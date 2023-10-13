Food

For the Table

Charcuterie and Cheese Board

$32.00

Charcuterie meats, rotating cheese, house pimento cheese, preserves, pickles, and crostini

Bread

$10.00

Whipped butter, sea salt, and seasonal preserves

Cauliflower

$14.00

Wood-fire grilled cauliflower, citrus supremes, fennel pollen, salsa Brava, feta, and marcona almonds

Broccoli

$16.00

Wood-fire grilled broccoli, halloumi, beets, everything bagel spice, orange, and beet miso vinaigrette

Baja Shrimp

$18.00

Aguachile, green mango, jicama, cilantro, cucumber, heirloom tomato, and lime

Toast

$12.00

Wood-fire grilled bread, cherry goat's cheese, honey, biquinho peppers, and micro greens

Market Salad

$10.00

Extra Crostini

$1.50

Dinner

Steak

$36.00

Wood-fire grilled prime flat iron, watercress, pickled onion, opal steak sauce, confit potatoes, fresh horseradish

Duck

$32.00

Koji dry-aged duck breast, dirty wheat berry hominy, preserved cherry, cane syrup gastrique, brussels sprouts

Fish

$32.00

Wood-fire grilled trout, squash, Marcona almonds, fennel, lemon, and tomato

Burger

$25.00

Wood-fire grilled custom-blended beef, Dijonnaise, pickle, onion jam, bone marrow blue cheese butter, brioche bun, and confit potatoes

Chicken

$30.00

Green goddess chicken, cornbread, romesco sauce, and mushrooms

Steak for 2

$125.00

Wood-fire grilled dry-aged bone-in prime ribeye, watercress, pickled onion, opal steak sauce, confit potatoes, and fresh horseradish

