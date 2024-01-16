Oohh's & Aahh's - Glebe Road 1033 W Glebe Road
Dinner - Weekend
Appetizers
- Shrimp & Lump Crab Fritters, 3$15.95
- Shrimp & Lump Crab Fritters, 5$21.95
- Wings (6pc)$10.95
Lightly breaded, served with your choice of Chef O's signature sauce: BBQ | Buffalo | Lemon Pepper | Teriyaki
- Wings (8pc)$13.95
Lightly breaded, served with your choice of Chef O's signature sauce: BBQ | Buffalo | Lemon Pepper | Teriyaki
- Wings (10pc)$15.95
Lightly breaded, served with your choice of Chef O's signature sauce: BBQ | Buffalo | Lemon Pepper | Teriyaki
- Wings (20pc)$31.95
Lightly breaded, served with your choice of Chef O's signature sauce: BBQ | Buffalo | Lemon Pepper | Teriyak
- Shrimp - 6$10.45
Served fried, grilled or blackened with a side of cocktail sauce or your choice of our famous signature sauces
- Shrimp - 10$16.45
Served fried, grilled or blackened with a side of cocktail sauce or your choice of our famous signature sauces
Dinner Entrees
- New! Two Meat Entree$35.95
- Turkey Chops$17.95
- Catfish & Grits$20.95
Fried, grilled or blackened catfish over home-style grits, with our signature gravy, grilled peppers & onions, topped with shredded cheese
- Shrimp & Grits$20.95
Fried, grilled or blackened shrimp over home-style grits, with our signature gravy, grilled peppers & onions, topped with shredded cheese
- Fried Chicken Leg Quarter$15.95
Lightly breaded, served with your choice of Chef O's signature sauce: BBQ | Buffalo | Lemon Pepper | Teriyaki
- Whiting, 3$17.95
A soul food staple! Served fried, grilled or blackened
- Catfish, 2$21.95
Fried, Grilled or Blackened
- Chicken Wings, 10$20.95
Our famous golden brown wings (lightly breaded)
- Chicken Wings, 8$18.45
Our famous golden brown wings (lightly breaded)
- Shrimp, 10$20.45
Fried, Grilled or Blackened
- Salmon$22.95
Fillet fresh daily, marinated & glazed in Chef O's sweet and tangy teriyaki sauce
- Beef Short Ribs$24.00
Slow-braised, fall-off-the-bone tender
- Chicken Breast, 2$20.95
Two boneless skinless double chicken breasts served fried, grilled, or blackened
- Baked Chicken Leg Quarter$14.95
- Beef Meatloaf$15.95
Topped with our signature gravy, grilled peppers & onions
- Turkey Wings, 2$17.45
Tender, home-style wings baked to perfection
- Veggie Platter, 3 Sides$11.45
Your choice of three signature sides: Fresh Cabbage, Fresh Collard Greens, Fresh Green Beans, Yams, Grits, Yellow Rice w/ Gravy, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Mac & Cheese, Potato Salad
- Chicken & Waffles$19.95
The ultimate combo! Two Panko breaded juicy boneless chicken thighs or six crispy chicken wings, crispy Belgian waffle, maple syrup & butter.
Sides
- 4 Cheese Mac & Cheese, Medium$6.45
- 4 Cheese Mac & Cheese, Large$7.45
- Collard Greens, Medium$6.45
- Collard Greens, Large$7.45
- Whipped Yams, Medium$5.45
- Whipped Yams, Large$6.45
- Potato Salad, Medium$5.95
- Potato Salad, Large$6.95
- Cabbage, Medium$4.95
- Cabbage, Large$5.95
- Green Beans, Medium$4.95
- Green Beans, Large$5.95
- Mashed Potatoes, Medium$4.95
With or without gravy
- Mashed Potatoes , Large$5.95
With or without gravy
- Creamy Grits, Medium$4.95
- Creamy Grits, Large$5.95
- Yellow Rice, Medium$4.95
With or without gravy
- Yellow Rice, Large$5.95
With or without gravy
- Fries$5.45
- Corn Bread$1.95
- Shrimp and Crab Mac & Cheese$18.95
- Waffle$7.45
Desserts
Meat Only
- Fried Chicken Leg Quarter - NO SIDE$11.45
- Whiting - NO SIDE$13.45
- Catfish - NO SIDE$17.95
- Chicken Wings (8pc) - NO SIDE$13.95
- Shrimp (10pc) - NO SIDE$16.45
- Salmon - NO SIDE$18.95
- Baked Chicken Leg Quarter - NO SIDE$10.95
- Chicken Breast, 2 - NO SIDE$16.95
- Turkey Wings (2pc) - NO SIDE$12.95
- Beef Meatloaf - NO SIDE$11.45
- Beef Short Ribs - NO SIDE$20.95
- Turkey Chop - NO SIDE$12.95
Drinks
- Pepsi, 20 oz$2.95
The bold, refreshing, robust cola
- Schweppes Ginger Ale, 20 oz$2.95
A refreshing carbonated beverage with bold, ginger flavor and lively bubbles
- Orange Crush, 20 oz$2.95
The original orange soda
- Mountain Dew, 20 oz$2.95
Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.
