On The Waterfront 60 3rd Street
Pasta Salad
Chicken Pesto Pasta Salad
$9.50
Thick macaroni noodles tossed with grilled chicken and pesto sauce with our house made smooth creamy mayonnaise, red wine vinegar, and herbs dressing.
Tuscan Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta Salad Ⓥ
$9.50
Thick macaroni noodles tossed with sun-dried tomatoes, heirloom grape tomatoes, English cucumbers, marinated olives, and red onion with our creamy sundried tomato dressing.
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$9.50
Classic chicken Caesar wrap with our house made Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese all in a stone ground tortilla wrap.
Uncle Mario's Italian Wrap
$9.50
Taken from uncle Mario's classic Italian sandwich recipe, experience Dry Toscano Salami and Soppressata, chopped onions, sun-dried tomatoes, and pepperoncini peppers topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese wrapped in a stone ground tortilla wrap.
On The Waterfront Location and Ordering Hours
(707) 279-9000
Open now • Closes at 4PM