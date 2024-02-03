Onigilly Kearny St
FOOD
Onigilly - A La Carte
- Teriyaki Chicken$3.65
grilled chicken w/ teriyaki sauce
- Soboro - Ginger Beef$3.65
ginger-honey braised ground beef
- Spicy Miso Beef$4.10
ground beef w/ spicy kochujang miso sauce
- Spicy Bacon [GF]$4.10
[GF] chopped bacon w/ chili & garlic butter
- Snow Crab [GF]$4.65
[GF] cooked real crab meat w/ lemon aioli
- Unagi -Braised Eel$4.65
broiled fresh water eel w/ sweet unagi sauce
- Salmon [GF]$4.10
[GF] baked all-natual salmon w/ shio koji sauce & black sesame
- Spicy Shrimp [GF]$4.10
[GF] cooked shrimp w/ spicy aioli
- Lemon Shrimp [GF]$4.10
Shrimp tossed in zesty lemon-garlic sauce with freshly chopped cilantro
- Miso Tuna Salad [GF]$3.65
[GF] cooked wild albacore w/ miso aioli
- Krab Salad$3.65
Surimi seafood salad w/ aioli and furikake
- Tarako -pollack roe [GF]$4.10
[GF] baked pollack roe aioli spread
- Tempura Shrimp$4.10
fried tempura-battered shrimp
- Wasabi Slaw [GF]$3.65
Cabbage and carrot dressed in creamy wasabi dressing
- Shiitake Mushroom [V GF]$3.65
[V GF] soy braised shiitake mushroom
- Hijiki -Braised Seaweed [V GF]$3.65
[V GF] braised hijiki seaweed, carrot, tofu & edamame
- Miso Nasu -Eggplant [V GF]$3.65
[V GF] flash fried eggplant in Aka miso w/ sesame & green onion
- Teriyaki Tofu [V]$3.65
[V] baked organic tofu w/ teriyaki sauce
- Ume -Pickled Plum [V GF]$3.65
[V GF] sour pickled plum w/ shiso flakes
Onigilly Sets
- Edamame Set w/2 Onigilly$9.65
CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY w/ edamame & takuan(pickled radish)
- Edamame Set w/3 Onigilly$13.15
CHOOSE 3 ONIGILLY w/ edamame & takuan(pickled radish)
- Bento Set w/2 Onigilly$13.95
CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY w/ chicken karaage(fried chicken), tamagoyaki(omelette), edamame & takuan(pickled radish)
- Bento Set w/3 Onigilly$15.95
CHOOSE 3 ONIGILLY w/ chicken karaage(fried chicken), tamagoyaki(omelette), edamame & takuan(pickled radish)
- Miso Soup Set w/2 Onigilly$10.40
CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY w/ miso soup
- Wakame Salad Set w/2 Onigilly$11.95
CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY w/ wakame salad
- Custom Set w/2 Onigilly$7.30
CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY & ADD SIDES
- Custom Set w/3 Onigilly$10.95
CHOOSE 3 ONIGILLY & ADD SIDES
- Custom Set w/4 Onigilly$14.60
CHOOSE 4 ONIGILLY & ADD SIDES
- Karaage Set w/2 Onigilly$14.95
- Karaage and Wasabi Slaw Set w/2 Onigilly$14.75
CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY w/ chicken karaage (fried chicken), and wasabi slaw.
Poke Bowls
- Create Your Own Poke Bowl (2 Scoops)$14.25
Your choice of 2 scoops of Protein served over rice & mixed greens with krab salad, seaweed salad, cucumber, corn, carrot, red cabbage, edamame, crispy onion, furikake and cilantro.
- Create Your Own Poke Bowl (3 Scoops)$15.95
Your choice of 3 scoops of Protein served over rice & mixed greens with krab salad, seaweed salad, cucumber, corn, carrot, red cabbage, edamame, crispy onion, furikake and cilantro.
- Shio-Koji Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl$14.25
Shio-Koji Ahi Tuna Poke served over rice & mixed greens with krab salad, seaweed salad, cucumber, corn, carrot, red cabbage, edamame, crispy onion, furikake and cilantro.
- Ginger Ponzu Salmon Poke Bowl$14.25
Ginger-Ponzu Salmon Poke served over rice & mixed greens with krab salad, seaweed salad, cucumber, corn, carrot, red cabbage, edamame, crispy onion, furikake and cilantro.
- Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl$14.25
Spicy Tuna Poke served over rice & mixed greens with krab salad, seaweed salad, cucumber, corn, carrot, red cabbage, edamame, crispy onion, furikake and cilantro.
