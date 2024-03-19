Raahi Indian Dhaba Kanata
Street Eats
Dhaba Meals
Tandoori
Curries
- Chicken Curry$19.99
Chicken pieces cooked delicately with blended tomatoes, onions, and spices
- Chicken Tikka Masala$21.50
Tandoor roasted boneless chicken cooked in cream with tomatoes, peppers, onions and spices
- Murg Makhini$21.50
Marinated, roasted chicken pieces cooked with onion, tomatoes, cream and butter (Contains Almonds).
- Goat Rogan Jhosh$22.50
Smokey & tender goat meat cooked in ghee with kashmiri red chillies
- Lamb Korma$21.75
Pieces of lamb cooked delicately with onions, tomatoes and cream
- Amritsari Chole$18.50
Hearty white chickpea curry, a staple of North Indian Dhabas!
- Began Bhartha$18.50
Smokey eggplant cooked with onions and tomatoes
- Daal Fry$17.50
Moong and red lentils cooked with onion, ginger, garlic, and fresh spices
- Dal Makhini$18.50
Rich and creamy black lentils cooked with spices and simmered for over 24 hours
- Malai Kofta$21.50
Potato and paneer balls deep fried and cooked in a creamy tomato based sauce
- Mixed Sabzi$16.95
Vegetables cooked with tomatoes, onions, spices and topped with chopped cilantro
- Paneer Tikka Masala$20.99
Tandoor roasted paneer cooked with tomatoes, peppers, onions, and spices
- Punjab Kadhi$18.50
A spiced yogurt-based curry known for its richness, a Punjabi favourite!
- Sarson Da Saag$19.99
A blend of green mustard leaves, spinach, rapini, and fenugreek leaves cooked with fresh Indian spices
- Shahi Paneer$20.99
Paneer cooked in a creamy almond and tomato-based sauce, lightly flavoured with cardamom
Breads
Drinks
Specials
- Ramadan Meal for 1$24.99
1 Appetizer + Raahi Thali with a choice of 3 curries, naan, biryani, raita, fruit salad, dates, papadam.
- Ramadan Meal for 4$99.90
2 Appetizers + 1 Tandoori Platter + 3 Curries + 3 Naans + 2 Rice
- Ramadan Meal for 6$149.90
3 Appetizers + 2 Tandoori Platter + 4 Curries + 4 Naans + 3 Rice