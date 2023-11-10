One Bite Cafe X Nuflour - Cap hill 518 Cap hill
Signature Menus
Croffles
- 4 Croffles Box$27.95
Buy a 4-Croffles Box and save up to 10% off the regular price.
- Half Dozen Box$39.95
Buy a Half-Dozen Croffles Box and save up to 15% off the regular price.
- Plain Croffle$6.50
Plain Sugar Coated Croissant Waffle Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey
- Fresh Cream Croffle$6.75
Signature Croissant waffle with fresh cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, heavy whipped cream, Sugar Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey
- Cream Cheese Croffle$6.75
Signature Croissant Waffle with Cream Cheese filling. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Cream cheese filing Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey
- Cheddar Cheese Croffle$6.75
Signature Croissant Waffle with Cheddar cheese Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Cheddar cheese Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey
- Black Sesame Croffle$7.25
Signature Croissant waffle with black sesame cream Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Black sesame Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey
- Matcha Croffle$7.25
Signature Croissant Waffle with ceremonial grade matcha cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, sugar, matcha
- Fresh Strawberry Croffle$7.75
Signature Croissant Waffle with strawberry cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Strawberry
- Fresh Blueberry Croffle$7.50
Signature Croissant Waffle with Blueberry cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Blueberry
- Mango Croffle$7.50
Signature Croissant Waffle with mango. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Mango
- Green Grapes Croffle$7.50
Signature Croissant Waffle with green grapes. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Green grapes.
- Lotus Biscoff Croffle$7.25
Signature Croissant Waffle with Lotus biiscoff cookie and caramel drizzle. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Lotus Biscoff, Caramel
- Oreo Croffle$7.25
Signature Croissant Waffle with Oreo cookie and chocolate drizzle. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Oreo, Chocolate
- Truffle Chocolate Croffle$7.50
Signature Croissant Waffle with double chocolate ganache cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, chocolate
- Taro Croffle$7.50
Signature Croissant Waffle with Taro cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Taro.
- [New] Tiramisu Croffle$7.50
Savor the perfect blend of croissant waffle with authentic Tiramisu cream, topped with cocoa powder.
- Ice Cream Croffle$7.25
Signature Croissant Waffle with scoop of Ice Cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Ice Cream
Cakes
- 3 Mix & Match Cake Box$18.95
Buy 3 ANY cakes gift box with 10% off from original price.
- 3 Roll cake Slices Box$18.25
Buy 3 Roll cakes gift box with 10% off from original price.
- Strawberry Roll Cake$6.25
House-made soft sponge strawberry roll cake. Contains: Egg, Heavy whipped cream, preserved strawberry jam, cake flour, sugar.
- Chocolate Roll Cake$6.25
House-made soft sponge chocolate roll cake. Contains: Egg, Heavy whipped cream, ganache chocolate, chocolate chip, cake flour, sugar.
- Mocha Roll Cake$6.25
House-made soft sponge mocha(coffee) roll cake. Contains: Egg, Heavy whipped cream, espresso, coffee, cake flour, sugar.
- Taro Roll Cake$6.25
House-made soft sponge taro roll cake. Contains: Egg, Heavy whipped cream, taro powder, cake flour, sugar.
- 3 Cake Slices Box$18.75
Buy 3 slices of cake gift box with 10% off from original price.
- Signature Earl Grey Cake$6.95
Moist and fluffy cake with fragrant earl grey tea, topped with a light, creamy earl grey cream. Experience the subtle aroma of Earl Grey.
- Oreo Cake$6.95
Moist and fluffy cake with Oreo, topped with a light, creamy Oreo cream.
- Chocolate Ganache Cake$6.95
Moist and fluffy cake with a harmonious blend of rich ganache chocolate and cream.
- Red Velvet Cake$6.95
Indulge in the velvety and addictive Red Velvet cake. Experience the unique cocoa flavor and moistness of Red Velvet, complemented by a luscious cream.
- Taro Cake$6.95
The purple delicate layers of moist and fragrant taro-infused cake, perfectly balanced with a luscious taro cream.
- 3 Cheesecake Slices Box$18.25
Buy 3 Cheesecakes gift box with 10% off from original price.
- Basque Cheesecake$6.50
Originated in the Basque Country of Spain. House-made caramelized top cheesecake made with a perfect balance of cream cheese, eggs, and vanilla.
- Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake$5.95
House-made Signature cheesecake. Lotus Biscoff biscuit crumbs with a smooth cream cheese filling infused with hints of caramel and cinnamon.
- Oreo Cheesecake$5.95
House-made Signature cheesecake. Oreo cookie crumbs with a smooth Oreo cream & cream cheese.
- Tiramisu$5.95
Layers of ladyfinger biscuits soaked in espresso coffee and layered with a rich mascarpone cream.
