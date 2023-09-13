OraLee’s
Salad
Avocado & Tomato Cucumber Salad
Chef Salad
Romaine, Turkey, Ham, Cheddar, Swiss, Tomato, Cucumber, and Boiled Egg. Ranch Dressing
Antipasto Salad
Mixed Greens, Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Mozzarella, Tomato, Onion, Olives. Oil & Vinegar
Caeser Salad
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan. Caesar Dressing
House Salad
Iceburg Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, and Cucumber with Italian Dressing
Capree Salad
Mixed Greens, Diced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarela with Balsamic Vinaigrette
50 Yard Hoagie
50 yd Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Lettuce, Onions, Capicola, Tomato, Provolone with Italian Dressing
50 yd Roast Beef
Roast Beef, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Creamy Horseradish Sauce
50 yd Turkey Bacon Avocado
Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, Avocado, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
50 yd Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato with Ranch Dressing
50 yd Meatball
Simmered Meatball, Marinara, Melted Mozzarella
50 yd Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar, Lettuce, and Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing
50 yd Philly Steak
Steak, Peppers, Onions, Melted Provolone and American Cheese
50 yd Barbeque Brisket
50 yd Tuna Salad
50 yd Chicken Salad
50 yd Turkey
50 yd Ham
Chicken Parm
100 Yard Hoagie
