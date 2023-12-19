OOPS ALL VEGAN 4409 N State St
Food
Salads
- Oops House Salad$9.00
Green leaf, tomatoes, red onions, Cheddar, cucumbers, and sweet pickles
- Grilled Chik'n Salad$15.00
Chicken, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, onion crispy, Cheddar cheese, cucumbers, and sweet pickles
- Crispy Chik'n Salad$15.00
Chickn, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, onion crispy, Cheddar cheese, cucumbers, and sweet pickles
Nachos
- Walnut Meat$13.00
Tortilla chips, rotes tomatoes, black beans, cashew cheese sauce, salsa, and jalapeños
- Beyond Crumbles$13.00
Tortilla chips, rotes tomatoes, black beans, cashew cheese sauce, salsa, and jalapeños
- BBQ Jackfruit Nachos$13.00
Tortillas, jackfruit, sweet heat BBQ, cilantro, black beans, and cashew cheese sauce
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Single Oops$11.50
House patty or beyond patty, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, mustard, and cheese
- Double Oops$13.50
House patty or beyond patty, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, mustard, and cheese
- Triple Oops$15.50
House patty or beyond patty, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, mustard, and cheese
- BBB Burger$11.50
House patty or beyond patty, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, mustard, BBQ sauce, onion ring, bacon, and cheese
- Jamaican Jerk Burger$11.50
Mayo, red onions, Cheddar cheese, pineapple, jerk sauce, cilantro, and arugula
- Philly Cheesesteak$13.00
Beyond crumbles, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, onions, and tricolored peppers
- Oops Texas Melt$13.00
2 house patties or beyond meat patties, caramelized onion cheeze
Chicken Sandwiches
- Buffalo Chik'n Sandwich$11.50
Mayo, coleslaw, pickles, and buffalo sauce
- BBQ Bacon Ranch$12.00
Bacon, onion crisp, ranch, lettuce, tomato, and BBQ sauce
- Classic Chik'n Sandwich$11.50
Mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
- Sweet Heat Chik'n$10.00
Sweet heat sauce, mayo, lettuce, and pickles
- Chik'n Philly$13.00
Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, onions, and tricolored peppers
Bowls
- Teriyaki Bowl$13.00
Brown rice, quinoa, broccoli, carrots, chicken strips, and teriyaki sauce
- Protein Bowl$13.00
Avocado, chickpeas, cucumbers, tofu, soy sauce, tahini, and fresh arugula
- Burrito Bowl$13.00
Chopped green leaf, brown rice, lentils walnut taco meat, black beans, corn, guacamole, fresh cilantro, and handful of tortillas