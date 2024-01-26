Opal Restaurant & Bar 1325 State Street
Dinner Menu
Starters
- Mixed Gourmet Greens$12.95
Campari tomatoes, toasted pinenuts, herb vinaigrette
- Butter Lettuce Gorgonzola$13.95
Shaved red onions, herb vinaigrette
- Opal Classic Caesar$13.95
Fresh grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, garlic herb croutons
- Beets and Pear Salad$14.95
On baby arugula and watercress, with candied pecans, gorgonzola, and our honey balsamic vinaigrette
- Eggplant Portobello Mushroom$16.95
Mixed greens, goat cheese-pesto crostini, and cilantro infused extra virgin olive oil
- Bay Scallop Spinach Salad$18.95
Toasted pinenuts, fresh Parmigiano-Reggiano, baby spinach, and roasted garlic dressing
- Portobello Mushroom App$14.95
Truffle oil, balsamic reduction, truffle butter aioli
- Asian Glazed Flash Fried Calamari$17.95
Arugula and watercress, almonds, crispy Asian noodles
- Black Pepper Crusted Ahi$17.95
Amazuki salad, crispy wontons, wasabi cream
- Salmon Soft Tacos$18.95
Warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded red and green cabbage, onion strings
- Duck Confit Ravioli App$16.95
Toasted hazelnuts, sun-dried cherries, sage brown butter sauce
- Pan Seared Crab Cake$18.95
Tender wild red deepsea crabmeat cake, sesame beurre blanc, wasabi cream, fresh mango salsa, crispy potato strings
- Shredded Phyllo Wrapped Prawns$17.95
Coconut curry dipping sauce, napa cabbage, mandarins, toasted almonds, julienne vegetables, sesame vinaigrette
- Sea Scallop AngelHair App$23.95
Angel hair pasta, watercress, avocado, roasted red pepper vinaigrette
- Soup Of The Day$10.95
Pizzas From Our Wood Burning Oven
- Shrimp Pizza$20.95
Pesto, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, fresh grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
- Smoked Chicken Pizza$19.95
Smoked mozzarella and a chipotle glaze, tomatoes, shaved red onions, and fresh cilantro
- Prosciutto & Goat Cheese Pizza$20.95
Pesto, tomatoes, garlic spinach, shaved red onions, and smoked mozzarella
- Wild Mushroom Pizza$18.95
Pesto, goat cheese, smoked mozzarella, caramelized onions, red tomato, arugula, watercress, truffle sea salt
- Duck Confit Pizza$20.95
Pesto, caramelized onion, grilled pear, tomato, Gorgonzola, and smoked mozzarella
Pasta, Meats, Other Entrees
- Vegetable Napoleon$19.95
Gorgonzola potato cake, wild mushrooms, grilled portobello mushroom, grilled eggplant, sauteed garlic spinach, grilled polenta, roasted red peppers, roasted tomato sauce, fresh grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
- Chicken Scallopini Sal$19.95
On baby arugula and watercress, with avocado, tomatoes, and herb vinaigrette (entree size)
- Chicken Chipotle Penne Pasta$20.95
Caramelized onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, sweet basil, and fresh grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
- Chicken Picatta Penne Pasta$20.95
Lemon beurre blanc with cream, tomatoes, garlic, capers, cilantro, and Parmigano-Reggiano
- Basil Fettuccine & Shrimp$20.95
Pesto, tomatoes, fire roasted red peppers, and smoked mozzarella cream sauce
- Filet Angel Hair Pasta$28.95
Extra virgin olive oil, tomatoes, wild mushrooms, roasted garlic, basil, fresh herbs and fresh grated Parmesan
- Wild Mushroom Risotto$20.95
Fresh asparagus, artichokes, toasted walnuts, freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cream and truffle oil
- Pasilla Chile Filet Mignon$39.95+
Whipped truffle butter yukon potatoes, smoked mozzarella, pesto stuffed grilled pasilla chile, roasted garlic, and wild mushroom zinfandel sauce
- Herb Grilled Filet Mignon$39.95+
Whipped truffle butter Yukon potatoes, fresh seasonal végetables, port wine Marsala wild mushroom cream sauce
- 14 Oz Ribeye Steak$49.95
Tuscan white beans, garlic herb butter, and fresh seasonal vegetables
- Grilled Chicken Marsala$23.95
Sauteed wild mushrooms, herb risotto, seasonal vegetables, and tomato Marsala cream sauce
- Honey Glazed Duck Breast$33.95
Butternut squash risotto, baby roasted root vegetables, and port wine demi glace
- Opal's Paella$30.95
Bay scallops, mussels, shrimp, chicken, chorizo, sausage, saffron rice, tomatoes, cilantro, and Anaheim chiles in a garlic herb broth
- Australian Lamb Chops$45.95
Sauteed garlic spinach, whipped potatoes, rosemary sweet onion zinfandel sauce
- Flat Iron Steak$35.95
Fresh Seafood Entrees
- Warm Seafood Salad$21.95
Fresh baby spinach, gourmet greens sauteed shrimp, salmon, bay scallops, campari tomatoes, fresh cilantro, and roasted garlic dressing
- Lemon Grass Thai Salmon Filet$33.95
Thai curry sauce, sauteed julienne vegetables, caramelized apple, and orange basmati rice
- Chilean Seabass$43.95
Blackened, mild jalapeño cilantro cream sauce, fresh herb risotto, seasonal vegetables, and roasted com wild mushroom salsa
- Alaskan Halibut Special$40.95
Signature Desserts
Other Apps
- Ahi App Spec$18.95
- Brie$15.95
- Bruschetta$15.95
- Caprese Salad$15.95
- Crab Salad$18.95
- Empanadas$13.95
- Enchilada Wild Mushroom$15.95
- Fritters$15.95
- Goat Cheese$15.95
- Kid's Pasta$12.95
- Kid's Pizza$12.95
- Pork Belly$16.95
- Quesadilla Chicken$16.95
- Quesadilla Shrimp$16.95
- Shrimp Salad$16.95
- Soup Chilled$10.95
- Taquitos Chicken$16.95
- Taquitos Duck$17.95
Other Entrees
