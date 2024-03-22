Tony and Nicks Italian Kitchen
Full Menu
Specials
- 12 Oysters Raw$32.23
- 6 Oysters Raw$17.67
- Cooked Oysters$19.75
- Eggplant Caprese$15.59
- French Onion$11.43
- Lobster Bisque$11.43
- Lobster Ravioli$22.87
- Meat Tortellini Bolognese$23.91
- Monday Night Special$20.79
- Omar's Gnocchi$24.95
- Penne alla Vodka$20.79
- Corned Beef and Cabbage Pie$22.65+
- Seafood Cakes$16.63
- Shishito Peppers$10.39
- Chorizo Sausage Pie$22.65+
- Eggplant Parm Pie$20.59+
- Parm Duo$26.77
- Pasta Purses$24.71
- Tempura Green Beans$13.38
Salads
- House$10.28
Green lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, sweet onion, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette
- Caesar$11.32
Green lettuce, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons, caesar dressing
- Arugula Parma$11.32
Baby arugula, shaved Parmesan, lemon, extra virgin olive oil, aged Balsamic. Add Prosciutto for $6.23
- Baby Spinach & Goat Cheese$12.35
Sliced apples, sweet onion, cider vinaigrette, toasted almonds
- Gorgonzola Salad$14.41
Serves 1 or 2. Green lettuce, tomato, sweet onion, kalamata olives, cucumber, red wine vinaigrette
Appetizers
- Beef Meatballs$14.41
3 meatballs in San Marzano pomodoro sauce add ricotta for $2.60
- Broccoli Rabe & Sausage$15.44
Hot or sweet sausage
- Burrata$14.41
Mozzarella with a creamy center served with arugula, tomatoes, aged balsamic, extra virgin olive oil
- Caprese$14.41
Fresh house-made mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil, extra virgin olive oil
- Crispy Seasoned Cauliflower$13.38
Fried cauliflower tossed in paprika, garlic, black pepper, served with a honey dijon dip
- Crispy Tofu$13.38
Tossed in sweet jalapeño glaze
- Fried Calamari$16.50
American caught calamari, San Marzano tomato sauce, rosemary
- Jumbo Chicken Wings$15.44
Garlic parm, bbq, hot, mild, honey, sriracha, or sweet jalapeño
- Littleneck Clams$16.50
White wine and garlic, posillipo, or fra diavolo
- Truffle Bacon Mac & Cheese$14.41
Fusilli, Applewood smoked bacon, fontina, Parmesan, white truffle oil
- Truffle Fries$7.20
Hand-cut Idaho russets, truffle salt, Parmesan
- 12 Garlic Knots$10.29
- 6 Garlic Knots$6.17
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Americano$18.53
Our burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, special sauce, pickles, choice of cheese
- Chicken Club$18.53
Grilled or crispy Murray's chicken breast, lettuce, onion, tomato, Applewood smoked bacon, Cheddar, garlic mayonnaise
- Just Beef$15.44
Plain burger patty on a sesame bun. Add cheese for $2.07
- Lombardy$20.59
Our burger, Gorgonzola, Applewood smoked bacon, grilled red onion
- Plant Based Royale$20.59
Plant based patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onions, V special sauce
- The Piedmont$20.59
Our burger, burrata, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced apple
Sides
- Garlic Broccoli$8.23
Broccoli sautéed with garlic, finished with olive oil,
- Grilled Chicken$7.20
- Parsley Potatoes$8.23
Crispy potatoes with parsley, extra virgin olive oil, and black pepper
- Salmon$15.44
- Sauteed Broccoli Rabe$10.28
Olive oil, garlic, lemon
- Sautéed Spinach$8.23
Olive oil, garlic, lemon
- Side Salad$4.11
House or Caesar
- Truffle Fries*$7.20
Hand-cut Idaho russets, truffle salt, Parmesan
Pasta
- Bolognese$20.59
Ragu of beef, carrots, celery, and San Marzano tomatoes with a touch of cream
- Braised Beef Ravioli$20.59
Braised beef filled ravioli, San Marzano tomato sauce, melted mozzarella
- Creamy Basil Pesto$20.59
Rigatoni, spinach, tomatoes, in a creamy basil pesto sauce
- Garlic Cream Alfredo$19.56
Linguine, broccoli, black pepper, and Parmesan
- Linguine Vongole$23.68
Eight littleneck clams over linguine in a white wine clam sauce
- San Marzano Tomato Sauce$17.50
Rigatoni, san marzano tomatoes, fresh basil
- Shrimp Scampi$25.74
Linguine, fresh tomatoes, garlic, white wine
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$20.59
Three house-made meatballs in our San marzano tomato sauce
- Stuffed Rigatoni$22.65
Stuffed with ricotta, Pecorino Romano, vodka sauce, and grilled Murray's chicken breast
