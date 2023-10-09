Popular Items

2 Small 3-Topping Pizzas $6.99 Each

2 Small 3-Topping Pizzas $6.99 Each

Get 2 Small 3-Topping Pizzas for just $6.99 each! (Deal only available online. Hand Tossed only. Vegan Toppings extra. Modifiers are extra. Some exclusions apple. Must order 2 pizzas to get this deal.)

Get 2 Small 3-Topping Pizzas for just $6.99 each! (Deal only available online. Hand Tossed only. Vegan Toppings extra. Modifiers are extra. Some exclusions apple. Must order 2 pizzas to get this deal.)

Sourdough Sticks

Sourdough Sticks

$4.00

4 Real Sourdough Breadsticks. Comes with Dipping Sauce.

4 Real Sourdough Breadsticks. Comes with Dipping Sauce.

2 Large 1-Topping Pizzas $8.99 Each

2 Large 1-Topping Pizzas $8.99 Each

Get 2 Large 1-Topping pizzas for only $8.99 each! (Available online only. Hand tossed only. Vegan toppings extra. Modifiers are extra. Must order 2 pizzas to get this deal.)

Get 2 Large 1-Topping pizzas for only $8.99 each! (Available online only. Hand tossed only. Vegan toppings extra. Modifiers are extra. Must order 2 pizzas to get this deal.)

Lunch Specials

11 AM to 3 PM Daily

1 Small 3-Topping Pizzas For $9.99

1 Small 3-Topping Pizzas For $9.99

$9.99

Get a small, hand-tossed pizza with up to 3 toppings for just $9.99.

Get a small, hand-tossed pizza with up to 3 toppings for just $9.99.

5 Large 2-Topping Pizzas For $44.99

5 Large 2-Topping Pizzas For $44.99

$44.99

Great deal for large orders! Get 5 Large (up to 2 topping) pizzas for just $44.99. (Hand-Tossed crust only. Up to 2 toppings only. Modifiers are extra. Vegan toppings extra.)

Great deal for large orders! Get 5 Large (up to 2 topping) pizzas for just $44.99. (Hand-Tossed crust only. Up to 2 toppings only. Modifiers are extra. Vegan toppings extra.)

Menu

Online Deals & Specials

2 Large 1-Topping Pizzas $8.99 Each

2 Large 1-Topping Pizzas $8.99 Each

Get 2 Large 1-Topping pizzas for only $8.99 each! (Available online only. Hand tossed only. Vegan toppings extra. Modifiers are extra. Must order 2 pizzas to get this deal.)

Get 2 Large 1-Topping pizzas for only $8.99 each! (Available online only. Hand tossed only. Vegan toppings extra. Modifiers are extra. Must order 2 pizzas to get this deal.)

2 Large 2-Topping Pizzas + Garlic Parm Bites or Cinnamon Sugar Bites

2 Large 2-Topping Pizzas + Garlic Parm Bites or Cinnamon Sugar Bites

$29.99

Get 2 Large 2-Topping Pizzas + an order of Garlic Parm Bites OR Cinnamon Sugar Bites for only $29.99! (This deal is available online only. Hand Tossed only. Vegan toppings extra. Modifiers are extra. Some exclusions apply.)

Get 2 Large 2-Topping Pizzas + an order of Garlic Parm Bites OR Cinnamon Sugar Bites for only $29.99! (This deal is available online only. Hand Tossed only. Vegan toppings extra. Modifiers are extra. Some exclusions apply.)

2 Small 3-Topping Pizzas $6.99 Each

2 Small 3-Topping Pizzas $6.99 Each

Get 2 Small 3-Topping Pizzas for just $6.99 each! (Deal only available online. Hand Tossed only. Vegan Toppings extra. Modifiers are extra. Some exclusions apple. Must order 2 pizzas to get this deal.)

Get 2 Small 3-Topping Pizzas for just $6.99 each! (Deal only available online. Hand Tossed only. Vegan Toppings extra. Modifiers are extra. Some exclusions apple. Must order 2 pizzas to get this deal.)

Pizza

LG Build Your Own Pizza

LG Build Your Own Pizza

Customize your Toppings, Sauces and more all on a Real Sourdough Crust.

Customize your Toppings, Sauces and more all on a Real Sourdough Crust.

Sm Build Your Own Pizza

Sm Build Your Own Pizza

Customize your Toppings, Sauces and more all on a Real Sourdough Crust.

Customize your Toppings, Sauces and more all on a Real Sourdough Crust.

Sm Cheese Pizza

Sm Cheese Pizza

Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese Blend with House-Made Marinara Sauce All On Our Sourdough Crust!

Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese Blend with House-Made Marinara Sauce All On Our Sourdough Crust!

