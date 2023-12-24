Ordinaire 200 E Plume Street, Norfolk, VA 23510
Beverages
dinner
first awf
- Fried Pickled Okra$10.00
served with buttermilk ranch
- Low Country Crab Dip$15.00
blue crab, cheese, and herb served with crostinis
- Fried Green Tomatoes$13.00
served with sweet pepper relish
- Collard and Artichoke Dip$13.00
collards and artichokes in cream cheese mixture served with crostinis
- Stono Ferry Shrimp$15.00
fried shrimp tossed in sweet heat sauce
- Fried Deviled Eggs$8.00
deep fried deviled eggs filled with creamy egg mixture $8 add bacon $2 crab or shrimp $4
- Ordinaire Flaming Wings$17.00
eight wings tossed in bourbon BBQ sauce and set on fire prior to being served
- Gullah Boiled Peanuts$8.00
peanuts boiled in smoked turkey neck potlikker and collards
- smoked lima bean hummas$13.00
lima bean hummus with crostini
- Bacon wrapped scallops$30.00
soups
salads
from the fields
- Geechee Fried Rice$38.00
fried rice with okra, sausage, confit chicken,shrimp, and blue crab meat
- Red Rice$7.00+
tomato-based rice dish with smoked beef sausage and topped with beef bacon (optional)
- Crab Rice$7.00+
- Chicken Perloo$7.00+
roasted chicken and rice cooked in chicken stock
- Okra Perloo$7.00+
okra and rice cooked in rich vegetable stock
- Veggie Perloo$7.00+
mixed veggies and rice cooked in rich vegetable stock
- rice flight$15.00
fah suppa
- Ordinaire Fried Chicken$25.00
served with two sides (18 min cook time)
- Whole Fried Flounder
served with two sides
- Charleston Shrimp and Grits$28.00
creamy stone ground grits topped with shrimp gravy
- Seafood Platter$30.00
whiting filets, shrimp, oysters (fried or grilled) served with two sides, and jalapeño cheddar hush puppies
- Bourbon Braised Short Ribs$33.00
Angus short ribs braised with bourbon, served with smashed potatoes and brussels sprouts
- Geechee Fried Rice$38.00
fried rice with okra, sausage, confit chicken,shrimp, and blue crab meat
- Chicken and Collard Alfredo$28.00
confit chicken with savory collards in parmesan cream sauce
- crab cakes$33.00
- smothered turkey wings$24.00
- Chucktown Chicken Club$12.00
fried chicken breast, beef bacon and pimento cheese
- Seafood carbanara$30.00
sandwich
brunch
brunch apps
- Biscuits & jam$10.00
warm homemade buttermilk biscuits with fresh seasonal jam
- Charleston Poutine$15.00
french fries topped with mixed cheeses and brown shrimp gravy
- Sawmill Poutine$12.00
french fries topped w, mixed cheese and chicken sausage gravy
- Fried Grits Boulettes$12.00
grits, cheese, chicken sausage rolled, fried and served with sweet pepper relish
- Crab Stuffed Biscuits$18.00
two Carolina Bay biscuits filled with blue crab mixture and served with crab gravy
grit bowls
- Charleston Southern$17.00
fried chicken with collards and smoked onion gravy
- Cooper River Bowl$22.00
sauteed shrimp, fried fish bites, brown gravy and caramelized onions
- Cypress Garden$15.00
peppers, onions, collards, mushrooms
- East Bay Skreet$25.00
sautéed shrimp, and crab, blackened scallops with a lemon butter sauce
- Rutledge Ave$18.00
salmon, grits, onions and green peppers topped with beef bacon
sammiches
- Hot Honey Chicken$15.00
fried chicken breast tossed in sweet heat sauce served on french toast bun
- Da Morning Afta$17.00
homemade chicken sausage patty with bacon, egg and cheese, served on a french toast bun
- smash burger$14.00
2 angus patties with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and macs sauce
- crab cake$18.00
plant based crab cake
sweet grass treats
- Chewie Crusted French Toast$18.00
Challah bread crusted with our famous Charleston Chewies topped with candied pecans and bourbon caramel
- Palmetto Plate$20.00
three buttermilk pancakes
- Chickun Waffles$18.00
fried chicken wings inside buttermilk waffle served with bourbon syrup
- Rainbow Row$17.00
four multi-colored pancakes with a sweet cream glaze, topped with Captain Crunch pieces
sumptn sweet
desserts
- Charleston Chewies$11.00
brown sugar and pecan bar dusted with powered sugar served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate & caramel $11( fried Chewies add $3)
- Chewie Rolls$14.00
Charleston Chewies with seasonal fruit wrapped in pastry and fried
- banana Pudding$8.00
- sweet potato bread pudding with bourbon sauce$10.00
on da side
sides
- She Crab Soup$8.00+
creamy crab soup topped with Sherry Wine
- Okra Soup$8.00+
stewed okra,tomatoes and seasonal veggies
- House Salad$10.00+
mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled okra, shredded cheese, croutons and boiled peanut vinaigrette $10half $15 whole (Add chicken $6, Shrimp $8 Salmon $9)
- Seasonal Salad$10.00+
mixed greens, apples, candied pecans, goat cheese and apple champagne vinaigrette
- Red Rice$7.00+
tomato-based rice dish with smoked beef sausage and topped with beef bacon (optional)
- Crab Rice$7.00+
- Chicken Perloo$7.00+
roasted chicken and rice cooked in chicken stock
- Okra Perloo$7.00+
okra and rice cooked in rich vegetable stock
- Veggie Perloo$7.00+
mixed veggies and rice cooked in rich vegetable stock
- Mac and Cheese$7.00
- candied sweet potatoes$7.00
- Stone Ground grits$5.00
- Bacon$5.00
- Fries$5.00
- Sautéed Green Beans$7.00
- Brussels Sprouts$7.00
- Sweet and Sour Greens$7.00
- rice and gravy$5.00