Dessert

Chocolate Tart

$10.00

Dark chocolate, almond crust, whipped cream, sea salt, and preserves

Crème Caramel

$10.00

Bar

Wine

Orsola Gavi GL

$12.00

Pinot Grigio, Pinot Project GL

$10.00

Selbach Reisling GL

$11.00

Stoneleigh Sauv Blanc GL

$12.00

White Blend, Chateau La Galante GL

$11.00

Viognier, Jean Luc Columbo GL

$13.00

Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay GL

$14.00

Ashes and Diamonds Sauv Blanc, BTL

$110.00

BioKult Gruner Veltliner BTL

$40.00

Blindfold Chardonnay Blend BTL

$60.00

Burgans Albarino BTL

$42.00

Cakebread Chardonnay BTL

$75.00

Chateau De Galante Bordeaux Blanc BTL

$45.00

Coeur Du Mond Rose BTL

$45.00

Field Recordings Chenin Blanc BTL

$50.00

Hunky Dory "The Tangle" Blend BTL

$40.00

I Lauri Julia Chardonnay BTL

$30.00

Jean Luc Columbo Viognier BTL

$53.00

Jordan Chardonnay BTL

$66.00

Louis Jadot Pouilly-Fuisse BTL

$80.00

Love You Bunches Orange Blend BTL

$62.00

Myburgh Bros. Chenin Blanc BTL

$30.00

Novellum Chardonnay BTL

$34.00

Orsala Gavi BTL

$49.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio BTL

$54.00

Schloss Vallrads Riesling BTL

$80.00

Seilbach Incline Reisling BTL

$45.00

Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay BTL

$57.00

Stoneleigh Sauvingnon Blanc BTL

$49.00

Thomas-Labaille Sauv Blanc BTL

$70.00

Chateau Las Jonqueyres, Bordeaux Blend GL

$12.00

Raeburn Cab GL

$15.00

Zorzal Malbec GL

$10.00

Locations I Red Blend GL

$11.00

Pinot Noir, Pinot Project GL

$10.00

Red Blend, Dom De Couron GL

$12.00

Red Blend, Quilt GL

$13.00

Super Tuscan, Poggio Al Tufo GL

$14.00

Tempranillo, Marques de Caceres GL

$11.00

Pinot Noir, Boyer-De Bar BTL

$60.00

Pinot Noir, Elouan BTL

$74.00

Pinot Noir, Meiomi BTL

$50.00

Gamay, Barton & Guestier BTL

$50.00

Gamay, KeKe BTL

$64.00

Blend, Dom. Frederic Brouca BTL

$46.00

Blend, Chateau Lassegue BTL

$100.00

Malbec, Legarde Guarda BTL

$66.00

Malbec, Clos De Gamot BTL

$60.00

Grenache, Carignan, Aixala Alcait DeStrankis BTL

$56.00

Agiorgitiko, Markou BTL

$40.00

Primativo, Altemura BTL

$30.00

Sangiovese, Merlot, Villa Puccini BTL

$39.00

Montepulciano, Mascciarelli BTL

$38.00

Montepulciano, Nevio BTL

$54.00

Sangiovese, Colli Sensi BTL

$56.00

Nebiolo, Barbera, Field Recordings. BTL

$56.00

Nebbiolo, Mauro Molino BTL

$98.00

Nebiolo, Viette BTL

$70.00

Brunello, Casanova di Neri BTL

$180.00

Merlot, Corvina, Gran Passione BTL

$30.00

Merlot, L'Ecole BTL

$66.00

Merlot, Duckhorn BTL

$120.00

Cab Franc, Malbec, AMAUTA BTL

$44.00

Red Blend, Whitehall Lane BTL

$70.00

Red Blend, The Prisoner BTL

$95.00

Red Blend, Papilon BTL

$130.00

Red Blend, Machete BTL

$124.00

Zinfandel, Saldo BTL

$56.00

Blend, Justin "Isocolies" BTL

$137.00

Syrah, Stolpman "Crunchy, Roastie" BTL

$60.00

Syrah, Tobin "Rock n Roll" BTL

$54.00

Cab, Shiraz, Penfolds 389 BTL

$146.00

Blend, Ashes and Diampnds BTL

$204.00

Cabernet, Doau BTL

$46.00

Cabernet, Long Meadow Ranch BTL

$105.00

Cabernet, Groth BTL

$168.00

Cabernet, Silver Oak BTL

$194.00

Zinfandel, Storybook BTL

$140.00

Pinot Noir, Bella Glos "Clark & Telephone" BTL

$141.00

Chateauneuf-du-Pape, Dom. Juliette Avril BTL

$97.00

Cabernet, Caymus BTL

$161.00

Cotes-de-Rhone, Domaine de Couron BTL

$49.00

Negramaro, Locations I BTL

$45.00

Malbec, Zorzal BTL

$41.00

Red Blend, Quilt BTL

$53.00

Tempranillo, Marques de Cacares BTL

$45.00

Super Tuscan, Poggio Al Tufo BTL

$57.00

Cabernet, Raeburn BTL

$61.00

Red Blend, Chateau Las Jonqueyres BTL

$49.00

Rose Coeur Du Mond GL

$11.00

AIX BTL

$44.00

Coeur Du Monde BTL

$45.00

Prosecco, Col Dorato GL

$10.00

Sparkling Rose, Aqua Pazza GL

$12.00

Jean-Charles "Blanc de Blancs" BTL

$60.00

Laurent Perrier Cuvee BTL

$210.00

Champ Paul Laurent BTL

$80.00

Vueve Cliqout BTL

$150.00

Col Dorato BTL

$41.00

Aqua Pazza Sparkling Rose BTL

$49.00

Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque BTL

$475.00

Caymus Cab GL

$40.00

Chateauneuf, Dom Juliette Avril GL

$24.00

Red blend, Justin Isosceles GL

$34.00

Bella Glos "Clark & Telephone" Pinot Noir GL

$20.00

Caymus Taster

$5.00

Com Juliette Avril Taster

$5.00

Justin "Isoscoles" Taster

$5.00

Bella Glas "Clark & Telephone" Taster

$5.00

After Dinner

Ruby Port, Penfolds

$8.00

10yr. Tawny, Kopke

$10.00

Sauternes, Chateau Lamourette

$12.00

Cocktails

Opalescent

$12.00

Mule

$12.00

Bound for Gold

$14.00

Smoked Embargo

$15.00

Redux

$14.00

Pain Don't Hurt

$14.00

Nepali 75

$12.00

Roof Top Blossom

$12.00

Morgan's Margarita

$12.00

Chili Chili Bang Bang

$12.00

Negroni Riff

$15.00

Opal Filthy Martini

$15.00

Slushes

$12.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Ameratto Sour

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Liquor

1792 Single Barrel

$15.00

1792 Small Batch

$12.00

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$15.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$25.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$14.00

Blanton's

$22.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$18.00

E.H. Taylor Straight Rye

$25.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof 12yr

$20.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$12.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$15.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$13.00

Henry McKenna 10yr BIB

$16.00

Hidden Barn

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jefferson's Ocean Rich's Barrel Pick

$25.00

Knob Creek 9yr

$14.00

Lawrenceburg 10x10 Rye

$25.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon

$10.00

Maker's Mark Last Call Private Pick

$18.00

Michter's Bourbon

$16.00

Michter's Rye

$16.00

New Riff Bourbon

$14.00

New Riff Rye

$15.00

OKI Rye

$18.00

Old Carter American Whiskey 1 oz

$25.00

Old Forester 1910

$20.00

Old Forester 86

$8.00

Old Forester Birthday 1 0z

$30.00

Old Forester Rye

$8.00

Old Forester Signature

$8.00

Pappy Van Winkle 12yr "Lot B" 1 oz

$35.00

Pappy Van Winkle 15yr 1 oz

$75.00

Penelope Cask Strength Rose

$18.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Rock Hill Farms

$25.00

Sazarac Rye

$12.00

Stagg Jr.

