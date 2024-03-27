Oranges Pancake House
Breakfast Menu
Orange's 2 x 4
Eggs
Benedicts
- Florentine Benedict$13.99
Two poached eggs, spinach, tomatoes, and English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
- Fiesta Benedict$14.99
Two poached eggs, chorizo, avocado, cilantro, and English muffin with chipotle hollaindaíse sauce
- The Classic Benedict$14.99
Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, and toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
- Southern Benedict$14.99
Two poached eggs, sausage patties, and biscuit topped with sausage gravy
- Skirt Steak Benedict$20.99
Two poached eggs, spinach, onions, chives, mushrooms, and toasted marble rye topped with hollandaise sauce and balsamic glaze
- Avocado Salmon Benedict$18.99
Spinach, chives, potato bread, and avocado topped with hollandaise sauce
- Poblano Benedict$14.99
Two poached, chorizo, poblano pepper, cilantro, and English muffin with chipotle hollandaise sauce
House Favorites
- Chilaquiles$13.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with green, red or mole sauce, eggs, queso fresco and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans
- Burrito$13.99
Chorizo, green and red pepper, onion, tomato, mozzarella cheese and hash browns
- Croissant$13.99
With scrambled eggs, American cheese and your choice of sausage patties or ham
- Moon Over Miami$13.99
Sourdough bread, ham, scrambled eggs, American cheese and white American cheese
- Montecristo$13.99
French toast, ham, turkey and Swiss cheese
- Southern Style$14.99
One biscuit and gravy, three eggs with your choice of. Sausage or bacon or ham off-the-bone
- Corned Beef Hash$15.99
Cooked with onions, red pepper, green peppers, and diced potatoes. With your choice of eggs any style and hash browns
- Chicken Tenders$15.99
6 pieces. Honey mustard or BBQ sauce
Omelets
- Cheese Omelet$12.50
- Ham Omelet$14.99
Topped with Cheddar cheese
- Bacon Omelet$14.99
Topped with Cheddar cheese
- Denver Omelet$15.50
Ham, onions, green pepper and Cheddar cheese
- Meat Lovers Omelet$16.99
Ham, bacon, sausage and Cheddar cheese
- Orange's Omelet$16.99
Sausage, ham off-the-bone, onions, mushrooms, red and green peppers and Cheddar cheese
- Farmers Omelet$16.99
Sausage, green pepper, onions, sausage gravy and Cheddar cheese
- Mexican Omelet$15.99
Chorizo, jalapeño pepper, onions, tomato and mozzarella cheese
- Greek Omelet$15.99
Fresh spinach, tomato, and feta cheese
- Hawaiian Omelet$15.99
Ham, red pepper, pineapple and mozzarella cheese
- Veggie Omelet$15.99
Mushrooms, onion, green pepper, spinach, tomato and Swiss cheese
Cazuela Bowls
- Oranges Bowls$16.99
Sausage, ham off-the-bone, onions, mushrooms, red and green peppers and cheddar cheese
- Skirt Steak Bowls$20.50
Onions, red and green peppers, mushrooms, tomato and mozzarella cheese
- Meat Lovers Bowls$16.99
Ham, bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese
- Mexican Bowls$15.99
Chorizo, jalapeño peppers, onions, tomato and mozzarella cheese
- Farmers Bowls$16.99
Sausage, green peppers, onions, gravy and Cheddar cheese
- Chicken Fajita Bowls$17.99
Onions, green and red peppers, tomato, avocado, sour cream and pepper Jack cheese
- Greek Bowls$15.99
Fresh spinach, tomato and feta cheese
- Hawaiian Bowls$15.99
Ham, red pepper, pineapple & mozzarella cheese
- Veggie Bowls$15.99
Mushrooms, onions, green pepper, spinach, tomato and Swiss cheese
- Corned Hash Bowls$17.50
Onions, red pepper, green peppers, diced potatoes and Swiss cheese
Healthy Start
- Plain Oatmeal$7.50
- Oatmeal with Fruit$9.50
Includes pecans and raisins. Fruit choices: berries or banana
- Greek Yogurt$9.50
With berries and granola
- Avocado Spread$13.99
Wheat bread, two poached eggs, served with fruit or side salad
- Bagel Avocado Salmon$14.99
Chive cream cheese, tomato and red onion. Served with fruit or side salad
- Eggs-Avocado-Salmon$14.99
Wheat bread, sunny-side-up eggs, served with fruit or side salad
- Popeye Omelette$15.99
White eggs, tomato, spinach, avocado and mushrooms. Served with fruit or cottage cheese
- Stuffed Tomato$12.50
Your choice of chicken salad or tuna salad. Served with fruit or cottage cheese
- Stuffed Avocado$12.50
Your choice of chicken salad or tuna salad. Served with fruit or cottage cheese
Crepes-Waffle-Pancake-French Toast
Crepes
- Plain Crepe$10.50
- Nutella Crepe$14.50
- Berry Good Crepe$14.99
Served with strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, kiwi and whipped cream
- Cheese Blintzes Crepe$12.50
Regular. Whipped cream
- Suzette Crepe$14.99
With caramelized sugar and butter sauce, orange juice and orange liqueur
- Signature Crepe$14.99
Orange creme anglaise, orange crud, raspberry sauce and whipped cream
Waffles
- The Classic Waffle$10.50
- Gluten-Free Waffle$12.50
- Healthy Nut Waffle$13.99
Multigrain waffle with banana, walnuts and raisins
- Banana Nut Waffle$14.50
Nut, banana & caramel
- Rainbow Waffle$14.50
Sweet cream, strawberries, orange, pineapple, kiwi and blueberries
- Stuffed Waffle$15.99
Home-made sweet cream, berries, topped with raspberry sauce
- Berry Good Waffle$14.99
Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, kiwi and whipped cream
- Nutella Waffle$14.50
- Cinnamon Apple Waffle$13.99
Cinnamon apple topped with caramel
- Country Style Waffle$13.99
Sausage waffle topped with gravy
- Chicken Waffle$14.99
Served with honey mustard, ranch or barbecue
- Oranges Waffle$14.99
Mascarpone orange fillings, strawberry sauce, berries, granola and whipped cream
- Signature Waffle$14.99
Orange creme anglaise, orange crud, raspberry sauce and whipped cream
Pancakes
- Buttermilk$10.50
- Gluten F Pancake$12.50
- Multi-grain Pancake$13.99
With granola, berries and honey
- Banana Nut Pancake$14.50
Nut, banana & caramel
- Berry Good Pancake$14.99
With strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, kiwi and whipped cream
- Oreo Pancake$13.99
Topped with vanilla glaze
- Red Velvet Pancake$14.50
Topped with vanilla glaze
- Stuffed Pancake$15.99
Home-made sweet cream, berries and topped with raspberry sauce and whipped cream
- Chocolate Chip Pancake$13.50
- Signature Pancake$14.99
Orange creme anglaise, orange crud, raspberry sauce and whipped cream
- Oranges Pancake$14.99
Mascarpone orange fillings, strawberry sauce, berries, granola and whipped cream
French Toast
- The Classic French Toast$10.50
- Oranges French Toast$14.99
Mascarpone orange fillings, strawberry sauce, berries, granola and whipped cream
- Banana Foster French Toast$13.99
With caramel
- Blue Orange French Toast$14.99
Mascarpone orange fillings, raspberry sauce, strawberry sauce and blueberry sauce
- Stuffed French Toast$15.99
Home-made sweet cream, berries, topped with strawberry sauce and whipped cream
- Signature French Toast$14.99
Orange creme anglaise, orange crud, raspberry sauce and whipped cream
- Cinnamon Raisin$13.99
With vanilla glaze
Mods
Sandwiches & Salads Menu
Sandwiches
- Club$14.99
White bread. Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- BLT Club$14.99
White bread. Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Reuben$16.99
Marble rye bread. Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.99
Brioche bun. Lettuce, tomatoes, pickle and onion
- Philly Chicken$17.99
Potato bread. Onion, mushroom, green pepper, mozzarella cheese, sriracha mayo
- Chicken Avocado$17.99
Wheat bread. Grilled chicken, sliced avocado, bacon, spring mix, tomato and sriracha mayo
- Skirt Steak$19.99
Potato bread. Onions, green and red peppers, sriracha mayo and mozzarella cheese
- Turkey Bacon & Grilled Cheese$15.99
Wheat bread. Fresh basil, tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese and avocado
- Super Bird$14.99
Sourdough bread. Turkey, bacon, tomato & white American cheese, ranch dressing on the side
- Grilled Cheese & Ham$14.99
White bread. American cheese and ham
- Grilled Cheese$12.99
White bread. American cheese
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.99
Croissant. Chicken salad (with grapes, celery and onion), lettuce and tomato
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$14.99
Croissant. Lettuce & tomato
Burgers
- The Classic Burger$14.99
- Turkey Burger$16.99
- Cheese Burger$16.99
- Barbecue$17.99
With grilled onion, Cheddar cheese and bacon
- Mushroom Swiss$17.99
- Maple Bacon Burger$18.50
Swiss cheese, bacon graze, hash browns and sunny side up eggs
- Spicy Southwest Hwy$17.50
Turkey burger, avocado, jalapeño pepper jack cheese and southwest ranch
- Patty Melt$17.50
Grilled onions, American cheese on marble rye bread
Salads
- Caesar Salad$14.99
Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons and Parmesan cheese. Dressing: Caesar
- Cobb Salad$14.99
Mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, hard-boiled egg and bacon. Dressings: Italian or ranch
- Southwest Salad$14.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, corn, chicken, black beans, avocado, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese, tortilla chips. Dressing: chipotle-ranch
- Greek Salad$14.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, red onion. Dressing: Greek
- Passion Fruit Salad$14.99
Mixed greens, strawberries, blueberries, orange, caramelized pecans and avocado. Dressing: poppy seeds
- Spinach Salad$14.99
Bacon, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, hard-boiled egg, spinach and cucumber. Dressing: balsamic glaze
Kids Menu & Side Orders
Kids' Menu
- Kid Mickey Mouse$9.50
- Kid Silver Dollar$9.50
- Kid Short Stack$9.50
- Kid Waffles$9.50
- Kid French Toast$9.50
- Kids One Egg$9.50
With two strips of bacon or one sausage links, hash browns your choice of one toast or one pancake
- Kid chicken Tenders$9.50
4 pieces. Served with French fries
- Kid Grilled Cheese$9.50
Served with French fries
Side Orders
- Side One Egg$1.75
Served raw, undercooked, or cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Side Ham Off-the-Bone$5.99
- Side Bacon$5.25
- Side Turkey Bacon$5.25
- Side Sausage$4.99
- Side Patties$4.99
- Side Turkey Sausage$4.99
- Side Toast$2.99
- Side French Fries$3.99
- Sweet Potatoes Fries$4.25
Sweet Potatoe
- Side Hash Browns$4.99
- Side Pancake$5.50
- Side Fruit$4.50
- Side Cup Soup$3.25
- Side Bowl Soup$6.50
- Side Biscuits & Gravy$8.99
- Side Salad$3.95
- Side Cottage Cheese$4.25
- Chiles Toreados$3.00
- Side De Avocado$3.00
- Chorizo$4.50