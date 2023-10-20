Onigilly Santa Clara
Onigilly*
grilled chicken w/ teriyaki sauce
ginger-honey braised ground beef
[GF] cooked wild albacore w/ miso aioli
Surimi seafood salad w/ aioli and furikake
[V GF] soy braised shiitake mushroom
[V] baked organic tofu w/ teriyaki sauce
[V GF] braised hijiki seaweed, carrot, tofu & edamame
Cabbage and carrot dressed in creamy wasabi dressing
[V GF] flash fried eggplant in Aka miso w/ sesame & green onion
[V GF] sour pickled plum w/ shiso flakes
[GF] chopped bacon w/ chili & garlic butter
ground beef w/ spicy kochujang miso sauce
[GF] cooked shrimp w/ spicy aioli
[GF] baked all-natual salmon w/ shio koji sauce & black sesame
Shrimp tossed in zesty lemon-garlic sauce with freshly chopped cilantro
fried tempura-battered shrimp
[GF] baked pollack roe aioli spread
broiled fresh water eel w/ sweet unagi sauce
[GF] cooked real crab meat w/ lemon aioli
chicken karaage & wasabi slaw
spicy bacon & Japanese sweet omelet
baked salmon & pickled plum, Shiso
braised hijiki seaweed & pickled plum
ginger-ponzu salmon poke & krab salad w/ furikake
shio-koji tuna poke & krab salad w/ furikake
spicy tuna poke & krab salad w/furikake
sweet salmon poke & krab salad w/ furikake
tempura shrimp & krab salad
baked salmon & pollock roe
Onigilly Set*
CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY w/ edamame & takuan(pickled radish)
CHOOSE 3 ONIGILLY w/ edamame & takuan(pickled radish)
CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY w/ chicken karaage(fried chicken), tamagoyaki(omelette), edamame & takuan(pickled radish)
CHOOSE 3 ONIGILLY w/ chicken karaage(fried chicken), tamagoyaki(omelette), edamame & takuan(pickled radish)
CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY w/ miso soup
CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY w/ wakame salad
Zosui + 1 Onigilly w/ edamame & takuan
CHOOSE 2 ONIGILLY & ADD SIDES
CHOOSE 3 ONIGILLY & ADD SIDES
CHOOSE 4 ONIGILLY & ADD SIDES
Bowl*
3 scoop of combination of shio-koji tuna/ sweet soy salmon / ginger-ponzu salmon
teriyaki chicken, soboro ginger beef & spicy bacon
teriiyaki tofu, miso nasu and hijiki
Choose Topping from Onigilly flavor and Poke as a topping. Make it your own rice/noodle/salad bowl or half and half. Add your favorite sides!
Sides/Small Dishes*
Japanese style fried chicken
[V.GF] All natural vegan miso soup w/ tofu, green onion & wakame seaweed
[V.GF] Lightly salted soybeans
Fried tempura-battered shrimp (2 piece)
[V.GF] All natural wakame seaweed w/ mixed greens
[GF] Cabbage and carrot dressed in creamy wasabi dressing
Japanese sweet egg omelette
[V] Crispy panko-crusted croquette made with Kabocha pumpkin and heirloom Cobbler potato
Salmon Poke with lime ponzu sauce and ginger over a bed of mixed greens and garnished with onion.
Ahi Tuna Poke with house sesame oil and shio-koji sauce over a bed of mixed greens and garnished with onion.
[V] Fried tempura-battered Japanese purple sweet yam
[V.GF] Mixed greens, carrot, onion & red cabbage w/dressing
[V.GF] All natural pickled daikon radish
Fried tempura-battered carrot, onion & kale
Drinks*
[V.GF] House-made green tea lemonade sweetened w/ organic agave
Strawberry infused lemonade naturally sweetened with agave.
