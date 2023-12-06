Organic Girl Life Cafe
Burgers
- Beef Hamburger$12.99
Hormone and antibiotic free beef seasoned to perfection with organic white onions, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes with ketchup and mustard sauces. Includes a side of air fried fries.
- Beef Cheeseburger$13.49
Hormone and antibiotic free beef seasoned to perfection with hormone free organic cheddar cheese topped with organic white onions, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes with ketchup and mustard sauces. Includes a side of air fried fries.
- Mushroom Burger$11.99
Shittake Mushroom burger with hormone free organic cheese topped with organic white onions, lettuce, pickles, tomatos and ketchup and mustard sauces. All on a whole grain bun with air fried fries on the side
Sandwiches
Soup / Salad
- Cup of Chili$9.99
A warm tradition made with our family's recipe of organic beans, onions, tomato, with ground beef and a signature blend of organic spices.
- Mac & Cheese$9.99
Comfort in a bowl! Macaroni and Cheese made with chickpea pasta in our own blended organic cheddar cheese sauce.
- Vegetable Soup$7.99
Find comfort with a warm bowl of our savory soup filled with organic veggies in a tomato base with our special blend of organic spices.
- Caesar Salad$7.99
Freshly chopped organic romaine lettuce with organic parmesan with croutons and our caesar dressing.
- Caesar Salad with Chicken$10.99
Freshly chopped organic romaine lettuce with organic parmesan with croutons and hormone and antibiotic free organic chicken and our caesar dressing.
- Greek Salad$7.99
Freshly chopped organic lettuce with organic feta, cucumber, olives, red onions, and chopped tomatoes with our greek dressing.
Tacos
- Beef Taco$3.99
Hormone and antibiotic free beef seasoned with our home blend of spices in a hard shell taco with organic cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and refried beans.
- Chicken Taco$3.49
Hormone and antibiotic free chicken seasoned with our home blend of spices in a hard shell taco with organic cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and refried beans.
- Black Bean Taco$3.29
Organic black beans seasoned with a home blend of spices in a hard shell taco with organic cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes.
Smoothies
- Mama Said$9.99
Get servings of your fruits and veggies in a flavorful smoothie! Organic broccoli, cauliflower, kale and spinach. Organic apple, banana, blackberries, blueberries, mango, pineapple, raspberries, and strawberries. All in an organic orange juice and oat milk with a drop of organic yogurt.
- Muscle Surge$9.99
Protein Power! Organic bananas, mango, strawberries, organic peanut butter, greek yogurt