- Linguine with Garlic & Oil$17.50
Entrées
- Chicken Francese$23.68
Seared Murray's chicken breast with a lemon butter and white wine sauce
- Chicken Marsala$23.68
Seared Murray's chicken breast, onion, mushroom, garlic, and spaghetti in a Marsala wine sauce
- Chicken Parmesan$24.71
Murray's chicken breast, San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, over fusilli pasta
- Eggplant Parmesan$20.59
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, served over fusilli pasta
- Grilled Flat Iron Steak$27.80
Salsa Verde, sautéed spinach, parsley potatoes
- Tuscan Meatloaf$22.65
Balsamic glaze, peppers, and onions, parsley potatoes, garlic broccoli
- Wild Coho Salmon$25.74
Pan roasted with pesto, parsley potatoes, sautéed spinach
Large Pizza
- 16" BBQ Chicken Ranch$26.77
House-made barbecue sauce, fresh mozzarella, Murray's grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, buttermilk ranch
- 16" Big Nick's Pie$27.80
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatball, sausage, prosciutto, ricotta
- 16" Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Pie$26.77
Hot or sweet sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic cream, mozzarella, and ricotta
- 16" Buffalo Chicken$26.77
Murray's crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, grilled onion, Gorgonzola dressing
- 16" Margherita$21.62
House-made mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil
- 16" Mushroom Truffle$22.65
Mozzarella, ricotta, roasted mushrooms, oregano, and truffle oil
- 16" Pesto Pie$24.71
Pesto sauce, cremini mushrooms, olives, grilled onions, mozzarella, topped with fresh arugula
- 16" Prosciutto & Arugula$25.74
Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, aged balsamic, fresh arugula, thinly sliced prosciutto
- 16" Sausage, Mushroom, and Onion$25.74
Hot or sweet Italian sausage, San Marzano tomato sauce, mushrooms, grilled red onion
- 16" Sweet Potato Truffle$25.74
Goat cheese, mozzarella, baby spinach, hot or sweet sausage, white truffle oil
- 16" The White Broccoli$23.68
Roasted broccoli, garlic cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, topped with basil pesto
Small Pizza
- 12" BBQ Chicken Ranch$23.68
House-made barbecue sauce, fresh mozzarella, Murray's grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, buttermilk ranch
- 12" Big Nick's Pie$24.71
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatball, sausage, prosciutto, ricotta
- 12" Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Pie$23.68
Hot or sweet sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic cream, mozzarella, and ricotta
- 12" Buffalo Chicken$23.68
Murray's crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, grilled onion, Gorgonzola dressing
- 12" Margherita$18.53
House-made mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil
- 12" Mushroom Truffle$19.56
Mozzarella, ricotta, roasted mushrooms, oregano, and truffle oil
- 12" Pesto Pie$20.59
Pesto sauce, cremini mushrooms, olives, grilled onions, mozzarella, topped with fresh arugula
- 12" Prosciutto & Arugula$22.65
Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, aged balsamic, fresh arugula, thinly sliced prosciutto
- 12" Sausage, Mushroom, and Onion$22.65
Hot or sweet Italian sausage, San Marzano tomato sauce, mushrooms, grilled red onion
- 12" Sweet Potato Truffle$22.65
Goat cheese, mozzarella, baby spinach, hot or sweet sausage, white truffle oil
- 12" The White Broccoli$20.59
Roasted broccoli, garlic cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, topped with basil pesto
Cakes & Pastry
- "New York" Cheesecake$10.28
Truly decadent! Cream cheese, sour cream, heavy cream, fresh eggs, vanilla
- 3 Pieces Mini Cannoli$9.26
Fresh ricotta cheese, confectioners' sugar, lemon zest, orange zest
- 6 Pieces Mini Cannoli$15.44
Fresh ricotta cheese, confectioners' sugar, lemon zest, orange zest
- Chocolate Lava Cake$10.28
Mini chocolate cake with molten chocolate inside, served warm. Add scoop vanilla gelato for $2.49
- Chocolate Temptation Cake$11.32
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate cream, hazelnut cream, hazelnut crunch finished with a chocolate glaze
- Flourless Chocolate Cake$10.28
Chocolatey, rich, delicious!