- Diet Pepsi, 20 oz$2.95
A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories
- Pure Leaf Extra Sweet Iced Tea, 18.5 oz$3.45
Brewed using freshly picked tea leaves and sweetened with real sugar so every sip is as sweet as the last.
- Pure Leaf Lemon Iced Tea, 18.5 oz$3.45
The deliciously tart flavor of lemon is the perfect companion for freshly brewed tea.
- Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea, 18.5 oz$3.45
- Saratoga, 12 oz$3.95
Made to speak to Gen Z, this crisp, refreshing formula with bite offers up a delicious, caffeine-free escape that’s also available with zero sugar
Oohh's & Aahh's Catering
Catering Entrees
- Crispy Chicken Wings Half Pan, 45 Party Wings$80.00
- Crispy Chicken Wings, Full Pan, 85 Party Wings$150.00
- Teriyaki Salmon Half Pan, 6 Filets$120.00
- Teriyaki Salmon Full Pan, 12 Filets$230.00
- Catfish Half Pan, 12 Filets$115.00
- Catfish Full Pan, 24 Filets$225.00
- Whiting Half Pan, 18 Filets$70.00
- Whiting Full Pan, 36 Filets$125.00
- Turkey Wings Half Pan, 6 Jumbo Wings$65.00
- Turkey Wings Full Pan, 12 Jumbo Wings$125.00
- Large Shrimp Half Pan, 60 Shrimp$90.00
- Large Shrimp Full Pan, 120 Shrimp$175.00
- Beef Short Ribs Half Pan, 18 Rib Cuts$150.00
- Beef Short Ribs Full Pan, 36 Rib Cuts$290.00
- Baked Chicken Leg Quarters Half Pan, 8 Pieces$55.00
- Baked Chicken Leg Quarters Full Pan, 14 Pieces$105.00
- Fried Chicken Leg Quarters Half Pan, 8 Pieces$60.00
- Fried Chicken Leg Quarters Full Pan, 14 Pieces$110.00
Catering Sides
- Cabbage Full Pan$85.00
- Cabbage Half Pan$55.00
- Cabbage Quarter Pan$35.00
- Collard Green Quarter Pan$40.00
- Collard Greens Full Pan$90.00
- Collard Greens Half Pan$60.00
- Crab & Shrimp Four Cheese Ma & Cheese Quarter Pan$90.00
- Creamy Grits Full Pan$60.00
- Creamy Grits Half Pan$40.00
- Creamy Grits Quarter Pan$20.00
- Four Cheese Mac & Cheese Full Pan$90.00
- Four Cheese Mac & Cheese Half Pan$60.00
- Four Cheese Mac & Cheese Quarter Pan$40.00
- Green Beans Full Pan$85.00
- Green Beans Half Pan$55.00
- Green Beans Quarter Pan$35.00
- Mashed Potatoes Full Pan$90.00
- Mashed Potatoes Half Pan$60.00
- Mashed Potatoes Quarter Pan$40.00
- Potato Salad Full Pan$90.00
- Potato Salad Half Pan$60.00
- Potato Salad Quarter Pan$40.00
- Whipped Yams Full Pan$90.00
- Whipped Yams Half Pan$60.00
- Whipped Yams Quarter Pan$40.00
- Yellow Rice Full Pan$60.00
- Yellow Rice Half Pan$40.00
- Yellow Rice Quarter Pan$20.00
Catering Desserts
Catering Sauces & Accompaniments
- Corn Bread Full Pan$35.00
- BBQ Sauce 8 oz$5.00
- BBQ Sauce 12 oz$10.00
- Bleu Cheese 8 oz$4.00
- Bleu Cheese 12 oz$8.00
- Buffalo Sauce 8 oz$5.00
- Buffalo Sauce 12 oz$10.00
- Cocktail Sauce 8 oz$4.00
- Cocktail Sauce 12 oz$8.00
- Gravy 8 oz$5.00
- Gravy 12 oz$10.00
- Hot Sauce 8 oz$4.00
- Hot Sauce 12 oz$8.00
- Lemon Pepper Sauce 8 oz$5.00
- Lemon Pepper Sauce 12 oz$10.00
- Ranch Dressing 8 oz$4.00
- Ranch Dressing 12 oz$8.00
- Remoulade Sauce 8 oz$5.00
- Remoulade Sauce 12 oz$10.00
- Tartar Sauce 8 oz$5.00
- Tartar Sauce 12 oz$10.00
- Teriyaki Sauce 8 oz$5.00
- Teriyaki Sauce 12 oz$10.00
- Onions & Peppers 8 oz$4.00
- Onions & Peppers 12 oz$8.00