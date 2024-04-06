Opa! Mezze Grill
OPA
Appetizer
- OPA Fries$7.50
Our seasoned hand cut fries topped with crumbled feta and our house dressing.
- Tyropitakia$8.75
Feta cheese and herbs wrapped in phyllo pastry.
- Spanakopita$8.75
Spinach, feta cheese and herbs wrapped in phyllo pastry.
- Keftedakia$12.75
Ground lamb meatballs infused with herbs stuffed with feta flame grilled and served on a bed of Tzatziki.
- Saganaki$10.75
Pan fried Kefalograviera cheese ignited by a shot of ouzo table side! Served with pita.
- Baked Greek Feta$12.75
Roasted feta cheese with green and red peppers, onions, tomatoes & evoo. Served with pita.
- Shrimp saganaki$13.75
- Calamari$13.75
- Grilled Octopus$14.50
- Greek Feta & Olives$8.75
- Zucchini Fritters$10.50
- Falafel Mezze$10.50
- Dolmadakia$12.50
- Mezze Sampler$16.75
Dips
Salads
Off The Grill
- OPA! Gyro$11.75
- Chicago gyro$12.00
- Chicken Souvlaki$12.00
- Pork Souvlaki$11.75
- Lamb Burger$13.25
- OPA! Burger$11.25
- Falafel$10.50
- Veggie Pita$10.75
- Chicken Skewer$7.50
- Pork Skewer$6.50
- Chicken Skewer and Fries$10.75
- Chicken Skewer and Rice$10.75
- Pork Skewer and Fries$10.75
- Pork Skewer and Rice$10.75
- Chicago Gyro meat only$6.50
- Opa Gyro meat only$6.50
Main Course
- Lamb Kapama$23.75
- Pastitsio$19.75
- Moussaka$21.75
- Spanakopita Dinner$20.50
- OPA! Chicken$19.75
- Brizola Hirini$21.75
- Bronzini$27.50
- Santorini Shrimp$22.25
- Athenian Chicken$22.25
- Lamb Chops$25.00
- Grilled Greek Salmon$22.75
- Chicken Kabob$22.75
- Lamb Kabob$24.00
- Beef Kabob$22.75
- Shrimp & Artichoke Makaronia$21.50
- O.M.G. Sampler$27.25
- OPA! Kabob sampler$28.75
- Santorini Seafood sampler$26.75
Kids
Sides