Sm Veggie Lovers Pizza

Sm Veggie Lovers Pizza

Green Pepper, Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Green Olives

Green Pepper, Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Green Olives

Sm Meat Lovers Pizza

Sm Meat Lovers Pizza

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon

Sm Hawaiian Bbq

Sm Hawaiian Bbq

BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Ham, Onion, and Pineapple

BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Ham, Onion, and Pineapple

Sm The Supreme Pizza

Sm The Supreme Pizza

Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Red Onion, and Black Olives

Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Red Onion, and Black Olives

Sm Stoney's White Pizza

Sm Stoney's White Pizza

Minced Garlic Oil Sauce topped with a 4-Cheese Blend and Fresh Basil Leaves (No Marinara Sauce)

Minced Garlic Oil Sauce topped with a 4-Cheese Blend and Fresh Basil Leaves (No Marinara Sauce)

Sm Stoney's Classic Cheese Pizza

Sm Stoney's Classic Cheese Pizza

Minced Garlic Oil Base Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Dollops of Our Signature Red Sauce all on a handmade Sourdough Crust!

Minced Garlic Oil Base Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Dollops of Our Signature Red Sauce all on a handmade Sourdough Crust!

Sm Vegan-ator

Sm Vegan-ator

Vegan Italian Sausage, Vegan Cheese, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives.

Vegan Italian Sausage, Vegan Cheese, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives.

Sm Chicken - Bacon - Ranch

Sm Chicken - Bacon - Ranch

Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Sauce.

Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Sauce.

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce Base, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese and Chicken. Topped with a drizzle of Stoney's Signature Ranch. Comes with cup of Ranch dipping sauce (No Nacho Cheese).

Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce Base, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese and Chicken. Topped with a drizzle of Stoney's Signature Ranch. Comes with cup of Ranch dipping sauce (No Nacho Cheese).

Sm Chicken Pesto

Sm Chicken Pesto

Basil - Pine Nut - Romano Pesto, Mozzarella, Provolone & Chicken on a Real Sourdough Crust.

Basil - Pine Nut - Romano Pesto, Mozzarella, Provolone & Chicken on a Real Sourdough Crust.

Sm Pickle - Bacon - Ranch

Sm Pickle - Bacon - Ranch

PBR for short! Ranch Base, Pickles and Bacon. It's kind of a big 'dill!'

PBR for short! Ranch Base, Pickles and Bacon. It's kind of a big 'dill!'

LG Build Your Own Pizza

LG Build Your Own Pizza

Customize your Toppings, Sauces and more all on a Real Sourdough Crust.

Customize your Toppings, Sauces and more all on a Real Sourdough Crust.

LG Cheese Pizza

LG Cheese Pizza

Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese Blend with House-Made Marinara Sauce All On Our Sourdough Crust!

Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese Blend with House-Made Marinara Sauce All On Our Sourdough Crust!

LG Veggie Lovers Pizza

LG Veggie Lovers Pizza

Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olives, Green Olives

Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olives, Green Olives

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, and Bacon

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, and Bacon

LG Hawaiian Bbq

LG Hawaiian Bbq

BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Ham, Red Onion, and Pineapple

BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Ham, Red Onion, and Pineapple

LG The Supreme Pizza

LG The Supreme Pizza

Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Red Onion, and Black Olives

Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Red Onion, and Black Olives

LG Stoney's White Pizza

LG Stoney's White Pizza

Minced Garlic Oil Sauce topped with a 4-Cheese Blend and Fresh Basil Leaves (No Marinara Sauce)

Minced Garlic Oil Sauce topped with a 4-Cheese Blend and Fresh Basil Leaves (No Marinara Sauce)

LG Stoney's Classic Cheese Pizza

LG Stoney's Classic Cheese Pizza

Minced Garlic Oil Base Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Dollops of Our Signature Red Sauce all on a handmade Sourdough Crust!

Minced Garlic Oil Base Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Dollops of Our Signature Red Sauce all on a handmade Sourdough Crust!

Lg Vegan-ator

Lg Vegan-ator

Vegan Italian Sausage, Vegan Cheese, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives.

Vegan Italian Sausage, Vegan Cheese, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives.

LG Chicken - Bacon - Ranch

LG Chicken - Bacon - Ranch

Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Sauce.

Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Sauce.

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce Base, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese and Chicken. Topped with a drizzle of Stoney's Signature Ranch. Comes with cup of Ranch dipping sauce (No Nacho Cheese).

Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce Base, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese and Chicken. Topped with a drizzle of Stoney's Signature Ranch. Comes with cup of Ranch dipping sauce (No Nacho Cheese).

LG Chicken Pesto

LG Chicken Pesto

Basil - Pine Nut - Romano Pesto, Mozzarella, Provolone & Chicken on a Real Sourdough Crust.

