Cabernet

$6.00+

House Merlot

$6.00+

House Pinot Noir

$6.00+

Arrington's Red Fox Red

$12.00+

Ben Marco Malbec

$13.50+

J Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00+

Justin Cabernet

$15.50+

Lynchburg Black

$10.00+

Lynchburg Black Cherry

$10.00+

Lynchburg Cabernet

$10.00+

Lynchburg Jubilee

$10.00+

Lynchburg Merlot

$10.00+

BTL Bravium Pinot Noir

$105.75

BTL Cakebread Pinot Noir

$126.00

BTL Flaco Tempranillo

$24.00

BTL Heitz Cellar Cabernet Sauvignon

$132.00

BTL Montefresco Montepuliano

$21.75

BTL Prisoner Unshackled

$53.00

BTL Sequoia Cabernet Sauvignon

$137.00

BTL St Francis Cabernet Sauvignon

$51.00

BTL St Francis Zinfandel

$48.00

BTL Volunteer Cabernet Sauvignon

$99.00

Corking Fee

$15.00

White

House Chardonnay

$6.00+

House Moscato

$6.00+

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00+

House Riesling

$6.00+

House Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00+

House White Zinfandel

$6.00+

Daou Chardonnay

$10.25+

Love & Exile Anonymous Sauvignon Blanc

$9.75+

Lynchburg Just Peachy

$10.00+

Lynchburg Moscato

$10.00+

Lynchburg Ruby Red Slippers

$10.00+

Lynchburg Serendipity

$10.00+

Lynchburg Raspydragon

$10.00+

Lynchburg Zin

$10.00+

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

BTL J Lohr Reisling

$28.50

Rose & Champagne

Arrington's Firefly Rose

$12.00+

Lafage Rose

$15.50+

La Marca Prosecco

$9.00+

Lynchburg Raspydragon

$10.00+

Lynchburg Niagara Blush

$10.00+

BTL Wycliff Brut

$20.00

Liquor

Well Liquor

Well Gin

$5.25+

Well Rum

$5.25+

Well Scotch

$5.25+

Well Tequila

$5.25+

Well Vodka

$5.25+

Well Whiskey

$5.25+

Gin

Abernathy

$7.25+

Bombay Sapphire

$7.25+

Ghost Rail

$8.00+

Gobbler Springs

$7.25+

Old Glory Pin Up

$7.00+

Plymouth

$9.50+

Liqueurs/Cordials

Disaronno

$7.50+

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.50+

Drambuie

$8.75+

Frangelico

$6.50+

Jagermeister

$6.50+

Kahlua

$6.25

E&J Brandy

$5.25

Fernet Branca

$7.25

Gran Gala

$5.25

Hennessey

$11.50

Jagermeister Spice

$6.75

Jinro Soju

$5.25

Peach Schnapps

$4.25

Razzmatazz

$4.25

Ricard

$8.25

Rum Chata

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$5.25

Amaretto

$4.25

Rum

Bacardi Black

$5.25+

Bacardi Gold

$5.25+

Bacardi Superior

$5.25+

Baron Samedi

$5.25+

Blue Chair Vanilla

$5.75+

Captain Morgan Spice

$8.25+

Montego Coconut

$5.25+

Papa Pilar's Dark

$8.00+

Pritchard's Spiced

$7.25+

Sailor Jerry

$6.75+

Scotch Whisky

Balvenie 12 Year Single Malt Scotch Whiskey

$18.50+

Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie Scotch Whiskey

$13.50+

Cutty Sark Scotch Whiskey

$5.25+

Dewar's White Label Scotch Whiskey

$8.00+

Glenlivet 12 Year Scotch Whiskey

$11.75+

Glenlivet 18 Year Scotch Whiskey

$30.25+

Oban 14 Year Scotch Whiskey

$19.50+

Paul John's Nirvana

$8.25+

Talisker 10 Year Scotch Whiskey

$16.25+

Glenfiddich 18 Year Scotch Whiskey

$30.75+

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00+

Cincoro Blanco

$15.75+

Cincoro Anejo

$27.50+

Cincoro Reposado

$18.50+

Don Julio Primavera

$21.75+

Dos Primos Blanco

$10.75+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.25+

Komos Anejo Cristalino

$23.75+

Komos Reposado Rosa

$21.25+

Lunazul Anejo

$7.75+

Lunazul Blanco

$6.25+

Lunazul Reposado

$5.75+

Ghost Pepper Tequila

$6.25+

Vodka

Absolut

$6.25+

Absolut Mango

$6.25+

Absolut Watermelon

$6.25+

360 Double Chocolate

$6.25+

Big Machine

$7.00+

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$6.25+

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$6.25+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.25+

