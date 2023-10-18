Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant - 83rd St 33 E 83rd St
Appetizers
5 Delicious Southern Fried Tomatoes served with Guacamole, Salsa and lemon Wedges
6 Honey Style Party Wings dipped in Hennessy Cognac Sauce
Served with Pita Chips
3 Cornbread Cups topped with Homestyle Pot Roast and Garlic Butter Mashed Potatoes
Entrees served with 2 sides and cornbread
3pc of delicious Catfish Fillets
Baked Chicken with Bar-b-que Sauce
Well-seasoned baked chicken smothered in a savory gravy sauce.
Tender, infused with Flavor, fried to perfection!
2 Juicy Pork Chops Fried or Smothered Served over a bed of rice
Cajun inspired fried catfish (spicy) which definitely brings the heat!
Simply grilled catfish seasoned to perfection.
Caribbean inspired and well-seasoned jerked catfish.
6 oz Lobster Tail Served with Lemon Butter Sauce
Grilled salmon seasoned to perfection.
12 golden succulently fried shrimp.
12 Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp
Four Lollipop Lamb Chops
Slow roasted Pot Roast with Glazed Carrots
Infused with flavor and soul, slow-cooked beef short ribs.
Caribbean Flavor with a Hint of Spice
Entree Only- no sides
Grilled or Fried Shrimp Served over Creamy Grits topped with Cheese, Bacon and Scallions
8 Jumbo Fried Shrimp Served in a Gravy Sauce topped with Scallions
Oooh Wee Famous Burgers
Ala carte sides
Desserts
Red Velvet Cake with Vanilla Shake and toppings