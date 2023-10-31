Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant - Burnham #1 2208 State St
Appetizers
3 Cornbread Cups topped with Homestyle Pot Roast and Garlic Butter Mashed Potatoes
5 Delicious Southern Fried Tomatoes served with Guacamole, Salsa and lemon Wedges
Entrees served with 2 sides and cornbread
4 Lollipop Lamb Chops Grilled or Jerked
12 Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp in your choice of Hennessy or Garlic Parmesan Sauce
6 oz Lobster Tail Served with Lemon Butter Sauce
Cajun inspired fried catfish (spicy) which definitely brings the heat!
Tender, infused with Flavor and Baked or Fried to Perfection
12 Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp tossed in your choice of Hennessy or Garlic Parmesan Sauce
Slow roasted Pot Roast with Glazed Carrots
Infused with flavor and soul, slow-cooked beef short ribs
2 Juicy Pork Chops Fried or Smothered Served over a bed of rice
Caribbean Flavor with a Hint of Spice
Entree Only- no sides
Meat only
Meat Only
Fish Only
Lobster Tail Only
Grilled or Fried Shrimp Served over Creamy Grits topped with Cheese, Bacon and Scallions
Meat Only
8 Jumbo Fried Shrimp Served in a Gravy Sauce topped with Scallions
Oooh Wee Famous Burgers & Sandwiches
Ala carte sides
Desserts
Red Velvet Cake with Vanilla Shake and toppings