Basil - Pine Nut - Romano Pesto, Mozzarella, Provolone & Chicken on a Real Sourdough Crust.

LG Pickle - Bacon - Ranch

LG Pickle - Bacon - Ranch

PBR for short! Ranch Base, Pickles and Bacon. It's kind of a big 'dill!'

PBR for short! Ranch Base, Pickles and Bacon. It's kind of a big 'dill!'

Sides

Sourdough Sticks

Sourdough Sticks

$4.00

4 Real Sourdough Breadsticks. Comes with Dipping Sauce.

4 Real Sourdough Breadsticks. Comes with Dipping Sauce.

Garlic Parm Bites

Garlic Parm Bites

$5.00

Bite-Size Sourdough Bites tossed in Garlic Butter & Parmesan Cheese.

Bite-Size Sourdough Bites tossed in Garlic Butter & Parmesan Cheese.

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

Real Sourdough Flatbread topped with Olive Oil, Minced Garlic and Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese and a Dash of Oregano.

Real Sourdough Flatbread topped with Olive Oil, Minced Garlic and Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese and a Dash of Oregano.

Jalapeño Cheddar Bread

Jalapeño Cheddar Bread

$7.00

Handmade Sourdough Flatbread topped with Mozzarella, Provolone & Cheddar Cheeses and Jalapeños.

Handmade Sourdough Flatbread topped with Mozzarella, Provolone & Cheddar Cheeses and Jalapeños.

Loaded Garlic Parm Bites

Loaded Garlic Parm Bites

$6.49

Original Garlic Parm Bites topped with melted Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese and toppings of your choice. Comes with Stoney's Red Sauce dipping cup. (Pictured: Loaded Garlic Parm Bites with bacon.)

Original Garlic Parm Bites topped with melted Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese and toppings of your choice. Comes with Stoney's Red Sauce dipping cup. (Pictured: Loaded Garlic Parm Bites with bacon.)

Sweets

Cinnamon Sugar Bites

Cinnamon Sugar Bites

$5.00

Bite-Size Sourdough bites tossed in butter and cinnamon sugar. Comes with white icing dipping sauce.

Bite-Size Sourdough bites tossed in butter and cinnamon sugar. Comes with white icing dipping sauce.

Extras

Parmesan Packet

Parmesan Packet

$0.15
Crushed Red Pepper Packet

Crushed Red Pepper Packet

$0.10
Extra Nacho Cheese Cup

Extra Nacho Cheese Cup

$1.00
Extra Stoney's Red Sauce Cup

Extra Stoney's Red Sauce Cup

$1.00
Extra Ranch Cup

Extra Ranch Cup

$0.75

Extra Pepperoncini Peppers

Extra Pepperoncini Peppers

$0.50

(4) Extra Pepperoncini Peppers

(4) Extra Pepperoncini Peppers

Vegan Menu

Vegan Pizza

Sm Vegan-ator

Sm Vegan-ator

Vegan Italian Sausage, Vegan Cheese, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives.

Vegan Italian Sausage, Vegan Cheese, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives.

Lg Vegan-ator

Lg Vegan-ator

Vegan Italian Sausage, Vegan Cheese, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives.

Vegan Italian Sausage, Vegan Cheese, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives.

Lg Vegan Build Your Own

$15.00

Sourdough Pizza with Vegan Cheese & Marinara Sauce Base. Customize with any additional topping for an extra charge.

Sourdough Pizza with Vegan Cheese & Marinara Sauce Base. Customize with any additional topping for an extra charge.

Sm Vegan Build Your Own

$12.00

Sourdough Pizza with Vegan Cheese & Marinara Sauce Base. Customize with any additional topping for an extra charge.

Sourdough Pizza with Vegan Cheese & Marinara Sauce Base. Customize with any additional topping for an extra charge.

Vegan Sourdough Sticks & Garlic Cheese Bread

Vegan Sourdough Sticks

Vegan Sourdough Sticks

$4.00

(4) Delicious Sourdough Breadsticks made to order. Comes with Marinara Dipping Sauce.

(4) Delicious Sourdough Breadsticks made to order. Comes with Marinara Dipping Sauce.

Vegan Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

7” Sourdough Loaf cut open and both sides topped with Garlic Oil & Vegan Cheese.

7” Sourdough Loaf cut open and both sides topped with Garlic Oil & Vegan Cheese.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pizza

Kid's Pizza

Kid's Pizza

$4.00

7" Thin Crust Sourdough Pizza customizable with your choice of Sauce, Cheese (Yes, you can make it Vegan!) and 1 Topping.

7" Thin Crust Sourdough Pizza customizable with your choice of Sauce, Cheese (Yes, you can make it Vegan!) and 1 Topping.