Onigilly*

Teriyaki Chicken
Teriyaki Chicken
$3.65

grilled chicken w/ teriyaki sauce

grilled chicken w/ teriyaki sauce

Soboro - Ginger Beef
Soboro - Ginger Beef
$3.65

ginger-honey braised ground beef

ginger-honey braised ground beef

Miso Tuna Salad [GF]
Miso Tuna Salad [GF]
$3.65

[GF] cooked wild albacore w/ miso aioli

[GF] cooked wild albacore w/ miso aioli

Krab Salad
Krab Salad
$3.65

Surimi seafood salad w/ aioli and furikake

Surimi seafood salad w/ aioli and furikake

Shiitake Mushroom [V GF]
Shiitake Mushroom [V GF]
$3.65

[V GF] soy braised shiitake mushroom

[V GF] soy braised shiitake mushroom

Teriyaki Tofu [V]
Teriyaki Tofu [V]
$3.65

[V] baked organic tofu w/ teriyaki sauce

[V] baked organic tofu w/ teriyaki sauce

Hijiki -Braised Seaweed [V GF]
Hijiki -Braised Seaweed [V GF]
$3.65

[V GF] braised hijiki seaweed, carrot, tofu & edamame

[V GF] braised hijiki seaweed, carrot, tofu & edamame

Wasabi Slaw [GF]
Wasabi Slaw [GF]
$3.65

Cabbage and carrot dressed in creamy wasabi dressing

Cabbage and carrot dressed in creamy wasabi dressing

Miso Nasu -Eggplant [V]
Miso Nasu -Eggplant [V]
$3.65

[V GF] flash fried eggplant in Aka miso w/ sesame & green onion

[V GF] flash fried eggplant in Aka miso w/ sesame & green onion

Ume -Pickled Plum [V GF]
Ume -Pickled Plum [V GF]
$3.65

[V GF] sour pickled plum w/ shiso flakes

[V GF] sour pickled plum w/ shiso flakes

Spicy Bacon [GF]
Spicy Bacon [GF]
$4.10

[GF] chopped bacon w/ chili & garlic butter

[GF] chopped bacon w/ chili & garlic butter

Spicy Miso Beef
Spicy Miso Beef
$4.10

ground beef w/ spicy kochujang miso sauce

ground beef w/ spicy kochujang miso sauce

Spicy Shrimp [GF]
Spicy Shrimp [GF]
$4.10

[GF] cooked shrimp w/ spicy aioli

[GF] cooked shrimp w/ spicy aioli

Salmon [GF]
Salmon [GF]
$4.10

[GF] baked all-natual salmon w/ shio koji sauce & black sesame

[GF] baked all-natual salmon w/ shio koji sauce & black sesame

Lemon Shrimp [GF]
Lemon Shrimp [GF]
$4.10

Shrimp tossed in zesty lemon-garlic sauce with freshly chopped cilantro

Shrimp tossed in zesty lemon-garlic sauce with freshly chopped cilantro

Tempura Shrimp
Tempura Shrimp
$4.10

fried tempura-battered shrimp

fried tempura-battered shrimp

Tarako -pollack roe [GF]
Tarako -pollack roe [GF]
$4.10

[GF] baked pollack roe aioli spread

[GF] baked pollack roe aioli spread

Unagi -Braised Eel
Unagi -Braised Eel
$4.65

broiled fresh water eel w/ sweet unagi sauce

broiled fresh water eel w/ sweet unagi sauce

Snow Crab [GF]
Snow Crab [GF]
$4.65

[GF] cooked real crab meat w/ lemon aioli

[GF] cooked real crab meat w/ lemon aioli

Wasabi Karaage
$4.65

chicken karaage & wasabi slaw

chicken karaage & wasabi slaw

BACON & EGG
$4.65

spicy bacon & Japanese sweet omelet

spicy bacon & Japanese sweet omelet

UME SALMON
$4.65

baked salmon & pickled plum, Shiso

baked salmon & pickled plum, Shiso

UME HIJIKI
$4.65

braised hijiki seaweed & pickled plum

braised hijiki seaweed & pickled plum

PONZU SALMON POKE
$4.65

ginger-ponzu salmon poke & krab salad w/ furikake

ginger-ponzu salmon poke & krab salad w/ furikake

KOJI TUNA POKE
$4.65

shio-koji tuna poke & krab salad w/ furikake

shio-koji tuna poke & krab salad w/ furikake

SPICY TUNA POKE
