One Zo Boba Cypress
Popular Items
- Mango Smoothie$5.25+
Recommended Boba: Fruity Boba
Drinks
Milk Tea
- One Zo Milk Tea$4.50+
Assam Black Tea made using our golden ratio to give our milk tea a robust fragrant and distinct flavor. 4/5 Tea flavor 丸作奶茶
- One Zo Green Milk Tea$4.50+
With jasmine green tea as the base, the perfect combination of jasmine aroma and milk fragrance creates a fresh and mellow taste.
- Black Sesame Milk Tea$4.75+
With the addition of black sesame, the aroma of black sesame was revealed in the milk fragrance. You will be deeply immersed in the mellow taste of black sesame.
- Taro Milk Tea$5.00+
- Thai Milk Tea$4.50+
Brown Sugar
Fruit Tea
- One Zo Fruit Tea$6.25
The perfect combination of passion fruit, green tea and lemon will bring you sweet and sour taste and a refreshing summer.
- Orange Green Tea$6.20+
Use fresh oranges and jasmine green tea to make the sweet and sour of oranges and the fresh of green tea perfectly collide in your mouth.
- Grapefruit Green Tea$7.00
- Watermelon Green Tea$7.00
Take a sip, full of watermelon pulp, with jasmine green tea, as if to bring you a breeze in the hot summer.
- Strawberry Green Tea$6.20+
- Lychee Green Tea Slush$7.00
- Lychee Lemon Green Tea$7.00
- Lychee Lemon Black Tea$7.00
- Lychee Black Tea Slush$7.00
- Just Peach-Chi$7.00
Brûlée Series
- Brûlée Oreo Brown Sugar Milk$7.00
The collision of fragrant brûlée and Oreo brings rich sweet but not greasy taste. Tea level 0/5
- Brûlée Oreo Brown Sugar Slush$7.00
Tea Level 0/5
- Brûlée Oreo Matcha Milk Tea$7.00
The sweet brûlée is paired with Oreo and matcha, with the tea flavor of matcha in the milk fragrance. Tea Level 3/5
- Brûlée Red bean Matcha Slush$6.75
Tea Level 0/5
Latte
- Uji Matcha Latte$5.00+
The perfect combination of matcha water and milk made from carefully ground matcha powder brings a strong matcha flavor latte. Tea Level 4/5 Recommended Boba: Honey Boba
- Black Tea Latte$4.75+
Tea Level 4/5 Recommended Boba: Black Sesame boba
- Green Tea Latte$4.75+
Tea Level 2/5 Recommended Boba: Black Sesame Boba
- Wintermelon Tea Latte$4.75+Out of stock
Tea Level 4/5 Recommended Boba: Black Sesame Boba
Smoothie
Original Tea
Hot drinks
Brown Sugar (Hot)
Milk Tea (Hot)
- One Zo Milk Tea Hot$3.75
Assam Black Tea made using our golden ratio to give our milk tea a robust fragrant and distinct flavor. 4/5 Tea flavor 丸作奶茶
- One Zo Green Milk Tea Hot$3.75
With jasmine green tea as the base, the perfect combination of jasmine aroma and milk fragrance creates a fresh and mellow taste.
- Black Sesame Milk Tea Hot$3.99
With the addition of black sesame, the aroma of black sesame was revealed in the milk fragrance. You will be deeply immersed in the mellow taste of black sesame with the black sesame boba.
- Taro Milk Tea Hot$4.25
Latte (Hot)
- Uji Matcha Latte Hot$4.25
The perfect combination of matcha water and milk made from carefully ground matcha powder brings a strong matcha flavor latte. Tea Level 4/5 Recommended Boba: Honey Boba
- Bamboo Charcoal Latte Hot$3.99Out of stock
Healthy bamboo charcoal with sweet green tea, creating a strong aroma of baked tea. Add milk and make it a distinctive latte. Tea Level 2/5 Recommended Boba: Black Sesame Boba
- Black Tea Latte Hot$3.99
Tea Level 4/5 Recommended Boba: Black Sesame boba
- Green Tea Latte Hot$3.99
Tea Level 2/5 Recommended Boba: Black Sesame Boba
- Wintermelon Latte Hot$3.99Out of stock
Tea Level 4/5 Recommended Boba: Black Sesame Boba