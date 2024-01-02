Ooh De Lally
Food
Starters
- Short Rib Fries$14.00
Tots with smoked paprika aioli
- Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Maple Cider Glaze, crispy pork belly
- Steamed Mussels$18.00
Dry Sherry Cream, Leeks, Herb Toast
- Crab & Sweet Corn Croquettes$17.00
Remoulade, Dressed Greens
- Cheese Board Large$36.00Out of stock
Cheeeeeeese
- Cheese Board Small$24.00Out of stock
Cheeeese
- Formaggio Caldo$16.00
More Cheeeeese
Soup/Salad
Sandwiches
Mains
- Marks Mac N' Cheese$18.00
Cavatappi pasta, four cheese blend, toasted bread crumbs
- Vegan Mac$18.00
Cavatappi pasta, Cashew cream, shaved walnuts.
- Seared Salmon$32.00
Farro Risotto, Broccolini, English Mustard
- Lasagna$26.00
Ricotta, Crimini Mushroom, Parma Rosa
- Braised Short Rib$32.00Out of stock
Porcini Gravy, Root Veggie Puree, Fried Leeks
- Forest Mushroom Ragout$26.00Out of stock
Taleggio Grits, Arugula Pesto
- Seared Sea Scallops$32.00
Desserts
Liquor + Cocktails
Menu Cocktails
- Smoked Old Fashioned$12.00
- Aviation$12.00
- Fuego-Mango Marg$12.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Sage Advice$12.00
- Quencher//Crusher$12.00
- Poire Sour$12.00
- Dundee Tea Time$12.00
- Espresso Martini (Cream)$10.00
- Espresso Martini (No Cream)$10.00
- Sgroppino$10.00
- Brandy Alexander$10.00
- N/A Lapsang Souchong Old Fashioned$6.00
- N/A Underwood Bløøze$6.00
- N/A Spicy Faux-Loma$6.00
- N/A Mock Mule$6.00
American Whiskey
- Well Bourbon$7.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Maker's Mark$8.00
- Knob Creek Bourbon$9.00
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon$9.00
- Rittenhouse Rye$9.00
- Basil Hayden's Bourbon$10.00
- Basil Hayden's Dark Rye$11.00
- Angel Envy's Bourbon$12.00
- Angel Envy's Rye$14.00
- Elijah Craig Bourbon$10.00
- Jefferson's Ocean$22.00
- Elijah Craig Rye$10.00
- Woodford DBL Oak Bourbon$13.00
Tequila
Gin
Rum/Brandy
International Whiskey
Liqueur/Cordials
- Lazzaroni Amarretto$9.00
- Aperol$8.00
- Campari$8.00
- Chartreuse, Green$11.00
- Cointreau$9.00
- Kahlua$9.00
- Bailey's Irish$8.00
- Fernet Branca$9.00
- Amaro Montenegro$9.00
- Angostura Amaro$8.00
- Averna Amaro$8.00
- Jules Theriet Cassis$8.00
- Jules Theriet Peche$8.00
- Jules Theriet Framboise$8.00
- Noces Royal Pear$9.00
- Ancho Reyes$9.00
- Bauchant Orange$9.00
- Creme De Violette$8.00
- Luxardo Maraschino$9.00
- Trader Vic's Kona Coffee$8.00
- Bittertruth Falernum$8.00
- DOM Benedictine$9.00
- Domaine de Canton Ginger$9.00
- Amaro Nonino$9.00
Beer/Wine/NA
Beer
Red Wine BTG
White Wine BTG
Red Wine Bottles
- Anciano No 7 Riserva Rioja$40.00
- Chateaumar Cotes du Rhone$45.00
- Chateaumar Syrah$45.00
- Cloudline Pinot Noir$55.00
- Davis Bynam Pinot Noir$80.00
- Domaine de Châteaumar Cotes du Rhone$45.00
- Domaine de Châteaumar Syrah$45.00
- Domaine Joseph Mellot Sancerite Pinot Noir$44.00
- Ferrari Carano Pinot Noir$88.00
- Gerard Bertrand Pinot Noir$58.00
- Il Poggione Rosso di Mondalcino$81.00
- La Sala Del Torrano Chianti Classico$64.00
- Michael Pozzan Giapoza Pinot Noir$34.00
- Paul Durdilly Et Fils Les Grandes Coassess Beaujolais$42.00
- Paul Ponnelle Pinot Noir$46.00
- Realeali Nero D'Avola$50.00
- Roco 'Gravel Road' Pinot Noir$47.00
- Ruffino Chianti Classico$49.00
- San Silvestro Barbera$36.00
- Senorio Irati Garnacha$30.00
- Trapiche Tesoro Malbec$47.00
- Umani Ronchi Montepulciano$35.00
- Villa Wolf Dornfelder
- Zolo Malbec$38.00
- Chateau La Grange Reserve Bordeaux$47.00
- Columbia Crest Cabernet Sauvignon$39.00
- Domini Veneti Appassimento Pasito Rosso$42.00
- Ferari Carano Merlot$49.00
- Goldschmidt Vineyards Chelsea Merlot$55.00
- Goldschmidt Vineyards Fidelity Bordeaux$55.00
- Goldschmidt Vineyards Katherine Cabernet$67.00
- Harvey & Harriet Bordeaux$77.00
- Jim Barry The Barry Bros$39.00
- Justin Cabernet Sauvignon$52.00
- Meadowcroft Cabernet$80.00
- Michael Pozzan Dante Cabernet$29.00
- Michael Pozzan Giapoza Cabernet$43.00
- Monte Ory Marlot/Tempranillo$33.00
- Peachy Canyon Westside Zinfandel$49.00
- Round Pond Estate Cabernet$123.00
- Ruffino Chianti Classico$49.00
- Saldo Zinfandel$55.00
- Alessandro Rivetto Langhe Rosso Nebbiolo$47.00
White Wine Bottles
- Cave de Lugny Blanc de Blanc Cremant$39.00
- CVNE Cava$42.00
- Domaines François Lurton Fumées Blanches Sauvignon Blanc$41.00
- Dr. Loosen Gray Slate Riesling$38.00
- Drylands Sauvignon Blanc$47.00
- Foris Pinot Blanc$46.00
- Hill Family Sauvignon Blanc$49.00
- J Vineyard Estate Pinot Gris$33.00
- Nicolas Feuillatte Gastro Champagne$75.00
- Robert Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc$42.00
- Smith Madrone Riesling$68.00
- Stonewood Moscato$27.00
- Stonewood Moscato$39.00
- Tenuta Aurea Trivento Sparkling$38.00
- Terlato Pinot Grigio$71.00
- Villa Wolf Pinot Pinot Gris$38.00
- Weingut Setzer Gruner Veltliner$38.00
- Zingara Pinot Grigio$47.00
- Banshee Chardonnay$39.00
- Bieler Pere Et Fils "Sabine" Provence Rose$30.00
- Chalone Chardonnay$49.00
- Diora La Splendeur du Soleil Chardonnay$51.00
- Dry Creek Vineyards Chenin Blanc$40.00
- Fluers de Prairie Rhone Rose$33.00
- Francois Lurton Rose$43.00
- Frescobaldi Pomino Chardonnay Blend$64.00
- Gerard Bertrand Cotes de Roses Chardonnay$58.00
- Hahn Chardonnay$34.00
- Harvey & Harriet Chardonnay Blend$47.00
- L'Ecole No. 41 Semillon$47.00
- La Scolca Gavi$60.00
- The Crusher Chardonnay$50.00
Ooh de Lally Location and Ordering Hours
(402) 698-8333
Closed • Opens Friday at 4PM