- Italian Rainbow Cake$10.28
Almond marzipan and 3 layers of delicious moist cake topped with chocolate glaze and layered with raspberry marmalade
- Limoncello Mascarpone Cake$11.32
Lemon sponge cake, mascarpone filling and frosting, garnished with white chocolate curls
- Mascarpone & Strawberries$12.35
A sponge cake base topped with mascarpone cream studded with chocolate chips, topped with wild strawberries and strawberry sauce
- Tiramisu$11.32
A golden sponge cake soaked in rich espresso followed by a layer of smooth mascarpone cream and finished with a dusting of cocoa
Gelato & Sorbet
Vegan Apps
Vegan Entrees
Vegan Pizzas
Kids Menu
Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$10.40
- Bloody Mary$12.48
- Denah's Dirty Martini$12.48
- Duane's Cosmic Cherry$12.48
- Empress & Tonic$10.40
- Eric's Rob Roy$12.48
- Espresso Martini$12.48
- Kaliflower$10.40
- New York Sour$12.48
- Oscar's Bellisimo$12.48
- Peach Bellini$10.40
- Q$9.36
- Sara's Almond Mint Martini$12.48
- Tony & Nicks Negroni$12.48
- Uptown Old Fashioned$12.48
- Maple Whiskey Sour$10.39
- Moscow Mule$10.40
- Maui Breeze$10.40
- Godfather$9.00
- Godmother$9.00
- Top Shelf Cosmo$10.40
- Mimosa$9.36
Wine
Wine by the Glass
Cabernet Sauvignon
- Barton & Gustier Reserve 2021 France (H)$26.00
- Contour California 2020 (178)$36.00
- Weinstock California (K) 2010 (117)$29.00
- Weinstock Cellar Select California (K) 2011 (116)$35.00
- Broadside Paso Robles 2021 (177)$36.00
- Paul Dolan Vineyards Mendocino 2021 (181)$39.00
- True Myth Paso Robles 2020 (179)$36.00
- Obsidian Ridge Sonoma 2021 (D2)$59.00
- R&B Cellars Napa Valley 2006 1.5L D14$265.00
- R&B Cellars Napa Valley 2008 (D7)$125.00
- R&B Cellars Napa Valley 2009 (D27)$120.00
- Alpha Omega Napa Valley 2017 (D22)$195.00
- Silver Oak Napa Valley 2013 (D28)$250.00
Montepulciano
Chianti and Chianti Classico
- Trambusti Badiolo 2018 (Top)$29.00
- Donna Laura Alteo 2017 (House)$29.00
- Villa Cafaggio (Classico) Riserve 2011 (145)$35.00
- Villa di Vertrace Chianti Ruffina 2011 (168)$36.00
- Querciabella (Classico) 2016 (D10)$49.00
- Querciavalle-Chianti (Classico) 2009 (D4)$59.00
- Ruffino Riserva Ducale “Oro” 2011 (D10)$75.00
- Barichello Iohanna Gran Selezi. 2012 (D11)$65.00
- Carpenito Gran Selezione (156) 2015$95.00
- Tolaini Montebello Sette Gran Selezione (D2)$65.00
- Il Molino di Grace Classico 2015 (207)$39.00
- Caposaldo$26.00
Rosso & Brunello di Montalcino
- Castello Maritozzi Brunello 2011 (2D10)$75.00
- Canneta- Brunello Montalcino 2010 (D8)$69.00
- Villa La Prata-Brunello 2010 (D8)$79.00
- Ofelio- Brunello Montalcino 2006 (D6)$89.00
- Caparzo- Brunello Riserva 2009 (D5)$95.00
- Caparzo-Brunello di Montalcino 2013 (D6)$89.00
- Fattoi- Brunello Montalcino 2010 (D9)$89.00
- Gualto Camigliano Riserva 2012 (2D10)$125.00
- Gaja Pieve Santa Restituta 2011 (D12)$140.00
- Gaja Pieve Santa Restituta 2013 (2D4)$135.00
Merlot
Vino Nobile di Montalcino
Sangiovese
Valpolicella & Amarone
Zinfandel (Primitivo)
Barbera
Pinot Noir
Barberesco
- Cascina Bruni Riserva-Piedmont 2009 (D5)$65.00
- Riva Leone-Piedmont 2015 (D1)$45.00
- Franco Serra 2013 (D4)$40.00
- Franco Serra 2017 (D1)$35.00
- Colde Venti Tofoblu 2016 (2D1)$69.00
- Bruno Rocca 2019 (2D4)$89.00
- Bruno Rocca Curra 2019 (2D4)$150.00
- Gaja 2015 (2D4)$265.00
- Gaja 2017 (2D1)$250.00
- Gaja Sori Tilden 2014 (2D1)$550.00
Sagrantino
Barolo
- Franco Serra-Piedmont 2014 (D2)$55.00
- Viberti Buon Padre Barolo 2013 (D13)$81.37
- Riva Leone 2010 (197)$65.00
- Vite Colte Essenze 2012 (D13)$75.00
- Sordo Gabutti 2011 (2D11)$70.00
- Sordo Gabutti 2014 (2D9)$65.00
- Roccheviberti 2010 (D2)$150.00
- Sandrone Le Vigne-Piedmont 2013 (D2)$175.00
- Bovio Arberina 2018 (2D5)$90.00
- Bovio Riserva 2015 (2D5)$140.00
- Gaja Sperss 2013 (2D1)$395.00
Nebbiolo
Blends, Super Tuscans, Misc.