- Salmon Sweet Soy Poke Bowl$14.25
Salmon Sweet Soy Poke served over rice & mixed greens with krab salad, seaweed salad, cucumber, corn, carrot, red cabbage, edamame, crispy onion, furikake and cilantro.
- Wasabi Soy Tuna Poke Bowl$14.25
Wasabi Soy Tuna Poke served over rice & mixed greens with krab salad, seaweed salad, cucumber, corn, carrot, red cabbage, edamame, crispy onion, furikake and cilantro.
- Spicy Shrimp Poke Bowl$14.25
Spicy Shrimp served over rice & mixed greens with krab salad, seaweed salad, cucumber, corn, carrot, red cabbage, edamame, crispy onion, furikake and cilantro.
- Shrimp Shio-Koji Poke Bowl$14.25
Shrimp Shio-Koji Poke served over rice & mixed greens with krab salad, seaweed salad, cucumber, corn, carrot, red cabbage, edamame, crispy onion, furikake and cilantro.
- Tofu Shio-Koji Poke Bowl$14.25
Tofu Shio-Koji Poke served over rice & mixed greens with krab salad, seaweed salad, cucumber, corn, carrot, red cabbage, edamame, crispy onion, furikake and cilantro.
Bowls
- Rice Bowl$14.25
Choose three flavors. Partially-milled brown rice, mixed greens, wakame salad, red cabbage, carrot, edamame, takuan (pickled radish) & onion.
- Salad Bowl$14.25
Choose three flavors. Mixed greens, wakame salad, red cabbage, carrot, edamame, takuan (pickled radish) & onion.
- Tofu Noodle Salad Bowl$15.25
3 Toppings on Tofu noodles w/ mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, edamame, pickles, seaweeds & onions
Japanese Curry
- Chicken Karaage Curry & Rice$14.95
Chicken Karaage with katsu sauce served with shredded cabbage, Fukujin-pickles and 50% milled brown rice
- Tempura Shrimp Curry & Rice$14.95
Tempura shrimp curry with tartar sauce served with shredded cabbage, Fukujin-pickles and 50% milled brown rice
- Pumpkin Croquette Curry & Rice (V)$14.50
Pumpkin Croquette Curry with katsu sauce served with shredded cabbage, Fukujin-pickles and 50% milled brown rice
- Tofu Curry & Rice (V)$14.50
Flash-fried tofu with katsu sauce served with shredded cabbage, Fukujin-pickles and 50% milled brown rice
Hot Soup Meals
Sides/Small Dishes
- Chicken Karaage - Fried Chicken 4pc$6.50
Japanese style fried chicken
- Chicken Karaage 10pc$14.30
- Edamame$3.50
[V.GF] Lightly salted soybeans
- Kabocha Pumpkin Croquette 2pc$4.75
[V] Crispy panko-crusted croquette made with Kabocha pumpkin and heirloom Cobbler potato
- Mini Poke Salad Ginger Ponzu Salmon$7.95
Salmon Poke with lime ponzu sauce and ginger over a bed of mixed greens and garnished with onion.
- Mini Poke Salad Shio-Koji Tuna$7.95
Ahi Tuna Poke with house sesame oil and shio-koji sauce over a bed of mixed greens and garnished with onion.
- Miso Soup$3.50
[V.GF] All natural vegan miso soup w/ tofu, green onion & wakame seaweed
- Mixed Green Salad$4.20
[V.GF] Mixed greens, carrot, onion & red cabbage w/dressing
- Takuan - Pickled Radish$3.95
[V.GF] All natural pickled daikon radish
- Tamagoyaki - Omelette 2pc$3.75
Japanese sweet egg omelette
- Tempura Purple Yam$4.20
[V] Fried tempura-battered Japanese purple sweet yam
- Tempura Shrimp 2pc$4.95
Fried tempura-battered shrimp (2 piece)
- Tempura Veggie 2pc$4.75
Fried tempura-battered carrot, onion & kale
- Wakame Salad$5.20
[V.GF] All natural wakame seaweed w/ mixed greens
- Wasabi Slaw Cup$4.25
[GF] Cabbage and carrot dressed in creamy wasabi dressing
- Side of Rice*$2.50
Family Meal
DRINKS
Drinks
- Organic Matcha Lemonade$4.25
[V.GF] House-made green tea lemonade sweetened w/ organic agave
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.25
Strawberry infused lemonade naturally sweetened with agave.
- Yuzu Lemonade$4.25
[V.GF] House-made yuzu lemonade sweetened with organic agave
- Bottle Water$2.50
- Oi Ocha Green Tea$3.50
- Oolong Tea$3.50
- Jasmine Tea$3.50
- Coconut Water$4.50
- Sparkling Water$3.50