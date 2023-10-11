2x points now for loyalty members
Ono's Malasadas
Malasadas
1 Malasadas OO
Malasadas are a Portuguese treat, made famous in Hawaii. A yeast-based dough fried to fluffy perfection and rolled in sugar. Served hot and fresh.
12 Malasadas OO
6 Malasadas OO
3 Malasadas OO
Sandwiches
Kalua Pork
Kalua Pork is a Hawaiian staple. Slow-Cooked Pulled Pork, Teriyaki Sauce, Mayo, Carolina Slaw, and Grilled Pineapple
BBQ Pork
Slow Cooked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Butter Pickles, and Carolina Slaw
BBQ Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, and Tomato
Southwest Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast, Pepper Jack Cheese, Anaheim Chile, Spicy Onos Sauce, Lettuce, and Tomato
Onos Cristo
Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, and Jam on a French Toast Battered Bun