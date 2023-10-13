Opal Rooftop 535 Madison Ave floor 7
Food
For the Table
Charcuterie and Cheese Board
Charcuterie meats, rotating cheese, house pimento cheese, preserves, pickles, and crostini
Bread
Whipped butter, sea salt, and seasonal preserves
Cauliflower
Wood-fire grilled cauliflower, citrus supremes, fennel pollen, salsa Brava, feta, and marcona almonds
Broccoli
Wood-fire grilled broccoli, halloumi, beets, everything bagel spice, orange, and beet miso vinaigrette
Baja Shrimp
Aguachile, green mango, jicama, cilantro, cucumber, heirloom tomato, and lime
Toast
Wood-fire grilled bread, cherry goat's cheese, honey, biquinho peppers, and micro greens
Market Salad
Extra Crostini
Dinner
Steak
Wood-fire grilled prime flat iron, watercress, pickled onion, opal steak sauce, confit potatoes, fresh horseradish
Duck
Koji dry-aged duck breast, dirty wheat berry hominy, preserved cherry, cane syrup gastrique, brussels sprouts
Fish
Wood-fire grilled trout, squash, Marcona almonds, fennel, lemon, and tomato
Burger
Wood-fire grilled custom-blended beef, Dijonnaise, pickle, onion jam, bone marrow blue cheese butter, brioche bun, and confit potatoes
Chicken
Green goddess chicken, cornbread, romesco sauce, and mushrooms
Steak for 2
Wood-fire grilled dry-aged bone-in prime ribeye, watercress, pickled onion, opal steak sauce, confit potatoes, and fresh horseradish
Dessert
Bar
Wine
Orsola Gavi GL
Pinot Grigio, Pinot Project GL
Selbach Reisling GL
Stoneleigh Sauv Blanc GL
White Blend, Chateau La Galante GL
Viognier, Jean Luc Columbo GL
Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay GL
Ashes and Diamonds Sauv Blanc, BTL
BioKult Gruner Veltliner BTL
Blindfold Chardonnay Blend BTL
Burgans Albarino BTL
Cakebread Chardonnay BTL
Chateau De Galante Bordeaux Blanc BTL
Coeur Du Mond Rose BTL
Field Recordings Chenin Blanc BTL
Hunky Dory "The Tangle" Blend BTL
I Lauri Julia Chardonnay BTL
Jean Luc Columbo Viognier BTL
Jordan Chardonnay BTL
Louis Jadot Pouilly-Fuisse BTL
Love You Bunches Orange Blend BTL
Myburgh Bros. Chenin Blanc BTL
Novellum Chardonnay BTL
Orsala Gavi BTL
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio BTL
Schloss Vallrads Riesling BTL
Seilbach Incline Reisling BTL
Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay BTL
Stoneleigh Sauvingnon Blanc BTL
Thomas-Labaille Sauv Blanc BTL
Chateau Las Jonqueyres, Bordeaux Blend GL
Raeburn Cab GL
Zorzal Malbec GL
Locations I Red Blend GL
Pinot Noir, Pinot Project GL
Red Blend, Dom De Couron GL
Red Blend, Quilt GL
Super Tuscan, Poggio Al Tufo GL
Tempranillo, Marques de Caceres GL
Pinot Noir, Boyer-De Bar BTL
Pinot Noir, Elouan BTL
Pinot Noir, Meiomi BTL
Gamay, Barton & Guestier BTL
Gamay, KeKe BTL
Blend, Dom. Frederic Brouca BTL
Blend, Chateau Lassegue BTL
Malbec, Legarde Guarda BTL
Malbec, Clos De Gamot BTL
Grenache, Carignan, Aixala Alcait DeStrankis BTL
Agiorgitiko, Markou BTL
Primativo, Altemura BTL
Sangiovese, Merlot, Villa Puccini BTL
Montepulciano, Mascciarelli BTL
Montepulciano, Nevio BTL
Sangiovese, Colli Sensi BTL
Nebiolo, Barbera, Field Recordings. BTL
Nebbiolo, Mauro Molino BTL
Nebiolo, Viette BTL
Brunello, Casanova di Neri BTL
Merlot, Corvina, Gran Passione BTL
