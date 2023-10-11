Malasadas

1 Malasadas OO

$2.89

Malasadas are a Portuguese treat, made famous in Hawaii. A yeast-based dough fried to fluffy perfection and rolled in sugar. Served hot and fresh.

12 Malasadas OO

$24.99

Malasadas are a Portuguese treat, made famous in Hawaii. A yeast-based dough fried to fluffy perfection and rolled in sugar. Served hot and fresh.

6 Malasadas OO

$13.59

Malasadas are a Portuguese treat, made famous in Hawaii. A yeast-based dough fried to fluffy perfection and rolled in sugar. Served hot and fresh.

3 Malasadas OO

$7.99

Malasadas are a Portuguese treat, made famous in Hawaii. A yeast-based dough fried to fluffy perfection and rolled in sugar. Served hot and fresh.

Sandwiches

Kalua Pork

$7.59

Kalua Pork is a Hawaiian staple. Slow-Cooked Pulled Pork, Teriyaki Sauce, Mayo, Carolina Slaw, and Grilled Pineapple

BBQ Pork

$7.59

Slow Cooked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Butter Pickles, and Carolina Slaw

BBQ Chicken

$7.59

Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, and Tomato

Southwest Chicken

$7.59

Grilled Chicken Breast, Pepper Jack Cheese, Anaheim Chile, Spicy Onos Sauce, Lettuce, and Tomato

Onos Cristo

$7.59

Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, and Jam on a French Toast Battered Bun

Breakfast Sandwiches

Ham, Egg, and Cheese

$5.59

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

$5.59

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$5.59

Spam, Egg, and Cheese

$5.59

Egg and Cheese

$4.59

Beverages

12oz Cup of Water

Bottled Water

$1.00Out of stock

Fresh Lime

$2.99+

We missed it too, so we brought it back! Ripples original recipe - Soda, Lime, and Sugar in perfect balance for the most refreshing drink in Provo.

Powerade

$2.39+

Dr Pepper

$2.39+

Sprite

$2.39+

Root Beer

$2.39+

Diet Coke

$2.39+

Coke

$2.39+

Hot Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$2.89

Freshly Brewed Coffee

$1.89

Caffe Latte

$3.89

Caffe Americano

$2.49

Espresso

$2.89

Cappuccino

$3.89

Caffe Mocha

$2.49

Latte Macchiato

$3.49

Chips

BBQ Chips

$2.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Chips

$2.00Out of stock

Sweet Maui Onion Chips

$2.00Out of stock

Original Chips

$2.00

Cheddar Chips

$2.00

garden salsa

$2.00

french onion chips

$2.00