$4.65

spicy tuna poke & krab salad w/furikake

spicy tuna poke & krab salad w/furikake

SWEET SOY SALMON POKE
$4.65

sweet salmon poke & krab salad w/ furikake

sweet salmon poke & krab salad w/ furikake

CALIFORNIA
$4.65

tempura shrimp & krab salad

tempura shrimp & krab salad

SALMON TARAKO
$4.65

baked salmon & pollock roe

baked salmon & pollock roe

Onigilly Set*

Edamame Set w/2 Onigilly
Edamame Set w/2 Onigilly
$9.65

CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY w/ edamame & takuan(pickled radish)

CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY w/ edamame & takuan(pickled radish)

Edamame Set w/3 Onigilly
Edamame Set w/3 Onigilly
$13.15

CHOOSE 3 ONIGILLY w/ edamame & takuan(pickled radish)

CHOOSE 3 ONIGILLY w/ edamame & takuan(pickled radish)

Bento Set w/2 Onigilly
Bento Set w/2 Onigilly
$13.95

CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY w/ chicken karaage(fried chicken), tamagoyaki(omelette), edamame & takuan(pickled radish)

CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY w/ chicken karaage(fried chicken), tamagoyaki(omelette), edamame & takuan(pickled radish)

Bento Set w/3 Onigilly
Bento Set w/3 Onigilly
$15.95

CHOOSE 3 ONIGILLY w/ chicken karaage(fried chicken), tamagoyaki(omelette), edamame & takuan(pickled radish)

CHOOSE 3 ONIGILLY w/ chicken karaage(fried chicken), tamagoyaki(omelette), edamame & takuan(pickled radish)

Miso Soup Set w/2 Onigilly
Miso Soup Set w/2 Onigilly
$10.40

CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY w/ miso soup

CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY w/ miso soup

Wakame Salad Set w/2 Onigilly
Wakame Salad Set w/2 Onigilly
$11.95

CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY w/ wakame salad

CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY w/ wakame salad

Zosui Set
Zosui Set
$13.40Out of stock

Zosui + 1 Onigilly w/ edamame & takuan

Zosui + 1 Onigilly w/ edamame & takuan

Tofu Noodle Soup Set
Tofu Noodle Soup Set
$14.40Out of stock

Custom Set w/2 Onigilly
Custom Set w/2 Onigilly
$7.30

CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY & ADD SIDES

CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY & ADD SIDES

Custom Set w/3 Onigilly
Custom Set w/3 Onigilly
$10.95

CHOOSE 3 ONIGILLY & ADD SIDES

CHOOSE 3 ONIGILLY & ADD SIDES

Custom Set w/4 Onigilly
Custom Set w/4 Onigilly
$14.60

CHOOSE 4 ONIGILLY & ADD SIDES

CHOOSE 4 ONIGILLY & ADD SIDES

Bowl*

Signature Poke Bowl*
$14.95Out of stock

3 scoop of combination of shio-koji tuna/ sweet soy salmon / ginger-ponzu salmon

3 scoop of combination of shio-koji tuna/ sweet soy salmon / ginger-ponzu salmon

Meat Complete Bowl
$14.95Out of stock

teriyaki chicken, soboro ginger beef & spicy bacon

teriyaki chicken, soboro ginger beef & spicy bacon

Zen Vegan Bowl
$14.95Out of stock

teriiyaki tofu, miso nasu and hijiki

teriiyaki tofu, miso nasu and hijiki

Custom Bowl
Custom Bowl
$14.95Out of stock

Choose Topping from Onigilly flavor and Poke as a topping. Make it your own rice/noodle/salad bowl or half and half. Add your favorite sides!

Choose Topping from Onigilly flavor and Poke as a topping. Make it your own rice/noodle/salad bowl or half and half. Add your favorite sides!