$25.00

Weller 12

$25.00

Weller CYPB

$30.00

Weller Full Proof

$25.00

Weller Special Reserve

$10.00

Wenzel Wheated

$20.00

William Heaven Hill 15yr 1 oz

$30.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$20.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Fireball

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Redbreast 12yr

$20.00

Dewar's White Label

$10.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$18.00

Balvenie 12yr

$25.00

Mortlach 15yr

$25.00

Johniie Walker Blue 1oz

$30.00

Wheatley

$8.00

Tito's

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Clase Azul Repasado 1oz

$25.00

Corazon Anejo

$12.00

Corazon Blanco

$8.00

Corazon Reposado

$10.00

Maestro Dobel Anejo

$15.00

Patron

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$8.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

New Riff Kentucky Wild Gin

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Cane Run

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Parrot Bay

$9.00

Plantation 5yr

$10.00

Plantation Pineapple

$10.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Villon

$10.00

Courvoisier

$15.00

Hennessy Privilege 1oz

$18.00

Beer

O-Pils

$8.00

O-Pale

$8.00

FatHeads Bumbleberry

$8.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Abita Amber

$7.00

Ace Joker

$7.00

Crooked Stave Sour Rose

$8.00

Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue

$8.00

Weihenstephener Hefe

$8.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Aged Milk Stout

$10.00

Lounge

Wine

Orsola Gavi GL

$12.00

Pinot Grigio, Pinot Project GL

$10.00

Selbach Reisling GL

$11.00

Stoneleigh Sauv Blanc GL

$12.00

White Blend, Chateau La Galante GL

$11.00

Viognier, Jean Luc Columbo GL

$13.00

Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay GL

$14.00

BioKult Gruner Veltliner BTL

$40.00

Thomas-Labaille Sauv Blanc BTL

$70.00

Ashes and Diamonds Sauv Blanc, BTL

$110.00

Hunky Dory "The Tangle" Blend BTL

$40.00

Myburgh Bros. Chenin Blanc BTL

$30.00

Love You Bunches Orange Blend BTL

$62.00

Schloss Vallrads Riesling BTL

$80.00

Burgans Albarino BTL

$42.00

Louis Jadot Pouilly-Fuisse BTL

$80.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio BTL

$54.00

Pinot Noir, Maggy Hawk BTL

$116.00

Field Recordings Chenin Blanc BTL

$50.00

I Lauri Julia Chardonnay BTL

$30.00

Novellum Chardonnay BTL

$34.00

Jordan Chardonnay BTL

$66.00

Blindfold Chardonnay Blend BTL

$60.00

Cakebread Chardonnay BTL

$75.00

Orsala Gavi BTL

$49.00

Seilbach Incline Reisling BTL

$45.00

Stoneleigh Sauvingnon Blanc BTL

$49.00

Chateau De Galante Bordeaux Blanc BTL

$45.00

Jean Luc Columbo Viognier BTL

$53.00

Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay BTL

$57.00

Coeur Du Mond Rose BTL

$45.00

Chateau Las Jonqueyres, Bordeaux Blend GL

$12.00

Caymus Cab GL

$40.00

Raeburn Cab GL

$15.00

Chateauneuf, Dom Juliette Avril GL

$24.00

Zorzal Malbec GL

$10.00

Locations I Red Blend GL

$11.00

Bella Glos "Clark & Telephone" Pinot Noir GL

$20.00

Pinot Noir, Pinot Project GL

$10.00

Red Blend, Dom De Couron GL

$12.00

Red blend, Justin Isosceles GL

$34.00

Red Blend, Quilt GL

$13.00

Super Tuscan, Poggio Al Tufo GL

$14.00

Tempranillo, Marques de Caceres GL

$11.00

Pinot Noir, Boyer-De Bar BTL

$60.00

Pinot Noir, Elouan BTL

$74.00

Pinot Noir, Meiomi BTL

$50.00

Gamay, Barton & Guestier BTL

$50.00

Gamay, KeKe BTL

$64.00

Blend, Dom. Frederic Brouca BTL

$46.00