- Pasqua Passiomento- Veneto 2016 (102)$29.00
- Monte Antico Rosso- 3L 2015 (BK)$105.00
- Ruffino Modus Super Tuscan 2014 (2D10)$49.00
- Argiolas Korem- Sardinia 2012 3L (D14)$165.00
- Robert Mondavi Maestro 2014 Napa (170)$75.00
- Lui Di Luiano Rosso Toscano 2016 (D14)$65.00
- Two Squared Napa 2016 (2D2)$85.00
- Goru Gold Monastrell, Syrah, Cab (Top)$29.00
- Querciavalle Rosso Del Cavalier 2013 (112)$29.00
- Cain NV 17(198)$55.00
- Tolaini Alpasso 2019 (200)$45.00
- Donna Laura Ali Tuscany 2016 (Top)$29.00
- R& B Cellars The Improviser Napa NV (MR13)$35.00
- Gail Wines Doris Sonoma 2021 (MR13)$30.00
- Querciabella Mongrana 2018 (169)$35.00
- Campo Di Tenaglia 2014 (2D3)$165.00
- Tenuta Di Trinoro Palazzi 2015 (2D5)$375.00
- Solaia 2000 (2D1)$450.00
- Sassacaia 2016 (2D1)$450.00
- Massetto 1999 (2D5)$1,350.00
Aglianico
Petite Verdot
Etna Rosso
Half Bottles
Chardonnay
Sauvignon Blanc
Riesling
Gewürztraminer
Falanghina
Blends
Vermentino
Verdejo
Moscato
Can/Bottle Beer
North America
- PBR American Lager Can 4.74%$3.64
- Budweiser 12 oz. 5%$3.64
- Bud Light 12 oz. 4.2%$3.64
- Coors Banquet 5%$4.16
- Coors Light 4.2%$4.16
- Corona 4.6%$4.16
- Oskar Blues Beerito Mexican Style Lager$5.20
- Michelob Ultra 4.2%$4.16
- Broken Bow Marbledale Pale 5.4%$5.20
- Guiness Extra Stout$5.20
- Bruery Terreux Bouffon Sour Wit Ale 750ml$18.72
- otter creek$5.15
Austria
N/A
Cider
Craft Beer
- Berliner$8.24
- Bissel Bros. The Substance Can$9.27
- Captain Lawrence Hop Commander$6.18
- Daily Dose$5.15
- Dales Pale Ale$5.15
- G'Knight$5.15
- Goose Island$5.15
- Laguanitas$5.15
- Mama's Lil Pils$5.15
- Metro PGA Can$9.27
- Mosaic$8.24
- Mutant X$5.15
- One-Y$5.15
- Oskars Lager$5.15
- Photon$9.27
- Pinner$5.15
- Platform Shine a Little Light$5.15
- Ratface MacDougal$9.27
- Sloop Adult Beverage$8.24
- Sloop Green Islands$8.24
- Sloop Juice$5.15
- Sloop Juicier$8.24
- Tenfidy Barrel Aged$12.36
- Tenfidy Imperial Stout$10.30
- Tie dye Science$9.27
N/A Beverages
- Apple Juice$3.11
- Boylan's$3.64
- Cappuccino$4.68
- Coffee$2.60
- Cranberry Juice$3.11
- Decaf Cappuccino$4.68
- Decaf Coffee$2.60
- Diet Pepsi$3.11
- Double Espresso$4.68
- Dr. Pepper$3.11
- Espresso$2.60
- Ginger Ale$3.11
- Ginger Beer$3.64
- Grapefruit Juice$3.11
- Grapefruit Soda$3.64
- Half & Half$3.11
- Iced Tea$3.11
- Lemonade$3.11
- Pepsi$3.11
- Pineapple Juice$3.11
- Seltzer$3.11
- Sparkling Water$6.23
- Starry$3.11
- Still Water$6.23
- Tonic$3.11
- Chinotto$3.64
- Aranciata$3.64
- Arancia Rossa$3.64
- Limonata$3.64
- Hot Tea$2.60