Merlot, L'Ecole BTL
Merlot, Duckhorn BTL
Cab Franc, Malbec, AMAUTA BTL
Red Blend, Whitehall Lane BTL
Red Blend, The Prisoner BTL
Red Blend, Papilon BTL
Red Blend, Machete BTL
Zinfandel, Saldo BTL
Blend, Justin "Isocolies" BTL
Syrah, Stolpman "Crunchy, Roastie" BTL
Syrah, Tobin "Rock n Roll" BTL
Cab, Shiraz, Penfolds 389 BTL
Blend, Ashes and Diampnds BTL
Cabernet, Doau BTL
Cabernet, Long Meadow Ranch BTL
Cabernet, Groth BTL
Cabernet, Silver Oak BTL
Zinfandel, Storybook BTL
Pinot Noir, Bella Glos "Clark & Telephone" BTL
Chateauneuf-du-Pape, Dom. Juliette Avril BTL
Cabernet, Caymus BTL
Cotes-de-Rhone, Domaine de Couron BTL
Negramaro, Locations I BTL
Malbec, Zorzal BTL
Red Blend, Quilt BTL
Tempranillo, Marques de Cacares BTL
Super Tuscan, Poggio Al Tufo BTL
Cabernet, Raeburn BTL
Red Blend, Chateau Las Jonqueyres BTL
Rose Coeur Du Mond GL
AIX BTL
Coeur Du Monde BTL
Prosecco, Col Dorato GL
Sparkling Rose, Aqua Pazza GL
Jean-Charles "Blanc de Blancs" BTL
Laurent Perrier Cuvee BTL
Champ Paul Laurent BTL
Vueve Cliqout BTL
Col Dorato BTL
Aqua Pazza Sparkling Rose BTL
Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque BTL
Caymus Cab GL
Chateauneuf, Dom Juliette Avril GL
Red blend, Justin Isosceles GL
Bella Glos "Clark & Telephone" Pinot Noir GL
Caymus Taster
Com Juliette Avril Taster
Justin "Isoscoles" Taster
Bella Glas "Clark & Telephone" Taster
Cocktails
Opalescent
Mule
Bound for Gold
Smoked Embargo
Redux
Pain Don't Hurt
Nepali 75
Roof Top Blossom
Morgan's Margarita
Chili Chili Bang Bang
Negroni Riff
Opal Filthy Martini
Slushes
Old Fashion
Espresso Martini
Ameratto Sour
Martini
Liquor
1792 Single Barrel
1792 Small Batch
Angel's Envy Bourbon
Angel's Envy Rye
Basil Hayden Bourbon
Blanton's
Buffalo Trace
E.H. Taylor Small Batch
E.H. Taylor Straight Rye
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof 12yr
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Four Roses Single Barrel
Four Roses Small Batch
Four Roses Small Batch Select
Henry McKenna 10yr BIB
Hidden Barn
Jack Daniels
Jefferson's Ocean Rich's Barrel Pick
Knob Creek 9yr
Lawrenceburg 10x10 Rye
Maker's Mark Bourbon
Maker's Mark Last Call Private Pick
Michter's Bourbon
Michter's Rye
New Riff Bourbon
New Riff Rye
OKI Rye
Old Carter American Whiskey 1 oz
Old Forester 1910
Old Forester 86
Old Forester Birthday 1 0z
Old Forester Rye
Old Forester Signature
Pappy Van Winkle 12yr "Lot B" 1 oz
Pappy Van Winkle 15yr 1 oz
Penelope Cask Strength Rose
Rittenhouse Rye
Rock Hill Farms
Sazarac Rye
Stagg Jr.
Weller 12
Weller CYPB
Weller Full Proof
Weller Special Reserve
Wenzel Wheated
William Heaven Hill 15yr 1 oz
Woodford Double Oaked
Woodford Reserve
Crown Royal
Fireball
Jameson
Johnnie Walker Black
Redbreast 12yr
Dewar's White Label
Glenlivet 12yr
Balvenie 12yr
Mortlach 15yr
Johniie Walker Blue 1oz
Wheatley
Tito's
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Casamigos Reposado
Clase Azul Repasado 1oz
Corazon Anejo
Corazon Blanco
Corazon Reposado
Maestro Dobel Anejo
Patron
Don Julio Blanco
New Amsterdam Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Tanqueray
New Riff Kentucky Wild Gin
Hendricks
Cane Run
Captain Morgan
Parrot Bay
Plantation 5yr
Plantation Pineapple
Disaronno
Bailey's
Grand Marnier
Villon
Courvoisier
Hennessy Privilege 1oz
Beer
Lounge