Blend, Chateau Lassegue BTL

$100.00

Malbec, Legarde Guarda BTL

$66.00

Malbec, Clos De Gamot BTL

$60.00

Grenache, Carignan, Aixala Alcait DeStrankis BTL

$56.00

Agiorgitiko, Markou BTL

$40.00

Primativo, Altemura BTL

$30.00

Sangiovese, Merlot, Villa Puccini BTL

$39.00

Montepulciano, Mascciarelli BTL

$38.00

Montepulciano, Nevio BTL

$54.00

Sangiovese, Colli Sensi BTL

$56.00

Nebiolo, Barbera, Field Recordings. BTL

$56.00

Nebbiolo, Mauro Molino BTL

$98.00

Nebiolo, Viette BTL

$70.00

Brunello, Casanova di Neri BTL

$180.00

Merlot, Corvina, Gran Passione BTL

$30.00

Merlot, L'Ecole BTL

$66.00

Merlot, Duckhorn BTL

$120.00

Cab Franc, Malbec, AMAUTA BTL

$44.00

Red Blend, Whitehall Lane BTL

$70.00

Red Blend, The Prisoner BTL

$95.00

Red Blend, Papilon BTL

$130.00

Red Blend, Machete BTL

$124.00

Zinfandel, Saldo BTL

$56.00

Blend, Justin "Isocolies" BTL

$137.00

Syrah, Stolpman "Crunchy, Roastie" BTL

$60.00

Syrah, Tobin "Rock n Roll" BTL

$54.00

Cab, Shiraz, Penfolds 389 BTL

$146.00

Blend, Ashes and Diampnds BTL

$204.00

Cabernet, Doau BTL

$46.00

Cabernet, Long Meadow Ranch BTL

$105.00

Cabernet, Groth BTL

$168.00

Cabernet, Silver Oak BTL

$194.00

Zinfandel, Storybook BTL

$140.00

Pinot Noir, Bella Glos "Clark & Telephone" BTL

$141.00

Chateauneuf-du-Pape, Dom. Juliette Avril BTL

$97.00

Cabernet, Caymus BTL

$161.00

Cotes-de-Rhone, Domaine de Couron BTL

$49.00

Negramaro, Locations I BTL

$45.00

Malbec, Zorzal BTL

$41.00

Red Blend, Quilt BTL

$53.00

Tempranillo, Marques de Cacares BTL

$45.00

Super Tuscan, Poggio Al Tufo BTL

$57.00

Cabernet, Raeburn BTL

$61.00

Red Blend, Chateau Las Jonqueyres BTL

$49.00

Rose Coeur Du Mond GL

$11.00

AIX BTL

$44.00

Coeur Du Monde BTL

$45.00

Prosecco, Col Dorato GL

$10.00

Sparkling Rose, Aqua Pazza GL

$12.00

Jean-Charles "Blanc de Blancs" BTL

$60.00

Laurent Perrier Cuvee BTL

$210.00

Champ Paul Laurent BTL

$80.00

Vueve Cliqout BTL

$150.00

Col Dorato BTL

$41.00

Aqua Pazza Sparkling Rose BTL

$49.00

Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque BTL

$475.00

Caymus Cab GL

$40.00

Chateauneuf, Dom Juliette Avril GL

$24.00

Red blend, Justin Isosceles GL

$34.00

Bella Glos "Clark & Telephone" Pinot Noir GL

$20.00

Caymus Taster

$5.00

Com Juliette Avril Taster

$5.00

Justin "Isoscoles" Taster

$5.00

Bella Glas "Clark & Telephone" Taster

$5.00

After Dinner

Ruby Port, Penfolds

$8.00

10yr. Tawny, Kopke

$10.00

Sauternes, Chateau Lamourette

$12.00

Cocktails

Opalescent

$12.00

Mule

$12.00

Bound for Gold

$14.00

Smoked Embargo

$15.00

Redux

$14.00

Pain Don't Hurt

$14.00

Nepali 75

$12.00

Roof Top Blossom

$12.00

Morgan's Margarita

$12.00

Chili Chili Bang Bang

$12.00

Negroni Riff

$15.00

Opal Filthy Martini

$15.00

Slushes

$12.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Ameratto Sour

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Liquor

1792 Single Barrel

$15.00

1792 Small Batch

$12.00

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$15.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$25.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$14.00

Blanton's

$22.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$18.00

E.H. Taylor Straight Rye

$25.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof 12yr

$20.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$12.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$15.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$13.00

