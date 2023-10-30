T-Mama's Pizza 15270 E 6th Ave #12
Vegan World - Classic & House Non-Vegan Pizzas
Pizza sauce, chorizo, bacon, onions, olives, jalapeño, and house cheese blend
Zodiac class pizza. Chicken, bacon, and onions drizzled with an amazing smooth fresh white salty sauce
This pizza is the perfect blend of the amazing Taste of Buffalo chicken and pizza, you can't simply live without it. House blend cheese, chicken chunks in house Buffalo sauce
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, ground beef, bacon, and cheese + pizza sauce. For the meat lovers
T-Mama's gourmet house blend. Like you ever tasted
Ham, pineapple, and cheese + pizza sauce. Hulahula the best from the Island
Zodiac class pizza. Libra’s perfect balance of veggies, meat, and sauce. Baby spinach, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, high quality ground beef and finest bacon ham topped with the perfect equilibrium creamy house Parmesan garlic sauce
Pepperoni and T-Mama's gourmet cheese blend. The best in Denver, well served
Pepperoni and T-Mama's gourmet cheese blend with a double layer. The best in Denver, well served
Pizza-“aioli” (pronounced ah-yo-lee) is one of T-Mama’s master pieces, the sauce is a fancy emulsified oil with a carefully prepared garlic base, salt, egg yolks, and acidulated paste covered with cheese. A rich creamy sauce with both Mediterranean and Fre
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, olives, onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and cheese + pizza sauce. You will not want any other pizza ever
T-Mama’s BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, house cheese blend, and red onion topped with basil. Mavericks’ place favorite
Mushrooms, onions, olives, green peppers, spinach, and cheese. Simply vegydelicious
vegan world - plant based / vegan pizzas
Vegan bacon, vegan chorizo, Kalamata olives, jalapeños, onions, and vegan cheese. Sam Houston’s favorite!!!
Zodiac class pizza. Vegan chicken, vegan bacon, and onions drizzled with an amazing smooth fresh vegan white salty sauce
To honor of our friend Katie. This pizza is the perfect blend of the amazing Taste of Buffalo vegan chicken and pizza, you can't simply live without it. Vegan cheese, vegan chicken chunks in house vegan Buffalo sauce
100% delicious vegan cheese of your choice
Vegan marinated ham, pineapple, and vegan cheese
Zodiac class pizza. Vegan libra’s perfect balance of veggies, vegan, meat and sauce. Baby spinach, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and high-quality plant-based beef topped with the perfect equilibrium vegan creamy house Parmesan garlic sauce
Vegan cheese and vegan pepperoni, its amazing, we recommend that you add some pineapple!!
Vegan pizza-“aioli” (pronounced ah-yo-lee) is one of T-Mama’s master pieces, the sauce a fancy emulsified oil with a carefully prepared garlic base, salt, Aquafaba base and acidulated paste covered with vegan cheese. A rich vegan creamy sauce with both Med
Vegan pepperoni, vegan Italian sausage, Kalamata olives, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and vegan cheese + pizza sauce. You will not want any other pizza ever
T-mama’s BBQ sauce, grilled vegan chicken, vegan cheese, and red onion topped with basil. Mavericks’ place favorite
That delicious veggies pizza with 100% vegan cheese
vegan world - appetizers
The best of all
That amazing cheese bread with more cheese, simply delicious
100% vegan cheese of your choice
That amazing vegan cheese bread with more cheese, simply delicious
Like in Italy
Like in vegan Italy
T-Mama's spicy addictive creation served with ranch sauce
T-Mama's spicy addictive creation served with ranch sauce
Chicken Wings/Pork Rib Tips/Mozzarella Sticks/Jalapeño Poppers
build your own pizza
Classic cheese or create your own pizza
Classic cheese or create your own pizza
Classic cheese or create your own pizza
specialty pizza
Secret garlic sauce and lots of mozzarella cheese!
Mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, fresh tomatoes, and onions
Frank's hot sauce on the bottom and lots of chicken marinated in Buffalo sauce
Mushrooms, artichoke hearts, black olives, green peppers, fresh tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, green olives, and onions
Homemade white garlic sauce, chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, and mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni, cream cheese, and jalapeños
Alfredo sauce, chicken, garlic, fresh tomatoes, and mushrooms
Pesto sauce, sausage, broccoli, mushrooms, and onions
Lots of BBQ sauce, chicken marinated in BBQ sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Pesto sauce, chicken, mushrooms, and tomatoes
famous pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, beef, breakfast bacon, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, black olives, and green olives
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
Ham, pineapple, and lots of mozzarella cheese!
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, beef, breakfast bacon, and your choice of two vegetable toppings
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, beef, breakfast bacon, onions, and a crust on top!
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, beef, and breakfast bacon
Chile Verde sauce, chorizo sausage, and jalapeños
garlic cheese breads
salads
desserts
These will make you lick your fingers
It's not a pizza, it's not an apple pie, it's something delicious you will love
It's not a pizza, it's not a cherry pie, it's something delicious you will love
These will make you lick your fingers
It's not a pizza, it's not an apple pie, it's something delicious you will love. 100% vegan
It's not a pizza, it's not a cherry pie, it's something delicious you will love
extras
A container of jalapeños
A container of dipping sauce
A container of garlic sauce
A container of BBQ sauce
side sauces
Our house Buffalo creation
Get more on a side for anything that you want
Yes, its also our own blend
Yes, its also our own blend
Get more on a side for anything that you want
Yes, its also our own blend