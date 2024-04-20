Melt Gelato & Crepe Cafe Melt Natick
Panini
- Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Panini$9.95
lite mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Panini$12.95
buffalo, ranch, grilled chicken, onion, monterey jack cheese
- Caprese Panini$7.95
balsamic glaze, mozzarela, tomato
- Chipotle Chicken Panini$13.25
chipotle aioli, grilled chicken, tomato, avocado, monterey jack cheese
- Cuban Panini$13.95
smoky pulled pork, sliced ham, chipotle aioli, pickles, swiss cheese
- Falafel Panini$13.50
hummus, tzatziki, falafel, tomato, onion, monterey jack cheese
- Ham, Egg, & Cheese Panini$9.95
lite mayo
- Just Cheese Panini$6.95
monterey jack cheese
- Texas BBQ Chicken Panini$12.75
bbq, grilled chicken, tomato, onion, monterey jack cheese
- Tuna Panini$13.25
lite mayo, tuna, romaine leaf, tomato, monterey jack cheese
- Turkey Bistro Panini$13.50
bistro sauce, sliced turkey, tomato, monterey jack cheese
- Tuscan Chicken Panini$13.25
lite mayo, grilled chicken, basil pesto, tomato, monterey jack cheese
- Vegetarian Classic$9.75
basil pesto, baby spinach, tomato, onion, monterey jack cheese
Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.25
romaine lettuce, buffalo, ranch, grilled chicken
- Chicken Ceasar Wrap$12.25
romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese
- Falafel Wrap$12.95
hummus, tzatziki, romaine, lettuce, falafel, tomato, onion, feta cheese
- Greek Chicken Wrap$12.25
romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, greek dressing, tomato, onion, feta cheese
- Pulled Pork Wrap$13.95
romaine lettuce, smoky pulled pork, chipotle aioli, tomato, monterey jack cheese
- Shrimp Wrap$13.25
romaine lettuce, shrimp, ranch, tomato, avocado
- Tuna Wrap$12.95
romaine lettuce, tuna, lite mayo, tomato, monterey jack cheese
- Turkey Wrap$12.50
romaine lettuce, sliced turkey, bistro sauce, tomato, avocado, monterey jack cheese
Crepes-Savoury
- Chicken Salsa Crepe$13.95
monterey jack cheese, chicken, chunky salsa, onion
- Farmer Brown$11.25
crispy bacon, two eggs, monterey jack cheese
- Florentine$12.95
monterey jack cheese, basil pesto, avocado, baby spinach, tomato
- Fromage$7.95
monterey jack cheese
- Parisian Crepe$11.25
sliced ham, two eggs, monterey jack cheese
- Shrimp & Avocado Crepe$13.95
monterey jack cheese, shrimp, avocado, tomato, onion, ranch
- Pulled Pork Crepe$13.95
pulled pork, monterey jack cheese, onion, chipotle
Crepes-Sweet
- Caramel Apple Crepe$9.95
sliced green apples, caramel, powdered sugar, whipped cream
- Caramel Crepe$7.50
caramel, powdered sugar, whipped cream
- Chocolate Crepe$7.50
chocolate, powdered sugar, whipped cream
- Cinnamon Sugar Crepe$6.95
cinnamon, sugar, whipped cream
- Cookies & Cream Crepe$11.95
vanilla sweet cream, oreo crumbles, powdered sugar, whipped cream
- Dulce de Leche Crepe$7.50
dulce de leche, powdered sugar, whipped cream
- Lemon Crepe$6.95
butter, sugar, lemon juice, powdered sugar, whipped cream
- Mixed Berry & Sweet Cream Cheese$12.50
sweet cream cheese, mixed berries, powdered sugar, whipped cream
- Nutella Crepe$7.50
nutella, powdered sugar, whipped cream
- Plain Crepe$5.75
- Strawberry Royale$12.25
strawberries, banana, powdered sugar, whipped cream, choice of base
Salads
- Chicken Ceasar Salad$12.50
romaine lettuce, tomato, parmesan cheese, croutons, grilled chicken, caesar dressing
- Harvest Salad$9.95
spring mix, chopped almonds, dried cranberries, tomato, sliced pear, fat free balsamic dressing
- Greek Salad$12.75
romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, grilled chicken, greek dressing
- Tuna Salad$12.95
romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomato, onion, tuna, lite mayo, fat free balsamic dressing