Henry McKenna 10yr BIB

$16.00

Hidden Barn

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jefferson's Ocean Rich's Barrel Pick

$25.00

Knob Creek 9yr

$14.00

Lawrenceburg 10x10 Rye

$25.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon

$10.00

Maker's Mark Last Call Private Pick

$18.00

Michter's Bourbon

$16.00

Michter's Rye

$16.00

New Riff Bourbon

$14.00

New Riff Rye

$15.00

OKI Rye

$18.00

Old Carter American Whiskey 1 oz

$25.00

Old Forester 1910

$20.00

Old Forester 86

$8.00

Old Forester Birthday 1 0z

$30.00

Old Forester Rye

$8.00

Old Forester Signature

$8.00

Pappy Van Winkle 12yr "Lot B" 1 oz

$35.00

Pappy Van Winkle 15yr 1 oz

$75.00

Penelope Cask Strength Rose

$18.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Rock Hill Farms

$25.00

Sazarac Rye

$12.00

Stagg Jr.

$25.00

Weller 12

$25.00

Weller CYPB

$30.00

Weller Full Proof

$25.00

Weller Special Reserve

$10.00

Wenzel Wheated

$20.00

William Heaven Hill 15yr 1 oz

$30.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$20.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Fireball

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Redbreast 12yr

$20.00

Dewar's White Label

$10.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$18.00

Balvenie 12yr

$25.00

Mortlach 15yr

$25.00

Wheatley

$8.00

Tito's

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Corazon Blanco

$8.00

Corazon Reposado

$10.00

Corazon Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Maestro Dobel Anejo

$15.00

Patron

$15.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$8.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

New Riff Kentucky Wild Gin

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Cane Run

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Parrot Bay

$9.00

Plantation 5yr

$10.00

Plantation Pineapple

$10.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Beer

O-Pils

$8.00

O-Pale

$8.00

FatHeads Bumbleberry

$8.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Abita Amber

$7.00

Ace Joker

$7.00

Crooked Stave Sour Rose

$8.00

Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue

$8.00

Weihenstephener Hefe

$8.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Aged Milk Stout

$10.00

Lounge Food

Charcuterie and Cheese Board

$32.00

Charcuterie meats, rotating cheese, house pimento cheese, preserves, pickles, and crostini

Bread

$10.00

Whipped butter, sea salt, and seasonal preserves

Cauliflower

$14.00

Wood-fire grilled cauliflower, citrus supremes, fennel pollen, salsa Brava, feta, and marcona almonds

Broccoli

$16.00

Wood-fire grilled broccoli, halloumi, beets, everything bagel spice, orange, and beet miso vinaigrette

Baja Shrimp

$18.00

Aguachile, green mango, jicama, cilantro, cucumber, heirloom tomato, and lime

Toast

$12.00

Wood-fire grilled bread, cherry goat's cheese, honey, biquinho peppers, and micro greens

Market Salad

$10.00

NA Beverages

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Gluten Free Menu

For the Table

Charcuterie and Cheese Board

$32.00

Bread

$10.00

Cauliflower

$14.00

Broccoli

$16.00

Baja Shrimp

$18.00

Market Salad

$10.00

Dinner

Flat Iron

$36.00

Trout

$32.00

Burger

$25.00

Chicken

$30.00

Steak for 2

$125.00

Dessert

Chocolate Tart

$10.00

Creme Caramel

$10.00

Dairy Free Menu

For the Table

Bread

$10.00

Cauliflower

$14.00

Broccoli

$16.00

Baja Shrimp

$18.00

Market Salad

$10.00

Dinner

Flat Iron

$36.00

Duck

$32.00

Trout

$32.00

Burger

$25.00

Steak for 2

$125.00

Dessert

Chocolate Tart

$10.00

Nut Free Menu

For the Table

Charcuterie and Cheese Board

$32.00

Bread

$10.00

Cauliflower

$14.00

Broccoli

$16.00

Baja Shrimp

$18.00

Toast

$12.00

Market Salad

$10.00

Dinner

Flat Iron

$36.00

Duck

$32.00

Trout

$32.00

Burger

$25.00

Chicken

$30.00

Steak for 2

$125.00

Dessert

Creme Caramel

$10.00

Vegetarian Menu

For the Table

Cheese Board

$18.00

Bread

$10.00

Cauliflower

$14.00

Broccoli

$16.00

Toast

$12.00

Market Salad

$10.00

Dinner

Beyond Burger

$25.00

Dessert

Chocolate Tart

$10.00

Creme Caramel

$10.00

Kid's Menu

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00