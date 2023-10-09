Stoney’s Sourdough Pizza Co. 125 W Southway Blvd
Popular Items
2 Small 3-Topping Pizzas $6.99 Each
Get 2 Small 3-Topping Pizzas for just $6.99 each! (Deal only available online. Hand Tossed only. Vegan Toppings extra. Modifiers are extra. Some exclusions apple. Must order 2 pizzas to get this deal.)
Get 2 Small 3-Topping Pizzas for just $6.99 each! (Deal only available online. Hand Tossed only. Vegan Toppings extra. Modifiers are extra. Some exclusions apple. Must order 2 pizzas to get this deal.)
Sourdough Sticks
4 Real Sourdough Breadsticks. Comes with Dipping Sauce.
4 Real Sourdough Breadsticks. Comes with Dipping Sauce.
2 Large 1-Topping Pizzas $8.99 Each
Get 2 Large 1-Topping pizzas for only $8.99 each! (Available online only. Hand tossed only. Vegan toppings extra. Modifiers are extra. Must order 2 pizzas to get this deal.)
Get 2 Large 1-Topping pizzas for only $8.99 each! (Available online only. Hand tossed only. Vegan toppings extra. Modifiers are extra. Must order 2 pizzas to get this deal.)
Lunch Specials
11 AM to 3 PM Daily
1 Small 3-Topping Pizzas For $9.99
Get a small, hand-tossed pizza with up to 3 toppings for just $9.99.
Get a small, hand-tossed pizza with up to 3 toppings for just $9.99.
5 Large 2-Topping Pizzas For $44.99
Great deal for large orders! Get 5 Large (up to 2 topping) pizzas for just $44.99. (Hand-Tossed crust only. Up to 2 toppings only. Modifiers are extra. Vegan toppings extra.)
Great deal for large orders! Get 5 Large (up to 2 topping) pizzas for just $44.99. (Hand-Tossed crust only. Up to 2 toppings only. Modifiers are extra. Vegan toppings extra.)
Menu
Online Deals & Specials
2 Large 1-Topping Pizzas $8.99 Each
Get 2 Large 1-Topping pizzas for only $8.99 each! (Available online only. Hand tossed only. Vegan toppings extra. Modifiers are extra. Must order 2 pizzas to get this deal.)
Get 2 Large 1-Topping pizzas for only $8.99 each! (Available online only. Hand tossed only. Vegan toppings extra. Modifiers are extra. Must order 2 pizzas to get this deal.)
2 Large 2-Topping Pizzas + Garlic Parm Bites or Cinnamon Sugar Bites
Get 2 Large 2-Topping Pizzas + an order of Garlic Parm Bites OR Cinnamon Sugar Bites for only $29.99! (This deal is available online only. Hand Tossed only. Vegan toppings extra. Modifiers are extra. Some exclusions apply.)
Get 2 Large 2-Topping Pizzas + an order of Garlic Parm Bites OR Cinnamon Sugar Bites for only $29.99! (This deal is available online only. Hand Tossed only. Vegan toppings extra. Modifiers are extra. Some exclusions apply.)
2 Small 3-Topping Pizzas $6.99 Each
Get 2 Small 3-Topping Pizzas for just $6.99 each! (Deal only available online. Hand Tossed only. Vegan Toppings extra. Modifiers are extra. Some exclusions apple. Must order 2 pizzas to get this deal.)
Get 2 Small 3-Topping Pizzas for just $6.99 each! (Deal only available online. Hand Tossed only. Vegan Toppings extra. Modifiers are extra. Some exclusions apple. Must order 2 pizzas to get this deal.)
Pizza
LG Build Your Own Pizza
Customize your Toppings, Sauces and more all on a Real Sourdough Crust.
Customize your Toppings, Sauces and more all on a Real Sourdough Crust.
Sm Build Your Own Pizza
Customize your Toppings, Sauces and more all on a Real Sourdough Crust.
Customize your Toppings, Sauces and more all on a Real Sourdough Crust.
Sm Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese Blend with House-Made Marinara Sauce All On Our Sourdough Crust!
Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese Blend with House-Made Marinara Sauce All On Our Sourdough Crust!
Sm Veggie Lovers Pizza
Green Pepper, Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Green Olives
Green Pepper, Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Green Olives
Sm Meat Lovers Pizza
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon
Sm Hawaiian Bbq
BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Ham, Onion, and Pineapple
BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Ham, Onion, and Pineapple
Sm The Supreme Pizza
Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Red Onion, and Black Olives
Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Red Onion, and Black Olives
Sm Stoney's White Pizza
Minced Garlic Oil Sauce topped with a 4-Cheese Blend and Fresh Basil Leaves (No Marinara Sauce)
Minced Garlic Oil Sauce topped with a 4-Cheese Blend and Fresh Basil Leaves (No Marinara Sauce)
Sm Stoney's Classic Cheese Pizza
Minced Garlic Oil Base Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Dollops of Our Signature Red Sauce all on a handmade Sourdough Crust!
Minced Garlic Oil Base Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Dollops of Our Signature Red Sauce all on a handmade Sourdough Crust!
Sm Vegan-ator
Vegan Italian Sausage, Vegan Cheese, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives.
Vegan Italian Sausage, Vegan Cheese, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives.
Sm Chicken - Bacon - Ranch
Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Sauce.
Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Sauce.
Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce Base, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese and Chicken. Topped with a drizzle of Stoney's Signature Ranch. Comes with cup of Ranch dipping sauce (No Nacho Cheese).
Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce Base, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese and Chicken. Topped with a drizzle of Stoney's Signature Ranch. Comes with cup of Ranch dipping sauce (No Nacho Cheese).
