Oren's Hummus Catering
SFtoBay - Online Food Menu
Build Your Own Family Meal
- Orens Deluxe Family Meal$155.00
Generously serves 10 - 12 Choose any combination of skewers and schnitzels along with a large portion of Hummus, Israeli Salad, Green Cabbage, Basmati Rice, four dips, two fries, six desserts, and pita bread. Sauces included. Over a $200 Retail
- Orens Family Meal$69.00
Generously serves 3 - 4 Choose any combination of skewers and schnitzel along with Hummus, Green Cabbage, Israeli Salad, Traditional Tabouli, one dip or side, and two desserts of your choosing. Pita bread and sauces included.
Hummus Bowls
- Hummus Moroccan Beef$16.00
Hummus with Moroccan spiced ground beef and pine nuts (gf)
- Hummus Stewed Mushrooms$11.95
Hummus with mushrooms and sautéed onions in vegetable broth (gf, v)
- Hummus Cauliflower$14.50
Hummus with roasted cauliflower, golden raisins, toasted almonds, and chives (gf)
- Hummus Lamb$19.00
Hummus with pomegranate- braised lamb shoulder and fresh mint (gf)
Salad
- Large Israeli Salad$9.75
Chopped cucumber, tomato, red onion, and parsley, served with lemon vinaigrette (gf, v)
- Oren's Fattoush Salad$13.00
Tomato, cucumber, onion, feta cheese, and crushed pita chips in lemon vinaigrette
- Greek Salad$14.50
Chopped romaine, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, bell pepper, and imported sheep’s feta cheese (gf)
Grilled Entrée
Falafel & Sides
Kids Meals | 10 and under
Desserts
- Baklava | 2 Pieces$7.00
Phyllo dough, pistachio, and honey layered by hand and baked fresh.
- Chocolate Mousse$7.00
Bittersweet chocolate with handmade whipped cream and chopped walnuts (gf )
- Traditional Malabi$7.00
Mediterranean custard topped with coconut, pistachios, rose water, and raspberry syrup (gf)
Wine
8oz Pre Packed | Don't Forget to Add Pita
- Authentic Hummus | 8oz$6.50
Hummus with imported tahini, olive oil, and our secret sauce (gf, v)
- Jaffa Style Hummus | 8oz$6.50
A unique, thicker style of hummus with more garlic (gf,v)
- Plain Hummus | 8oz$6.50
Classic hummus with no toppings (gf, v)
- Babaganoush Eggplant | 8oz$6.50
Fire-roasted eggplant mashed with tahini, garlic, and cilantro (gf, v)
- Chunky Eggplant | 8oz$6.50
Chunky eggplant stewed with tomatoes and garlic (gf, v)
- Greek Eggplant | 8oz$6.50
A puree of eggplant, tomato, dill, parsley, and garlic (gf, v)
- Oren’s Eggplant | 8oz$6.50
Fried eggplant, spices, caramelized onion, egg, and chicken stock (gf)
- Romanian Eggplant | 8oz$6.50
Fire-roasted eggplant mashed with red bell peppers, lemon, cilantro, and garlic (gf, v)
- Labane | 8oz$6.50
Strained yogurt cheese topped with za'atar, tomatoes, and olive oil (gf, v)
- Green Cabbage | 8oz$6.50
Pickled cabbage (gf, v)
- Israeli Salad | 8oz$6.50
Chopped cucumber, tomato, onions, parsley, lemon, and olive oil (gf, v)
- Marinated Beets | 8oz$6.50
Steamed beets in apple cider cilantro vinaigrette (gf, v)
- Moroccan Carrots | 8oz$6.50
Steamed, sliced carrots with olive oil, garlic, and Schug spice (gf, v)
- Traditional Tabule | 8oz$6.50
Bulgur, cucumber, tomatoes, herbs, olive oil, and lemon juice (v)
- Untraditional Tabule | 8oz$6.50
Bulgur, corn, cucumber, red onion, kale, lemon, and olive oil (v)
- Pickles & Olives | 8oz$6.50
Imported brined pickles and green olives (gf, v)
- White Pita | 1$1.00
- GF Pita | 1$1.55
- Red Chili Garlic Bottle | 4 oz$4.50
- Green Harissa Bottle | 4 oz$4.50
- Tahini Bottle | 4 oz$4.50
Special Meals
Passover
- Charoset$5.00
- A la Carte Gefilte Fish | 2 piece$9.00
- A la Carte Chicken Leg | 3 Pieces$22.00
- A la Carte Brisket | 3lbs$65.00
- a la Carte Lamb Zharav 3lbs$80.00
- 8oz Honey Carrots$11.00
- 8oz Brussel Sprouts$11.00
- 8 oz Herb Roasted Potatoes$12.00
- Macaroons | 6$18.00
- Drunken Berries$22.00
- Matzah Brittle$20.00
- Btl Mt. Hermon Red$20.00
- Btl Mt Hermon White$20.00
- Btl Domaine de Pellehaut$20.00
- Delivery Fee$35.00