On My Soul Bistro 66240 LA-41
Main Entrees
Soul Food
Indulge in the mouthwatering flavors of our tender and juicy ribs, perfectly paired with a selection of delicious sides. This flavorful combination is sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more. Order now and treat yourself to a delectable meal!
Indulge in our delicious sausage links, paired with mouthwatering sides, and experience a variety of flavors that will satisfy your cravings. Elevate your meals with our high-quality sausages and enjoy a truly satisfying dining experience.
Indulge in a mouthwatering fried pork chop dinner that features crispy and flavorful pork chops with succulent meat. Accompanied by delicious side dishes, this meal is sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more.
Indulge in our delicious Rib Tip Dinner, featuring tender and flavorful meat smothered in mouthwatering barbecue sauce. With a generous portion size, this meal is sure to satisfy your cravings. Order now and treat yourself to a truly satisfying dining experience.
Indulge in the mouthwatering combination of crispy fried chicken and fluffy waffles, a perfect balance of sweet and savory flavors. This classic comfort food is sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more.
Indulge in a healthy and nutritious veggie plate filled with a variety of fresh vegetables. This delicious and satisfying option is perfect for those looking to maintain a balanced diet. Add it to your cart now and enjoy a guilt-free meal!
Indulge in a mouthwatering fried chicken dinner that is crispy and flavorful, with a juicy and tender texture. The irresistible aroma will leave you craving for more. Order now and satisfy your cravings with this delicious meal.
Seafood/Fish
Indulge in the delectable combination of succulent salmon and juicy shrimp, perfectly paired with a creamy pasta sauce. This mouthwatering dish is not only delicious but also irresistible, making it a perfect choice for any seafood lover. Add this delightful Salmon & Shrimp Pasta to your cart now and elevate your dining experience!
Indulge in a mouthwatering combination of succulent shrimp, perfectly cooked pasta, and a flavorful sauce. This shrimp pasta dish is a true culinary delight that will satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more.
Indulge in the perfect combination of pasta, succulent shrimp alfredo, and a buttery brioche roll with our Boule Bowl. This professionally crafted dish is sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more. Order now and elevate your dining experience with this delectable creation.
Indulge in the rich and flavorful taste of gumbo, a classic Southern dish made with a delightful combination of shrimp, chicken, okra, and sausage. Perfectly seasoned and simmered to perfection, this hearty dish is a must-try for any food lover. Add a touch of Southern comfort to your meals with our delicious gumbo - order now!
Indulge in the bold and flavorful Spicy Ramen Bowl, crafted with the perfect blend of spices to deliver a satisfyingly hot and delicious meal. Elevate your taste buds with this professional-grade dish that will leave you craving for more.
Indulge in the mouthwatering combination of succulent shrimp and creamy, savory grits with our delicious Shrimp & Grits. This classic comfort food is the perfect choice for seafood lovers looking for a satisfying and flavorful meal.
Indulge in the mouthwatering combination of tender salmon and creamy grits. Packed with healthy protein and boasting a unique flavor profile, this dish is a must-try for seafood lovers. Elevate your dining experience with our delicious Salmon & Grits - order now!
Indulge in the mouthwatering combination of crispy catfish and creamy grits, a classic dish that embodies the rich flavors of southern cuisine. This comforting and satisfying meal is the perfect blend of textures and tastes, sure to leave you craving for more.
Discover our wide selection of fresh fish options and delicious side dishes, perfect for creating easy and satisfying meals. With our high-quality ingredients and simple meal preparation, you can enjoy a restaurant-quality seafood experience in the comfort of your own home. Choose between Whiting or Catfish.
Delicious Seafood. Shrimp, Crawfish, Corn, Potatoes, Mussels, Lemons, Limes and a Crab Leg Cluster.
Burgers
Indulge in the ultimate comfort food with our Cheeseburger & Fries combo. Sink your teeth into a juicy beef patty topped with melty cheese, paired perfectly with our crispy and seasoned fries. Order now and satisfy your cravings with this classic American favorite.
Indulge in the ultimate comfort food with our Double Cheeseburger and Fries. Sink your teeth into a juicy beef patty topped with melty cheese, served alongside crispy golden fries. It's a classic combination that will satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more.
Indulge in the ultimate comfort food with our mouthwatering Bacon Double Cheeseburger and perfectly crispy fries. Savor the double cheese goodness and the irresistible combination of juicy bacon and savory beef. Treat yourself to this classic favorite today!
Indulge in the ultimate burger experience with our mouthwatering Royale Burger & Fries. Savor the perfect combination of juicy, a flavorful patty, fried egg, crispy golden fries, and a variety of delicious toppings. Elevate your mealtime satisfaction and order now!
Desserts
Cakes
Bread Pudding/Banana Pudding
Indulge in the delightful flavors of our delicious bread pudding, a comforting dessert that is easy to please. Treat yourself to a sweet and satisfying treat that will surely satisfy your cravings.
Indulge in the creamy texture and delicious flavor of our Banana Pudding. This dessert is a crowd-pleaser that will satisfy your sweet tooth. Order now and treat yourself to a delightful dessert experience.
Pies
Indulge in the delicious flavors and flaky crust of our homemade pies. Experience the comforting taste of homemade goodness with every bite. Order your favorite pie today and treat yourself to a delightful dessert.
Cinnamon Rolls/Cookies
Indulge in the mouthwatering size of our Giant Cinnamon Roll, crafted with love and care to satisfy your sweet tooth. This deliciously sweet treat is warm, gooey, and guaranteed to bring a smile to your face. Order now and experience the ultimate cinnamon roll indulgence! Chocolate Chip and Sugar Cookies