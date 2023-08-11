Oola Bowls at Rockvale Rockvale
Bowls
Oola Bowl
Organic Açaí Base, Peanut Butter, Grandmas Granola, Strawberries, Banana's, Blueberries, Coconut Flakes, Chia Seeds, Honey
Pro Bowl
Organic Açaí Base, Pacoca, Strawberries, Bananas, and Hemp Seed
What The Flax?
Organic Açaí Base, Grandma's Granola, Blueberries, Pineapple, and Flax Seeds
Holy Cacao!
Organic Açaí Base, Almond Dust, Bananas, Cacao Nibs, and Honey
Pitaya Bowl
Organic Pitaya base, Paçoca or Granola, Strawberries, Bananas, Pineapple, and Coconut Flakes
Create Your Own Açaí Bowl
Start with our Organic Açaí base and add up to 5 free toppings!
Create Your Own Pitaya Bowl
Start with our Organic Pitaya (aka dragon fruit) base and add up to 5 free toppings!
Smoothies
Popeye Smoothie
Spinach, Bananas, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, and Vegan Vanilla Protein Powder
Legend-Berry Smoothie
Açaí, Blueberries, Strawberries, Almond Milk, “Strawberry Sam” Rijuice
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Strawberries, Bananas, and “Strawberry Sam” Rijuice
Tropicoola
Pitaya, Pineapple, Strawberries, Orange You Glad Rijuice
Coffee
Hot Coffee by Whiff Roasters
Freshly Brewed with beans from Whiff Coffee Roasters, Jamaican Me Crazy: Vanilla, Kahlua and Caramel, Mombasa: Medium-bold Intensity, winey, sweet candy fruit notes, body & spice
Oolay
Hot or cold drip coffee with frothed foam Flavor options: Mocha, French Vanilla, Caramel, Hazelnut
Caramel Cascade
Hot or cold drip coffee with caramel frothed foam and caramel drizzle
Cold Brew by Whiff Roasters
Freshly Brewed with beans from Whiff Coffee Roasters, Jamaican Me Crazy: Vanilla, Kahlua and Caramel, Mombasa: Medium-bold Intensity, winey, sweet candy fruit notes, body & spice
Bulk Items
The Oola At Home Kit
Kit includes: 1/2 Gallon of Açaí or Pitaya, 12oz Peanut Butter, 16oz Strawberries, 16oz Blueberries, Bunch of Bananas, 16oz Granola, 16oz Paçoca, 8oz Coconut.
Almond Butter
Bring home our delicious house-made almond butter to make your own bowls at home! Made with just almonds and salt!
Almond Dust
Choose a small or large sized container of our house-made Almond Dust!
Açaí
Stock up on our organic açaí to make your own bowl from the comfort of your own home
Pitaya
Stock up on our Organic Pitaya (Dragon Fruit) to make your own bowl from the comfort of your own home.
Peanut Butter
Bring home the delicious peanut butter to make your own bowls
Paçoca
Take home our house-made sweet and salty peanut mixture to add to your own bowls or even to just have in the pantry!
Oola's Famous Grandma's Granola
Our famous Grandma's Granola - Made fresh in-house each week!
Coconut
Unsweetened Coconut flakes give your bowls an extra delicious taste!
Vegan Grandmas Granola
Our famous Grandma's Granola made with Agave instead of honey!
Grab N Go
PB Chip Oola Bites
The perfect snack pack of 4 bites for those who are on the go and need something quick
Peanut Butter Oola Bites
The perfect snack pack of 4 bites for those who are on the go and need something quick
Nutella Oola Bites
The perfect snack pack of 4 bites for those who are on the go and need something quick
Combo Oola Bites
The perfect snack pack of 4 bites (2 PB & 2 Nutella) for those who need a quick snack on go
Water
Iced Tea
Featured/Seasonal Items
Vibin' Island
Organic Pitaya Base, Honey, Paçoca, Pineapple, Kiwi, Toasted Coconut
Ootella
Organic Açaî Base, Nutella, Almond Dust, Bananas, Strawberries, and Cacao Nibs
Nitro Cold Brew
Infused with nitrogen for a creamy, velvety finish!
Nitro Tea
Add a flavor shot of mango, peach, or raspberry!
Nitro Lemonade
Add a flavor shot of mango, peach, or raspberry!