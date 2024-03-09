welcome to fahrenheit Pizzeria More
Conrad's Mexican Cuisine
Appetizer Minimum of 25
Appetizer available as individual with a Minimum 25
Small package Minimum Guest 25 drop off catering
Pizza Buffet Minimum 40 guests full services catering
Our buffet-style catering packages are served all you can eat for 2 hours. Your pre-selected menu is made and cooked onsite using our wood-burning oven. Taxes and additional fees may apply. All packages come with our display setup.
- Pizza only$19.99
5 pizza flavors | 2 hr service | All you can eat -
- Pizza + Salad$22.50
5 pizza flavors + 2 salads | 2 hr service | All you can eat
- Pizza + Salad + Dessert$26.75
5 pizza flavors + 2 salads + 2 dessert pizzas | 2 hr service | All you can eat
- Pizza + pasta + Dessert$32.00
4 pizza flavors + 2 pastas + 1 dessert pizzas | 2 hr service | All you can ea
Fixed Menu / Min Guests 30 full services catering
Each guest will get to build their own pizza from your pre-selected ingredients OR select a personal size pizza from a pre-selected menu. Either way, each guest will enjoy their own personal pizza. Limit 1 pizza per person. Taxes and additional fees may apply. All packages come with our display setup
