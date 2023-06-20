Panini Circle Panini Circle


Soups

Chicken Soup

$11.95
Vegetables Soup

$9.95

Appetizers

Crispy Fingers

$13.95

Crispy chicken fingers 5pcs

Sesame Fingers

$14.95

Crispy chicken fingers with sesame seeds 5pcs

French Fries

$5.95
Cajun Fries

$7.95

cajun spiced fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.95
Onion Rings

$8.95

10 pcs

Paninis & Sandwiches

Turkey Delight

$19.95

Turkey pastrami mix , choose your dressings & toppings

Turkey Mix

$19.95

Honey glazed turkey, Mexican Turkey, Choose your toppings and dressings.

Pastrami Beef

$21.95

choose your toppings & dressings

BBQ Pulled Beef

$22.95

choose your toppings & dressings

Crispy Chicken

$20.95

Crispy breaded chicken , choose your toppings & dressings

House Special Tounge

$31.95

Homemade beef tounge , choose your toppings & dressings

Build Your Own

$12.95

Build your favorite sandwich

Salads

Create Your Own

$12.95

create your favorite sandwitch

Crispy Chicken Salad

$21.95

chopped crispy chicken cutlet , choose your veggies & dressings

Pulled Beef Salad

$23.95

choose your veggies & dressings

Coleslaw & Pickles

$4.95

Desserts & Fruits

Cream Brulee

$8.95

None dairy

Chocolate Lava

$8.95

None dairy

Fruit Tart

$8.95

None dairy

Mixed Fruits

$9.95

None dairy

Sliced Mango

$9.95

None dairy

Drinks

Bottle of water

$1.95
Can of soda

$2.95
Snapple

$2.95
Martinelli's Apple Juice

$5.95

100% apple juice