Sides/Small Dishes*

Enjoy Japanese-Style Small Dishes
Chicken Karaage - Fried Chicken 4pc
Chicken Karaage - Fried Chicken 4pc
$6.50

Japanese style fried chicken

Japanese style fried chicken

Chicken Karaage 10pc
Chicken Karaage 10pc
$13.00

Miso Soup
Miso Soup
$3.50

[V.GF] All natural vegan miso soup w/ tofu, green onion & wakame seaweed

[V.GF] All natural vegan miso soup w/ tofu, green onion & wakame seaweed

Edamame
Edamame
$3.50

[V.GF] Lightly salted soybeans

[V.GF] Lightly salted soybeans

Tempura Shrimp 2pc
Tempura Shrimp 2pc
$4.95

Fried tempura-battered shrimp (2 piece)

Fried tempura-battered shrimp (2 piece)

Wakame Salad
Wakame Salad
$5.20

[V.GF] All natural wakame seaweed w/ mixed greens

[V.GF] All natural wakame seaweed w/ mixed greens

Wasabi Slaw Cup
Wasabi Slaw Cup
$4.25

[GF] Cabbage and carrot dressed in creamy wasabi dressing

[GF] Cabbage and carrot dressed in creamy wasabi dressing

Tamagoyaki - Omelette 2pc
Tamagoyaki - Omelette 2pc
$3.75

Japanese sweet egg omelette

Japanese sweet egg omelette

Kabocha Pumpkin Croquette 2pc
Kabocha Pumpkin Croquette 2pc
$4.75

[V] Crispy panko-crusted croquette made with Kabocha pumpkin and heirloom Cobbler potato

[V] Crispy panko-crusted croquette made with Kabocha pumpkin and heirloom Cobbler potato

Mini Poke Salad Ginger Ponzu Salmon
Mini Poke Salad Ginger Ponzu Salmon
$7.95Out of stock

Salmon Poke with lime ponzu sauce and ginger over a bed of mixed greens and garnished with onion.

Salmon Poke with lime ponzu sauce and ginger over a bed of mixed greens and garnished with onion.

Mini Poke Salad Shio-Koji Tuna
Mini Poke Salad Shio-Koji Tuna
$7.95Out of stock

Ahi Tuna Poke with house sesame oil and shio-koji sauce over a bed of mixed greens and garnished with onion.

Ahi Tuna Poke with house sesame oil and shio-koji sauce over a bed of mixed greens and garnished with onion.

Tempura Purple Yam
Tempura Purple Yam
$4.20

[V] Fried tempura-battered Japanese purple sweet yam

[V] Fried tempura-battered Japanese purple sweet yam

Mixed Green Salad
Mixed Green Salad
$4.20Out of stock

[V.GF] Mixed greens, carrot, onion & red cabbage w/dressing

[V.GF] Mixed greens, carrot, onion & red cabbage w/dressing

Takuan - Pickled Radish
Takuan - Pickled Radish
$3.95

[V.GF] All natural pickled daikon radish

[V.GF] All natural pickled daikon radish

Tempura Veggie 2pc
Tempura Veggie 2pc
$4.75

Fried tempura-battered carrot, onion & kale

Fried tempura-battered carrot, onion & kale

Side of Rice
$2.50

Drinks*

Organic Matcha Lemonade
Organic Matcha Lemonade
$4.25

[V.GF] House-made green tea lemonade sweetened w/ organic agave

[V.GF] House-made green tea lemonade sweetened w/ organic agave

Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
$4.25

Strawberry infused lemonade naturally sweetened with agave.

Strawberry infused lemonade naturally sweetened with agave.

Bottle Water
Bottle Water
$2.50

Oi Ocha Green Tea
Oi Ocha Green Tea
$3.50

Oolong Tea
Oolong Tea
$3.50
Jasmine Tea
Jasmine Tea
$3.50
Coconut Water
Coconut Water
$4.50
Sparkling Water
Sparkling Water
$3.50Out of stock

Dessert

Matcha Cheesecake
Matcha Cheesecake
$4.10

Smooth and rich Japanese-style Matcha Cheesecake.

Smooth and rich Japanese-style Matcha Cheesecake.

Yuzu Cheesecake
Yuzu Cheesecake
$4.10

Smooth and rich Japanese-style Yuzu Cheesecake.

Smooth and rich Japanese-style Yuzu Cheesecake.