Cugino's - Lake St. Louis 10 Meadows Circle Drive, Suite 116
Featured Items
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Stuffed Meatballs
three giant meatballs stuffed with provel, deep fried and topped with red sauce and parmesan (contains pork)$13.00
- Blackened Chicken Nachos
fried wonton chips, blackened chicken breast, cream sauce, tomato, green onion, black olive$16.00
- Cheese Garlic Bread
jumbo garlic bread, melted provel, paprika$10.00
- Chicken Nuggs
hand battered and tossed in your choice of sauce$13.00
- Cugino's Chicken Wings 10pc
ten jumbo naked wings tossed in your choice of sauce$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cugino's Chicken Wings 6pc
six jumbo naked wings tossed in your choice of sauce$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Korean Nuggs
hand battered, Korean Pepper sauce, green onion, sesame seeds$13.00
- Pub Pretzels
cheese sauce, honey butter$9.00
- Toasted Ravioli
beef and sausage ravioli, parmesan, red sauce$9.00
Small Plates
- Bread Board Combo
rosemary and garlic focaccia, sweet brown bread, balsamic oil, whipped butter, honey butter$13.00
- Brown Bread Board
sweet brown bread, honey butter, whipped butter$8.00
- Focaccia Bread Board
rosemary and garlic, balsamic oil, whipped butter$8.00
- Potato & Ricotta$10.00
- Roasted Broccolini
seasoned broccolini, whipped ricotta, calabrian chili paste$10.00
Sandwiches
- Blackened Chicken Sandwich
blackened chicken, sauteed onion, provel cheese, toasted bun$16.00
- Chicken Parm Sandwich
breaded chicken breast, parmesan, vodka cream sauce, mozzarella, toased roll. side of vodk cream sauce.$17.00
- French Drip Sandwich
roast beef, provel, sauteed onion, toasted roll, pan drip gravy$16.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
- Honey Hot Chicken
fried chicken, honey hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, toasted bun$16.00
- Hot Pastrami Melt
house cured pastrami, sauteed onions, bread & butter pickles, 1000 island dressing, swiss, toasted roll$17.00
- Italian Grinder
capicola, salami, pepperoni, roast beef, mozzarella, banana pepper, lettuce, tomato, onion, italian vinaigrette, toasted roll$17.00
- Meatball Sandwich
Meatball patty, home-made focaccia, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese.$17.00
Smash Burgers
- Bay City Smash
single patty, swiss, sauteed onion, frisco sauce, toasted bun$13.00
- Cheval Burger
single patty, cheddar, swiss, spicy mayo, bacon, onion straws, fried egg, toasted bun$13.00
- House Double
double patty, american, swiss, cheddar, pickle, thin sliced red onion, house burger sauce, toasted bun$16.00
- Luigi Burger
single patty, cheddar, swiss, provel, american, bacon, toasted bun$13.00
- PB & JJ Burger
single patty, swiss, bacon, salted chipotle peanut butter, jalapeno blackberry jam, toasted bun$13.00
Entrees
- Blackened Chicken Pasta
blackened chicken, cream sauce, penne noodles$20.00
- Blackened Salmon
blackened seasoning, veggie, starch$26.00
- Chicken Modiga
breaded chicken breast, white wine sauce, mushroom, provel, veggie, starch$22.00
- Frenched Pork Chop
breaded bone-in pork chop, mushroom, cajun cream sauce, veggie, starch$25.00
- Gnocchi Alla Vodka
homemade ricotta gnocchi, vodka cream sauce, italian sausage, sun dried tomatoes, mushroom$20.00
- Tagliatelle Bolognese
fresh tagliatelle pasta, beef & italian sausage ragu, parmesan cheese$20.00
- Baked Gnocchi Pomodoro
Home-made ricotta gnocchi, traditional pomodoro sauce, burrata cheese, parmesan cheese, parsley.$20.00
Soup & Salad
- Blackened Chicken Caesar
romaine, parmesan, croutons, blackened chicken, caesar dressing$16.00
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
greens, cheddar, red onion, tomato, fried chicken, buffalo sauce$16.00
- Chili Con Carne - Bowl
cheddar and onion$7.00
- Combination Salad
greens, provel, red onion, tomato, black olive, banana pepper$11.00
- Fried Chicken Salad
greens, cheddar, red onion, tomato, fried chicken$16.00
- Grilled Chicken Salad
greens, provel, red onion, tomato, black olive, banana pepper$16.00
- Large Caesar
romaine, parmesan, black pepper, croutons, caesar dressing$11.00
- Side Caesar
romaine, parmesan, black pepper, croutons, caesar dressing$7.00
- Side Salad
greens, provel, red onion, tomato, black olive, banana pepper$7.00
A La Carte Sides
Kids Club
Desserts
Extra Dressing/Sauces
- Spicy$1.00
- House Dressing$1.00
- Red Sauce$1.00
- Ranch$1.00
- Bleu Cheese$1.00
- Extra Mac Cheese Sauce$2.25
- Extra Nacho Cheese$2.25
- White Sauce$2.25
- Vodka Sauce$2.25
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Korean$1.00
- Original Hot$1.00
- Honey Hot$1.00
- Nashville$1.00
- BBQ$1.00
- Caesar Dressing$1.00
- Honey Mustard$1.00
- Mayo
- Spicy Mayo$1.00
- 1000 Island$1.00