Sm Chicken Pesto
Basil - Pine Nut - Romano Pesto, Mozzarella, Provolone & Chicken on a Real Sourdough Crust.
Basil - Pine Nut - Romano Pesto, Mozzarella, Provolone & Chicken on a Real Sourdough Crust.
Sm Pickle - Bacon - Ranch
PBR for short! Ranch Base, Pickles and Bacon. It's kind of a big 'dill!'
PBR for short! Ranch Base, Pickles and Bacon. It's kind of a big 'dill!'
LG Build Your Own Pizza
Customize your Toppings, Sauces and more all on a Real Sourdough Crust.
Customize your Toppings, Sauces and more all on a Real Sourdough Crust.
LG Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese Blend with House-Made Marinara Sauce All On Our Sourdough Crust!
Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese Blend with House-Made Marinara Sauce All On Our Sourdough Crust!
LG Veggie Lovers Pizza
Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olives, Green Olives
Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olives, Green Olives
LG Meat Lovers Pizza
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, and Bacon
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, and Bacon
LG Hawaiian Bbq
BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Ham, Red Onion, and Pineapple
BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Ham, Red Onion, and Pineapple
LG The Supreme Pizza
Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Red Onion, and Black Olives
Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Red Onion, and Black Olives
LG Stoney's White Pizza
Minced Garlic Oil Sauce topped with a 4-Cheese Blend and Fresh Basil Leaves (No Marinara Sauce)
Minced Garlic Oil Sauce topped with a 4-Cheese Blend and Fresh Basil Leaves (No Marinara Sauce)
LG Stoney's Classic Cheese Pizza
Minced Garlic Oil Base Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Dollops of Our Signature Red Sauce all on a handmade Sourdough Crust!
Minced Garlic Oil Base Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Dollops of Our Signature Red Sauce all on a handmade Sourdough Crust!
Lg Vegan-ator
Vegan Italian Sausage, Vegan Cheese, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives.
Vegan Italian Sausage, Vegan Cheese, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives.
LG Chicken - Bacon - Ranch
Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Sauce.
Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Sauce.
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce Base, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese and Chicken. Topped with a drizzle of Stoney's Signature Ranch. Comes with cup of Ranch dipping sauce (No Nacho Cheese).
Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce Base, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese and Chicken. Topped with a drizzle of Stoney's Signature Ranch. Comes with cup of Ranch dipping sauce (No Nacho Cheese).
LG Chicken Pesto
Basil - Pine Nut - Romano Pesto, Mozzarella, Provolone & Chicken on a Real Sourdough Crust.
Basil - Pine Nut - Romano Pesto, Mozzarella, Provolone & Chicken on a Real Sourdough Crust.
LG Pickle - Bacon - Ranch
PBR for short! Ranch Base, Pickles and Bacon. It's kind of a big 'dill!'
PBR for short! Ranch Base, Pickles and Bacon. It's kind of a big 'dill!'
Sides
Sourdough Sticks
4 Real Sourdough Breadsticks. Comes with Dipping Sauce.
4 Real Sourdough Breadsticks. Comes with Dipping Sauce.
Garlic Parm Bites
Bite-Size Sourdough Bites tossed in Garlic Butter & Parmesan Cheese.
Bite-Size Sourdough Bites tossed in Garlic Butter & Parmesan Cheese.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Real Sourdough Flatbread topped with Olive Oil, Minced Garlic and Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese and a Dash of Oregano.
Real Sourdough Flatbread topped with Olive Oil, Minced Garlic and Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese and a Dash of Oregano.
Jalapeño Cheddar Bread
Handmade Sourdough Flatbread topped with Mozzarella, Provolone & Cheddar Cheeses and Jalapeños.
Handmade Sourdough Flatbread topped with Mozzarella, Provolone & Cheddar Cheeses and Jalapeños.
Loaded Garlic Parm Bites
Original Garlic Parm Bites topped with melted Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese and toppings of your choice. Comes with Stoney's Red Sauce dipping cup. (Pictured: Loaded Garlic Parm Bites with bacon.)
Original Garlic Parm Bites topped with melted Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese and toppings of your choice. Comes with Stoney's Red Sauce dipping cup. (Pictured: Loaded Garlic Parm Bites with bacon.)
Sweets
Extras
Vegan Menu
Vegan Pizza
Sm Vegan-ator
Vegan Italian Sausage, Vegan Cheese, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives.
Vegan Italian Sausage, Vegan Cheese, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives.
Lg Vegan-ator
Vegan Italian Sausage, Vegan Cheese, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives.
Vegan Italian Sausage, Vegan Cheese, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives.
Lg Vegan Build Your Own
Sourdough Pizza with Vegan Cheese & Marinara Sauce Base. Customize with any additional topping for an extra charge.
Sourdough Pizza with Vegan Cheese & Marinara Sauce Base. Customize with any additional topping for an extra charge.
Sm Vegan Build Your Own
Sourdough Pizza with Vegan Cheese & Marinara Sauce Base. Customize with any additional topping for an extra charge.
Sourdough Pizza with Vegan Cheese & Marinara Sauce Base. Customize with any additional topping for an extra charge.
Vegan Sourdough Sticks & Garlic Cheese Bread
Vegan Sourdough Sticks
(4) Delicious Sourdough Breadsticks made to order. Comes with Marinara Dipping Sauce.
(4) Delicious Sourdough Breadsticks made to order. Comes with Marinara Dipping Sauce.
Vegan Garlic Cheese Bread
7” Sourdough Loaf cut open and both sides topped with Garlic Oil & Vegan Cheese.
7” Sourdough Loaf cut open and both sides topped with Garlic Oil & Vegan Cheese.