Small Bites
- One Bite Cookie Package$3.50
Delicious bite-sized cookies
- Macarons 2pc$5.50
6 Flavors - Random 2pc Ivory: Vanilla / Brown: Caramel /Green: Pistachio / Red: Raspberry / Yellow: Lemon / Black: Chocolate
- Portuguese Egg Tart$2.99
House-made flaky crust and a creamy custard filling egg tart. Combination of a crisp exterior and a velvety, sweet custard center makes them a delightful treat for pastry lovers
Meal-Savories
Onigiri Triangle Riceball
- Tuna-Mayo Triangle Riceball$4.50
Delicious combination of seasoned sushi rice, canned tuna, creamy mayonnaise, and roasted seaweed. [Gluten-free]
- Beef Bulgogi Triangle Riceball$4.95
Seasoned rice, marinated beef bulgogi(soy sauce), and roasted seaweed. [Gluten-free]
- Spicy Beef Bulgogi Triangle Riceball$4.95
Seasoned rice, spicy marinated beef bulgogi(blend of spicy gochujang sauce, soy sauce, garlic), and roasted seaweed. [Gluten-free]
- Spicy Crab Triangle Riceball$4.50
Seasoned rice, fiery spicy mayo sriracha, and a delectable crab filling, all wrapped in roasted seaweed. [Gluten-free]
Croffle Sandwiches / Bread
- Ham & Cheese Crosand$7.95
Ham & Cheese Crosand, or Croffle Sandwich, combines ham, cheese, and flaky croissant waffles
- Egg-Potato Crosand$7.95
The Egg-Potato Crosand, or Croffle Sandwich, features smashed boiled eggs and creamy potato salad tucked between flaky croissant waffles
- Tuna-Mayo Crosand$7.95
The Tuna-mayo Crosand features canned tuna and creamy mayonnaise nestled within flaky croissant waffles for a delightful sandwich.
- Korean Sausage Bread$5.95
Popular street food and snack in Korea. We use croissant dough with corn, mayonnaise, ketchup, parsley, mozzarella cheese and savory sausage (pork & Chicken)
Drinks
Espresso Beverages
Hot Fruit Teas/ Milk
Bubble Tea/ Milk Teas
- Classic Milk Tea$4.90+
A delightful combination of non-dairy powder, smooth milk and rich black tea. [Premade with Dairy / Caffeinated]
- Brown Sugar Classic$5.50+
A delightful combination of classic latte and Brown Sugar. [Premade with Dairy / Caffeinated]
- Jasmine Milk Tea$4.90+
- Signature Dalgona Classic$5.50+
Classic latte with house-made Korean traditional dalgona crumbs. Dalgona: Sweet and airy mixture of sugar and baking soda. Similar to honeycomb or brittle candy.
- Taro Latte$5.50+
A blend of creamy milk infused with taro. Taro is purple starchy root vegetable. It has a mild, slightly sweet, and nutty flavor. AKA Taro milk tea. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]
- Honeydew Melon Latte$5.50+
A blend of creamy milk infused with refreshing sweet honeydew melon. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]
- Strawberry Latte$4.90+
A blend of creamy milk infused with our house-made preserved strawberry jam. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]
- Strawberry Jasmine Milk Tea$5.50+
- Mango Latte$4.90+
A blend of creamy milk infused with our preserved mango jam. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]
- Mango Jasmine Milk Tea$5.50+
- Matcha Latte$5.50+
Made with ceremonial grade matcha and milk. [Non-dairy options / Low-caffein]
- Brown Sugar Matcha Latte$5.75+
Made with ceremonial grade matcha and brown sugar instead of regular sugar syrup. [Non-dairy options / Low-caffein]
- Signature Dalgona Matcha Latte$5.75+
Made with ceremonial grade matcha and dalgona crumbs (No additional sugar). [Non-dairy options / Low-caffein]
- Strawberry Matcha Latte$5.90+
Made with ceremonial grade matcha and our house-made preserved strawberry. [Non-dairy options / Low-caffein]
- Mango Matcha Latte$5.75+
Made with ceremonial grade matcha and preserved mango jam. [Non-dairy options / Low-caffein]
- Matcha Dolce Latte$5.75+
Made with ceremonial grade matcha and condensed milk instead of using regular sugar syrup. More soft and creamy. [Non-dairy options / low-caffein]
- [New] Chocolate Tree in the Forest$5.75+
A delicious combination of chocolate and ceremonial grade matcha, resulting in a delightful latte that brings to mind the serenity of a forest
Refreshers / Herbal Tea
- Herbal Teas$4.75+
- Cold Brewed Jasmine Green Tea$4.90+
Delight in the captivating essence of our Jasmine Green tea refresher. [Non-dairy / Low-Caffeinated]
- Signature Mango Jasmine$5.50+
Taste the perfect harmony of succulent preserved mango and delicate jasmine. [Non-dairy / Low-caffein]
- Signature Passionfruit Jasmine$5.50+
Taste the perfect harmony of succulent passionfruit and delicate jasmine. [Non-dairy / Low-caffein]
- Signature Pineapple Jasmine$5.50+
Taste the perfect harmony of succulent passionfruit and delicate jasmine. [Non-dairy / Low-caffein]
- Lemonade$4.75+
- Black Ice Tea Lemonade$5.25+
A delightful fusion of fragrant jasmine syrup and zesty pink lemonade. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Pink Hawaiian Lemonade$5.25+
