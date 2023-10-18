Appetizers

Cereal Bowls
$6.00
Fried Green Tomatoes (5pc) - Plain
$10.99

5 Delicious Southern Fried Tomatoes served with Guacamole, Salsa and lemon Wedges

Fried Green Tomatoes (5pc) - Cajun
$10.99
Hennessy Wings 8pc
$9.99

6 Honey Style Party Wings dipped in Hennessy Cognac Sauce

Wings - Plain
$9.99
Pot Roast Spinach Dip
$15.99

Served with Pita Chips

Fried Catfish & Spaghetti Cupcake
$5.99
Pot Roast Cupcake
$5.99

3 Cornbread Cups topped with Homestyle Pot Roast and Garlic Butter Mashed Potatoes

Red Beans & Rice with Smoked Turkey Cupcake
$5.99

Salads

Grilled Salmon Salad
$18.99
Shrimp Salad
$17.99
Chicken Salad
$15.99
Salad No Meat
$9.99

Entrees served with 2 sides and cornbread

Baked Chicken
$17.99

3pc of delicious Catfish Fillets

Bar-b-que Baked Chicken
$17.99

Baked Chicken with Bar-b-que Sauce

Bar-b-que Chicken Tips
$18.99
Jerked Chicken Tips
$18.99
Hennessy Wings (12pc)
$21.99
Smothered Chicken
$17.99

Well-seasoned baked chicken smothered in a savory gravy sauce.

BBQ rib tips
$18.99
Fried Lobster Tail
$27.99
Fried Pork Chops
$17.99

Tender, infused with Flavor, fried to perfection!

Smothered Baked Pork Chops
$17.99

2 Juicy Pork Chops Fried or Smothered Served over a bed of rice

Smothered Fried Pork Chops
$17.99
Cajun Fried Catfish
$21.99

Cajun inspired fried catfish (spicy) which definitely brings the heat!

Fried Catfish
$21.99
Grilled Catfish
$21.99

Simply grilled catfish seasoned to perfection.

Jerked Catfish
$21.99

Caribbean inspired and well-seasoned jerked catfish.

Grilled Lobster Tail
$27.99

6 oz Lobster Tail Served with Lemon Butter Sauce

The Perfect Salmon
$26.99

Grilled salmon seasoned to perfection.

Fried Shrimp
$24.99

12 golden succulently fried shrimp.

Grilled Shrimp
$24.99

12 Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp

Lamb Chops
$30.99Out of stock

Four Lollipop Lamb Chops

Mark's Famous Pot Roast
$21.99

Slow roasted Pot Roast with Glazed Carrots

Slow-cooked Beef Short Ribs
$22.99

Infused with flavor and soul, slow-cooked beef short ribs.

Soulful Inspired Oxtails
$27.99

Caribbean Flavor with a Hint of Spice

Smoked Turkey Leg
$17.99Out of stock
Veggie Platter (3 Sides)
$15.99

Entree Only- no sides

Baked Chicken
$10.99
Bar-b-que Chicken Tips
$8.49
Jerk Chicken Tips
$8.49
Hennessy Wings (12pc)
$11.99
Catfish
$10.99
Cajun Fried Catfish
$10.99
Catfish N' Grits
$20.99
Cajun Catfish N' Grits
$20.99
Southern Shrimp 'N Grits
$20.99

Grilled or Fried Shrimp Served over Creamy Grits topped with Cheese, Bacon and Scallions

Fried Pork Chops
$8.99
Smothered Baked Pork Chops
$8.99
Smothered Fried Pork Chops
$8.99
Fried Shrimp 12pc
$12.99
Grilled Shrimp 12pc
$12.99
Smothered Shrimp 'N Rice
$20.99

8 Jumbo Fried Shrimp Served in a Gravy Sauce topped with Scallions

Lamb Chops
$15.99Out of stock
Lobster Tail
$13.99
Oxtails
$13.99
Oxtails 'N Grits
$21.99
Mark's Famous Pot Roast
$10.99
Pot Roast 'N Grits
$20.99
Salmon only
$13.99

Oooh Wee Famous Burgers

All Burgers come on a lightly toasted bun and served with fresh cut fries.
Beef Augus Burger
$13.95
Salmon Burger
$15.95
Turkey Burger
$12.95
Veggie Burger
$12.95

Ala carte sides

Black Eye Peas
$6.00Out of stock
Cornbread 3pc
$1.99
Creole Corn
$6.00Out of stock
Dip
$7.00Out of stock
Dressing
$6.00
Dressing with Gravy
Fries
$6.00
Greens (with smoked turkey)
$6.00Out of stock
Grits
$8.99
Loaded grits
$7.50
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
$7.50
Loaded Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
$8.50
Mac 'N Cheese
$6.00
Mashed Potatoes
$6.00
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
$6.00
Rice (plain)
$6.00Out of stock
Rice W/ Gravy
$6.00Out of stock
Side salad
$6.00
Spaghetti
$6.00Out of stock
String Beans (No Meat)
$6.00
Yams
$6.00

Desserts

Peach Cobbler
$7.00
Caramel Cake
$7.00
Butter Cookies
$5.50

Red Velvet Cake with Vanilla Shake and toppings

Cupcake
$5.00Out of stock
Small Strawberry Bp
$4.00Out of stock
Strawberry Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Large Strawberry Bp
$8.00Out of stock
Coconut Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Double Chocolate Cake
$7.00
Small BP
$4.00Out of stock
LG BP
$8.00
Turtle Cake
$7.00
Taffy Grapes
$7.00
Pound Cake
$7.00
Obama Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Red Velvet Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Rainbow Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Vanilla Cream Cheese Cake
$7.00

Beverages

Sprite
$1.50
Tea Tower
$25.00

Condiments

Garlic Parmasean Sauce
$1.50
Hennessey Sauce
$1.50
Jerk Sauce
$1.50
Gravy
$1.50
French Salad Dressing
$1.50
Ranch Salad Dressing
$1.50
Hot Sauce - Dine-In Only
Hot Sauce - Carry Out
$1.50
Ketchup - Dine-In Only
Ketchup - Carry Out
$1.50