McCormick Whipped Cream

$5.75+

Pickers Blood Orange

$6.25+

Pickers Original

$6.25+

Pickers Pineapple

$6.25+

Pickers Pink Lemonade

$6.25+

Pickers Blueberry

$6.25+

Whiskey/Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$11.50+

Blanton's Bourbon

$14.25+

Bulleit Rye Whiskey

$7.75+

Corsair Triple Smoke Tennessee Whiskey

$11.00+

Crown Royal Apple Whiskey

$7.00+

Crown Royal Blended Canadian Whiskey

$7.00+

Davidson Reserve 4 Grain Whiskey

$11.25+

Davidson Reserve Rye Whiskey

$14.00+

Davidson Reserve Tennessee Whiskey

$9.50+

Davidson's Reserve Wheat Bourbon

$11.25+

Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey

$5.75+

Four Roses Kentucky Bourbon

$9.00+

Fugitive Gradgousier Tennessee Whiskey

$14.00+

Fugitive Tennessee Waltz Whiskey

$13.00+

Hemingway Rye

$25.00+

Maker's Mark Whiskey

$8.00+

Michter's Small Batch

$11.50+

Pritchard's Tennessee Malt Whiskey

$11.50+

Red Eye Rye Blended Coffee Whiskey

$6.25+

Sazerac Rye Whiskey

$7.50+

Seagram's 7 Blended American Whiskey

$6.25+

Seagram's VO Blended Canadian Whiskey

$6.25+

Short Mountain Tennessee Bourbon

$13.75+

Short Mountain Tennessee Moonshine

$7.50+

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$8.25+

Teeling Single Malt Irish Whiskey

$13.50+

The Company

$15.25+

The Company Seismic Rye

$21.00+

Uncle Nearest 1856 Tennessee Whiskey

$15.00+

Uncle Nearest 1884 Tennessee Whiskey

$11.75+

Wild Turkey 101 Kentucky Bourbon

$8.00+

Uncle Nearest Straight Rye

$15.00+

Jack Daniels Whiskey

Jack 10 Year

$13.75+

Jack 12 Year

$15.00+

Jack Daniel's no. 7 Tennessee Whiskey

$6.50+

Jack Daniel's Apple Flavor Whiskey

$6.50+

Jack Daniel's Fire Cinnamon Flavored Whiskey

$6.50+

Gentleman Jack Whiskey

$8.75+

Jack Daniel's Honey

$6.50+

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Whiskey

$10.75+

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Rye Whiskey

$12.00+

Jack Daniel's Rye Whiskey

$7.25+

Jack Bonded

$8.75+

Jack Bonded - Triple Mash

$9.00+

Jack Sinatra

$24.00+

Jack Twice Barreled

$16.50+Out of stock

George Dickel Whisky

Dickel No.1 Un-Aged Corn Whisky

$5.75+

Dickel No. 8 Tennessee Whisky

$5.25+

Dickel No. 12 Tennessee Whisky

$6.00+

Dickel Rye Whisky

$6.75+

Dickel Tabasco Barrel Finish Whisky

$6.00+

Dickel 8 Year Bourbon

$8.25+

Dickel 9 Year Barrel Select

$10.75+

Dickel 15 Year Barrel Select

$14.00+

Dickel Bottled in Bond Tennessee Whisky

$9.75+

Dickel Coppertongue

$29.50+

Dickel Fable&Folly

$31.00+

Dickel Leopold

$23.50+

Irish Whiskey

Kinahan Irish Whiskey

$10.00+

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$8.25+

Donegal Irish Whiskey

$9.25+

Teeling Single Malt Irish Whiskey

$6.25+

Kilbeggan Irish Whiskey

$6.25+

Uisce Irish Whiskey

$6.25+

N/A Bevs

N/A Bottled Beer

O'Doul's Non-Alcoholic

$4.00

N/A Cocktails

Virgin Daquiri

$3.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$3.50

Thursday Wine: Half Price Bottles

1/2 Price Reds

BTL House Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

BTL House Merlot

$12.00

BTL House Pinot Noir

$12.00

BTL Arrington's Red Fox Red

$24.00

BTL Ben Marco Malbec

$27.00

BTL Bravium Pinot Noir

$52.50

BTL Cakebread Pinot Noir

$63.00

BTL Flaco Tempranillo

$12.00

BTL Heitz Cellar Cabernet Sauvignon

$66.00

BTL J Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

$21.00

BTL Justin Cabernet Sauvignon

$31.00

BTL Lynchburg Blackberry

$20.00

BTL Lynchburg Black Cherry

$20.00

BTL Lynchburg Cabernet

$20.00

BTL Lynchburg Jubilee

$20.00

BTL Lynchburg Merlot

$20.00

BTL Montefresco Montepuliano

$11.00

BTL Prisoner Unshackled

$26.50

BTL Sequoia Grove Cabernet Sauvignon

$68.50

BTL St Francis Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.50

BTL St Francis Zinfandel

$17.25

BTL Volunteer Cabernet Sauvignon

$49.50

1/2 Price Whites

BTL House Chardonnay

$12.00

BTL House Pinot Grigio

$12.00

BTL House Moscato

$12.00

BTL House Riesling

$12.00

BTL House Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

BTL House White Zinfandel

$12.00

BTL Daou Chardonnay

$20.50

BTL J Lohr Reisling

$14.25

BTL Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$12.00

BTL Love & Exile Anonymous Sauvignon Blanc

$19.50

BTL Lynchburg Just Peachy

$20.50

BTL Lynchburg Niagra Blush

$20.50

BTL Lynchburg Moscato

$19.50

BTL Lynchburg Serendipity

$19.50

BTL Lynchburg Ruby Red Slippers

$20.50

BTL Lynchburg Raspydragon

$20.50

BTL Lynchburg Zin

$20.50

1/2 Price Rose & Champagne

BTL Arrington's Firefly Rose

$24.00

BTL Lafage Rose

$31.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco

$18.00

BTL Wycliff Brut

$10.00

BTL Lynchburg Niagara Blush

$20.50