A delightful fusion of fragrant jasmine syrup and zesty pink lemonade. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Red Strawberry Lemonade$5.25+
Savor the vibrant fusion of sun-ripened strawberries and zesty lemonade in our Red Strawberry Lemonade. [Non-dairy / Non-Caffeinated]
- Designer's Galaxy-Ade$6.50+
A layered sparkling pink jasmine lemonade and butterfly pea flower extract. Watch transformation from blue to purple with lemon juice. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated] [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Green Plum-Ade$5.50+
Experience the tangy and invigorating fusion of Korean green plum extract with sparkling water (or water). [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Citron-Ade$5.50+
Preserved Korean Citron, also known as Yuzu with sparkling water (or water) in our refreshing Citron-ade. *[Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]*
- Grapefruit-Ade$5.50+
Experience the tangy and invigorating fusion of grapefruit & Jasmine extract with sparkling water (or water). [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Yogurt Pink Ocean$5.75+
Perfect balance of sweetness and tanginess. It has creamy richness of yogurt intertwines with the white peach extract and Pink Lemonade. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Yogurt Blue Ocean$5.75+
Perfect balance of sweetness and tanginess. It has creamy richness of yogurt intertwines with the white peach extract and Blue raspberry lemonade. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Yogurt Mango Ocean$5.75+
Perfect balance of sweetness and tanginess. It has creamy richness of yogurt intertwines with the white peach extract and preserved mango. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
Blends
- Strawberry Moon$6.75+
Quench your thirst with the Strawberry Moon, a non-dairy strawberry smoothie made with real fruits. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Peach Sunrise$6.75+
Quench your thirst with the invigorating Peach Sunrise, a non-dairy peach smoothie made with real fruits. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Mango Sunset$6.75+
Quench your thirst with the invigorating Mango Sunset, a non-dairy mango smoothie made with real fruits. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$6.75+
Quench your thirst with the invigorating Strawberry Banana, a non-dairy strawberry banana smoothie made with real fruits. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- [Seasonal] Watermelon Smoothie$6.95+
A delightful blend of real watermelon and ice. Savor the juicy sweetness of fresh watermelon in every sip, as this smoothie provides a thirst-quenching. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Honeydew Melon Milkshake$6.75+
Savor the creamy and refreshing Honeydew Melon Milkshake. Blended version of Honeydew Melon Latte. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]
- Taro Milkshake$6.75+
Savor the creamy and sweet Taro Milkshake. Blended version of Taro Latte. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]
- Taro-Oreo Milkshake$6.95+
Savor the creamy and Sweet Taro-Oreo Milkshake. Blended version of Taro latte with Oreo crumbs. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]
Gluten-free
[GF] Bars / Brownie
[GF] Bread
[GF] Cakes / Cupcake
[GF] Cookies
[GF] Muffin / Loaf
[GF] Pastries
- [GF] Cinnamon Roll$5.50
- [GF] Cinnamon Roll 4-pk Frozen$21.00
- [GF] Raspberry Danish$5.25
- [GF] Cheese Danish$5.25
- [GF] Seasonal Danish$5.25
- [GF] Chocolate Mocha Donut [Vegan]$4.50
- [GF] Vanilla Lemon Donut$4.50
- [GF] Red Velvet Donut$4.50
- [GF] Pumpkin Maple Donut$4.50
- [GF] Eclair$6.75
- [GF] Classic Ice Cream Sandwich$9.50
- [GF] Vegan Classic Ice Cream Sandwich$9.50
- [GF] Maple Thai Ice Cream Sandwich$9.50
- [GF] Paleo Chocolate Cakelette$5.50
- [GF] Paleo Cranberry Scone$4.75
- [GF] Sweet Potato Coffee cake$3.50
Will Call
- Apple Streusel Case - 12 apple bars$36.00
- Banana Coconut Muffin - case of 12$37.03
- Banana Loaf (Each)$9.60
- Banana Loaf (Case)$24.90
- Blueberry yogurt Muffin - Case of 12$37.03
- Brownie 6pks - case of 8$52.75
- Brownie Bulk - case of 48 unwrapped$88.98
- Brownie Singles - case of 12 brownies$31.62
- Bulk Burger Bun - 12 buns$14.14
- Burger Bun 4pk - case of 6 (Total 24 buns)$30.86
- Combo Bars - 12 brownies/raspberry/lemon bars$36.00
- Combo Muffins - 12muffins$37.03
- Flax Sandwich Cases$42.32
- Lemon Bar Case - 12 bars$35.93
- Panini 6pk$17.69
- Peppermint Brownie - 12bars$35.93
- Pizza Dough Case - 12dough balls$59.45
- Pumpkin Loaf (Each)$9.60
- Pumpkin Loaf (Case)$24.90
- Pumpkin Pecan Muffin - case of 12$37.03
- Quiche Case Placeholder$42.00
- Raspberry Streusel Bulk - 30 bars$62.32
- Raspberry Streusel (Case) - 12 bars$41.04
- Salted Caramel Brownie (Case)$35.34
- Zucchini Cardamom Muffin (Case) - case of 12$37.03